Georgia State

newsnationnow.com

Stellantis, Hyundai, Uber race for air taxi deployment

(NewsNation) — Forget about calling Uber or Lyft for a regular ride; now companies are competing to invest in air taxis. Auto giant Stellantis is the latest, announcing a major investment in air taxis. The maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and others will mass-produce Archer Aviation’s electric air taxis as part of a $150 million deal.
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
The Independent

Pregnant woman ‘collapses’ while waiting six hours for plane to take off from Manchester Airport

A pregnant woman “collapsed” while on a plane that got stuck waiting on the tarmac for six hours at Manchester Airport.The lengthy delay occurred onboard a Brussels Airlines flight to Brussels, after a Cathay Pacific plane that was due to fly to Hong Kong experienced a fault.The Brussels flight and a TUI flight to Cape Verde were both behind the Cathay jet on the taxiway, unable to take-off.Chris Brereton, a passenger onboard the Belgium-bound flight, told the Manchester Evening News that a pregnant woman had “collapsed” during the hours-long wait.He said: “The poor pregnant lady collapsed and two people on...
The Independent

‘Desperate’ woman pays $100 to skip airport queue amid Southwest Airlines chaos

A woman has paid a fellow traveller $100 to skip an entire check-in queue in order to catch her flight, amid widespread US flight chaos.The passenger told a passing journalist that she was “desperate” and “had no other choice”, in a video of their conversation posted to Twitter by Fox 5’s Billy Heath III.In the clip, taken at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the unnamed mother of two says: “I gave someone some money so I can cut [the queue]... I know it looks terrible.”When Mr Heath asks her why she gave the man in front of her a $100...
Robb Report

The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
The Independent

Plane passenger tries to light cigarette mid-flight

A video of a man attempting to light a cigarette on an American Airlines flight has gone viral after a fellow passenger shared it online.Sara Radosevich tweeted from the American Airlines flight on Tuesday 6 December after witnessing the man trying to smoke mid flight.The video showed the man, who was sitting a few seats away from her, pulling out a lighter and lighting a cigarette, before the footage cuts out.This guy really just lit a cigarette mid flight.. @AmericanAir good thing your girly pop flight attendant snatched it out of his hands pic.twitter.com/oRAeLFvLiO— Sara Radosevich (@Sara_Radosevich) December 6, 2022Radosevich...
Fortune

I have 10 minutes to clean a plane before passengers board. Here’s why the holidays’ air travel chaos was entirely avoidable

Verna Montalvo speaks during a press conference held by airport workers to ask Congress to pass the "Good Jobs for Good Airports Act" on Capitol Hill on Dec. 8. Air travelers are still reeling from the impacts of a busy and chaotic holiday travel week. From thousands of canceled Southwest Airlines flights to painful delays due to inclement weather–they’re not the only ones left frustrated. Workers like me are hurting along with them.
disneyfoodblog.com

Yes, Airlines Will Pay You to Get Bumped From Your Flight. But Is It Worth It?

Did 2022 feel like a year of airport chaos to anyone else?. We saw extreme fluctuations in crowds for holiday travel seasons, and throughout the year, there were strikes, airline mergers, and SO MANY flight cancelations. Basically, if you traveled at some point during the year, we applaud you for your bravery. Perhaps one of the most frustrating things you can deal with when traveling is getting bumped from your flight…but sometimes it might be worth it!
Time Out Global

A brand-new overnight train will link several European cities in 2023

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know by now that European train travel is back in a big way. A slew of new sleeper trains have been announced in recent months, including Nightjet’s Germany to Croatia service and an exciting new route from Prague to Switzerland via Czech national rail operator ČD.
Android Authority

How to use the Uber app and hail your first ride

Everything you need to get going is in your pocket. For a lot of people, Uber has become synonymous with ridesharing, despite competitors like Lyft, DiDi, and of course taxi fleets. Here’s how to get started with Uber and take your first trip. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS. How to...

