FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Rapper Known for Hit Song with Newboyz Arrested in Utica Ny.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MemphisTed RiversMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Turnto10.com
New 18-year-old mayor of Earle, Arkansas, faces flash floods in first week of office
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jaylen Smith has been mayor of Earle, Arkansas for six days. At 18 years-old, he's the youngest Black mayor in the country. This week, Smith faced his first test as a leader – flash floods brought by rain earlier this week. Earle townspeople say...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 3-9
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chipotle Mexican Grill #3031 […]
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said the first crash is located at the intersection of Washington and Matthews in downtown Jonesboro. Another crash with reported entrapment is located on Marion...
localmemphis.com
Pedestrian killed in crash that shut down Airways Blvd. in Southaven Saturday night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southaven, Mississippi, Police a man died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, along Airways Blvd. Police and fire responded to the accident about 9:45 p.m. on Airways Blvd., just south of Hillbrook Dr. Investigators said a 2012 GMC Acadia was going north in the inside lane, when a pedestrian tried to cross Airways Blvd. They said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and struck by the GMC.
actionnews5.com
Southaven renters move into new home with church’s help after pregnant tenant falls through apartment floor
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - To whom much is given, much is required. After being evicted from their apartment last week, an apartment they said was riddled with mold and plumbing problems, Justin and Ashley Thomas now have a new house to call home. It was Southaven church members who offered a true blessing.
Memphis Police officer runs red light, crashes in Downtown Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police car was involved in a crash in Downtown Memphis on Monday, January 9, 2023. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) told FOX13 that the officer was trying to make a traffic stop but was not in pursuit of another vehicle at the time of the crash.
Kait 8
Boil order issued for Mississippi County town
KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Friday for the Mississippi County town of Keiser. According to the ADH, the order follows a main break. Mayor Rick Creecy said it should take a “couple of days” to correct. Residents are advised to...
Firefighters battle flames at Oakland home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple fire departments battled a house fire in Oakland, Tennessee, Sunday night. Crews rushed to a home on Mack Edwards Drive at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The Fayette County Fire Department, Oakland Fire Department and Somerville Fire Department all reportedly responded to the fire. According to Fayette County Fire Chief Richard Hartfield, […]
Family Dollar Employee Pulled A Gun On Manager After Being Taken Off The Schedule
Listen people, if you're going to call in fake sick, you can't do it 5 days a week. Your boss will catch onto you, and that is exactly what happened to this employee. However, you should not do what this employee did, which was pull a gun on her boss.
actionnews5.com
West Memphis lieutenant honored for rescuing, carrying handicapped man from apartment fire on Christmas Day
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A West Memphis police lieutenant has been honored with a Life Saving Bar and Ribbon for his heroic efforts in a fire that engulfed an apartment complex in the early morning hours of Christmas Day. Police say Lieutenant Darrell Hayes and officers from Charlie Nights...
Sardis Lake development project could increase tourism in the Mid-South, town official says
SARDIS, Miss — 1,000 acres of development on Sardis Lake in North Mississippi could bring new tourism attractions to the area, an official said. The town of Sardis is purchasing the property from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Greg Davis, the former Southaven mayor who’s now the Sardis...
localmemphis.com
Bill creating public landlord registry could protect thousands of Shelby Co. renters and prevent ‘abusive situations’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City code enforcement visited a South Memphis apartment complex after residents claimed they’ve gone months without trash pickup, leaving garbage pilled up all over the property. Code enforcement gave them a 48-hour deadline to clean up the mess. The city says they checked the property...
Downtown shooting leaves one person injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night. MPD says that around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the Peabody Place and Second Street area regarding a shooting. One victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Methodist University […]
MPD searching for man they said tried to carjack couple outside senior living home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying a suspect who they said tried to carjack a couple by asking for help outside a senior living center in southeast Memphis. MPD officers were called to the Belmont Villages in the 6600 block of Quail Hollow Rd. about...
actionnews5.com
Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
One dead, one injured in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in East Memphis on Saturday night. According to MPD, at 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Atwood Avenue regarding a shooting. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. One victim was taken to Regional One in […]
Records show Peppertree Apartments failed inspections
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New internal records show that despite demands, the owners of Peppertree Apartments delayed repairs, leaving residents in difficult conditions. Families at the Peppertree Apartments are still waiting for more details about when they’ll be able to move out of the Whitehaven complex after federal housing regulators terminated the owners’ contract. The feds […]
Woman killed in Frayser shooting, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was killed in Frayser Saturday afternoon. On Jan. 7 at approximately 4:05 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Carlyle Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Three detained in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers have three suspects in custody following a shooting that left a man in critical condition on Saturday. According to MPD, at 5:14 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Patton Street. Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One […]
Kait 8
Jonesboro to use land for new park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes a new green space in Jonesboro. The city announced new land was donated and will be turned into a 24-acre park on the west side of town. The land off Strawfloor Drive is currently home to a disc golf course known as...
