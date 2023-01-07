ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Memphis, AR

WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 3-9

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said the first crash is located at the intersection of Washington and Matthews in downtown Jonesboro. Another crash with reported entrapment is located on Marion...
JONESBORO, AR
localmemphis.com

Pedestrian killed in crash that shut down Airways Blvd. in Southaven Saturday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven, Mississippi, Police a man died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, along Airways Blvd. Police and fire responded to the accident about 9:45 p.m. on Airways Blvd., just south of Hillbrook Dr. Investigators said a 2012 GMC Acadia was going north in the inside lane, when a pedestrian tried to cross Airways Blvd. They said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and struck by the GMC.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Kait 8

Boil order issued for Mississippi County town

KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Friday for the Mississippi County town of Keiser. According to the ADH, the order follows a main break. Mayor Rick Creecy said it should take a “couple of days” to correct. Residents are advised to...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
WREG

Firefighters battle flames at Oakland home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple fire departments battled a house fire in Oakland, Tennessee, Sunday night. Crews rushed to a home on Mack Edwards Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Fayette County Fire Department, Oakland Fire Department and Somerville Fire Department all reportedly responded to the fire. According to Fayette County Fire Chief Richard Hartfield, […]
OAKLAND, TN
WREG

Downtown shooting leaves one person injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night. MPD says that around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the Peabody Place and Second Street area regarding a shooting. One victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Methodist University […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
WREG

One dead, one injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in East Memphis on Saturday night. According to MPD, at 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Atwood Avenue regarding a shooting. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. One victim was taken to Regional One in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Records show Peppertree Apartments failed inspections

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New internal records show that despite demands, the owners of Peppertree Apartments delayed repairs, leaving residents in difficult conditions. Families at the Peppertree Apartments are still waiting for more details about when they’ll be able to move out of the Whitehaven complex after federal housing regulators terminated the owners’ contract. The feds […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Three detained in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have three suspects in custody following a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Saturday. According to MPD, at 5:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Patton Street. Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Jonesboro to use land for new park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes a new green space in Jonesboro. The city announced new land was donated and will be turned into a 24-acre park on the west side of town. The land off Strawfloor Drive is currently home to a disc golf course known as...
JONESBORO, AR

