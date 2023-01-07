Read full article on original website
Young Hart Co. elementary school teacher killed after hitting school bus
A Hart County elementary school teacher has been killed after hitting a Hart County school bus. On Friday afternoon at approximately 4:00, Kentucky State Police responded to the crash in the 7000 block of North Jackson Highway (Hwy 31-E). Police said the initial investigation showed that 22-year-old Robin L. Rutledge, of Magnolia, was driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger north on North Jackson Highway when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a Hart County school bus, being driven by 42-year-old Jennifer Gravil, of Canmer.
Clarkson man trapped, airlifted after striking guardrail
A Grayson County man has been airlifted after hitting a guardrail on Grayson Springs Road and becoming partially trapped. Saturday night at approximately 6:15, Clarkson Police Officer Jordan Jones, Grayson County Deputy Justin Cockerel, the Clarkson and Leitchfield Fire Departments, and EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 3800 block of Grayson Springs Road, just before the intersection of Peonia Road.
Lori Anne Boyd, 51
Lori Anne Boyd, 51, of Smiths Grove passed away at 7:09 PM Jan. 6, 2023 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a small business owner, a factory worker; a US Army veteran and a 1989 ECHS graduate. She was the daughter of the late Larry M. Vincent and Fonda Gale Downs Vincent of Leitchfield, who survives. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Lola and Norman Downs and Regnal and Nona Vincent; a cousin, Johnathan Downs; and an aunt, Doris Meredith.
