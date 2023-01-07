Read full article on original website
Stellantis, Hyundai, Uber race for air taxi deployment
(NewsNation) — Forget about calling Uber or Lyft for a regular ride; now companies are competing to invest in air taxis. Auto giant Stellantis is the latest, announcing a major investment in air taxis. The maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and others will mass-produce Archer Aviation’s electric air taxis as part of a $150 million deal.
Airline passengers left 'devastated and angry' when a plane turned back after flying for more than 4 hours
Jetstar swapped its aircraft for a larger one to carry more passengers, but local authorities didn't approve the swap.
A blind couple and their baby were stopped from boarding two separate flights after an airline tried to make them pay for an escort
A blind couple trying to fly from Greece to Iceland ended up being delayed by an entire week after Scandinavian Airlines insisted they have an escort.
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
Pregnant woman ‘collapses’ while waiting six hours for plane to take off from Manchester Airport
A pregnant woman “collapsed” while on a plane that got stuck waiting on the tarmac for six hours at Manchester Airport.The lengthy delay occurred onboard a Brussels Airlines flight to Brussels, after a Cathay Pacific plane that was due to fly to Hong Kong experienced a fault.The Brussels flight and a TUI flight to Cape Verde were both behind the Cathay jet on the taxiway, unable to take-off.Chris Brereton, a passenger onboard the Belgium-bound flight, told the Manchester Evening News that a pregnant woman had “collapsed” during the hours-long wait.He said: “The poor pregnant lady collapsed and two people on...
‘Desperate’ woman pays $100 to skip airport queue amid Southwest Airlines chaos
A woman has paid a fellow traveller $100 to skip an entire check-in queue in order to catch her flight, amid widespread US flight chaos.The passenger told a passing journalist that she was “desperate” and “had no other choice”, in a video of their conversation posted to Twitter by Fox 5’s Billy Heath III.In the clip, taken at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the unnamed mother of two says: “I gave someone some money so I can cut [the queue]... I know it looks terrible.”When Mr Heath asks her why she gave the man in front of her a $100...
The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.
One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
Plane passenger tries to light cigarette mid-flight
A video of a man attempting to light a cigarette on an American Airlines flight has gone viral after a fellow passenger shared it online.Sara Radosevich tweeted from the American Airlines flight on Tuesday 6 December after witnessing the man trying to smoke mid flight.The video showed the man, who was sitting a few seats away from her, pulling out a lighter and lighting a cigarette, before the footage cuts out.This guy really just lit a cigarette mid flight.. @AmericanAir good thing your girly pop flight attendant snatched it out of his hands pic.twitter.com/oRAeLFvLiO— Sara Radosevich (@Sara_Radosevich) December 6, 2022Radosevich...
Take a look at British Airways' new cabin crew uniforms – its first revamp in 20 years
British Airways' new uniform includes a jumpsuit as well as a hijab and tunic option. Engineers and ground-operation agents will be first to switch.
Philippines 'absolute nightmare' airport issues continue into second day
Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport faced multiple days of fallout after a power outage on New Year's Day delayed or grounded many flights.
I have 10 minutes to clean a plane before passengers board. Here’s why the holidays’ air travel chaos was entirely avoidable
Verna Montalvo speaks during a press conference held by airport workers to ask Congress to pass the "Good Jobs for Good Airports Act" on Capitol Hill on Dec. 8. Air travelers are still reeling from the impacts of a busy and chaotic holiday travel week. From thousands of canceled Southwest Airlines flights to painful delays due to inclement weather–they’re not the only ones left frustrated. Workers like me are hurting along with them.
Hilton Breakfast Benefit Changes, Lessons from Flying Spirit Airlines, Never Park at the Airport
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Monday, December 26, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
I'm the mom of 4 kids and prefer traveling by train over planes. It's easier to travel on a budget and wait times are shorter.
The author shares how spending less time traveling, like waiting at airports, and more budget-friendly fares make train travel kid-friendly.
Operatic Tenor Andrea Bocelli Sues Private Jet Company After it Provided Old, Noisy Planes and a Pilot Warned About Turbulence
Andrea Bocelli, the world’s most famous living operatic tenor, is suing a private jet company in the United States over allegations he was provided with ‘old’ and ‘noisy’ jets and that a pilot and flight attendant warned him to expect a “very bumpy” flight after a turbulence forecast.
Southwest continues canceling thousands of flights across US, including Bay Area airports
Almost 3,000 flights within, into or out of the US have already been canceled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware, and roughly 2,575 were those of Southwest.
Yes, Airlines Will Pay You to Get Bumped From Your Flight. But Is It Worth It?
Did 2022 feel like a year of airport chaos to anyone else?. We saw extreme fluctuations in crowds for holiday travel seasons, and throughout the year, there were strikes, airline mergers, and SO MANY flight cancelations. Basically, if you traveled at some point during the year, we applaud you for your bravery. Perhaps one of the most frustrating things you can deal with when traveling is getting bumped from your flight…but sometimes it might be worth it!
Airplane Art – United Airlines Boeing 767-300ER at Geneva Airport
It’s New Year’s Day and also a Sunday – so it must be time for some more Airplane Art. This week, we have a United Airlines Boeing 767-300ER taxiing at Geneva Airport as it prepares for the transatlantic leg to return to its hub of Newark International Airport.
A brand-new overnight train will link several European cities in 2023
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know by now that European train travel is back in a big way. A slew of new sleeper trains have been announced in recent months, including Nightjet’s Germany to Croatia service and an exciting new route from Prague to Switzerland via Czech national rail operator ČD.
How to use the Uber app and hail your first ride
Everything you need to get going is in your pocket. For a lot of people, Uber has become synonymous with ridesharing, despite competitors like Lyft, DiDi, and of course taxi fleets. Here’s how to get started with Uber and take your first trip. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS. How to...
