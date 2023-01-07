Lori Anne Boyd, 51, of Smiths Grove passed away at 7:09 PM Jan. 6, 2023 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was a small business owner, a factory worker; a US Army veteran and a 1989 ECHS graduate. She was the daughter of the late Larry M. Vincent and Fonda Gale Downs Vincent of Leitchfield, who survives. She was preceded in death by grandparents, Lola and Norman Downs and Regnal and Nona Vincent; a cousin, Johnathan Downs; and an aunt, Doris Meredith.

SMITHS GROVE, KY ・ 11 HOURS AGO