Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Go see a 3 billion-year-old moon rock, a section of the space station, video of the Sun's atmosphere, and an IMAX film!Erin has questions...Hampton, VA
2023 Housing Market Predictions for Hampton RoadsScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Virginia BeachTed RiversVirginia Beach, VA
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For DemolitionJoel EisenbergNorfolk, VA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Virginia Beach pantry gives struggling service members access to meals & more
The shelves are stocked with everything you'd expect to in a store, but the shoppers at Patriot's Pantry are exclusively active-duty military members and their families. And they don't pay a dime.
royalexaminer.com
6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines
• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
WAVY News 10
2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads Automobile Dealers Association (HRADA) board member Heath Wynn joined us with all the details about the 2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show coming to the Virginia Beach Convention Center this weekend. 2023 Hampton Roads International Auto Show. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m....
Virginia Beach boil water notice lifted
Virginia Beach says the required water testing process has been completed, advisory has been lifted in all affected areas
Newport News community gathers for peace rally, searches for gun violence solutions
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On Sunday, Newport News community advocates and city leaders held a rally to discuss ways to end gun violence. The second annual Not My Child Stop the Violence Peace Rally aimed to find solutions to end gun violence in Hampton Roads. Panels discussed violent crime...
Boil advisory issued for portion of Virginia Beach; schools, hospital impacted
A boil advisory is in place for a major portion of Virginia Beach Friday night, the city said. The impacted portion of the city is in the Princess Anne Road area.
Survey for Rudee Loop redevelopment set to end this weekend
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Rudee Loop redevelopment plan has been up for discussion for years. In a few days, city leaders will have to have read through thousands of public comments about what they want to see happen to the six-acre space. Many who frequent the Rudee Loop...
Chicho's at the Ocean front collects Christmas trees to help combat erosion
This year marks the 6th year of Chicho's hosting the drive to help combat erosion in the Outer Bank beaches and help repair the dunes.
WAVY News 10
Urban Outfitters closes in downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Urban Outfitters has said goodbye just over a decade after opening in the heart of downtown Norfolk’s Granby Street. The Philadelphia-based retailer that specializes in trendy clothing and accessories for teens and younger adults closed on December 31. All of the merchandise has been removed from the three-story 271 Granby Street location.
'Murderabilia' website selling items with ties to DC snipers
There's been a growing, perhaps disturbing, new trend of items with ties to well-known criminals being sold online as "murderabilia." Some of those items include ones tied to the D.C. snipers.
Special Election Day: Rouse and Adams are vying for Virginia’s 7th Senate District
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Polls open for the special election for Virginia's 7th Senate District on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. Two candidates are on the ballot: Virginia Beach city councilmember and former NFL player Aaron Rouse, and retired Navy Lt. Commander Kevin Adams. They're vying for the seat...
Age of Newport News elementary school shooter presents rarity, legal hurdle
The boy shot and wounded the teacher in a first-grade classroom on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, according to authorities
Saying farewell: Brick Anchor Brew House in downtown Norfolk announces its closure
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from September 24, 2021. After nearly seven years serving the local community with their delicious dishes, a downtown Norfolk restaurant is closing its doors. Brick Anchor Brew House opened in 2016 and focuses on serving "farm to fork"...
Items stolen from Virginia stores resold through Hampton Roads business
Re-selling goods online stolen from Hampton Roads stores for nearly three years. It's what federal court documents detail with three people behind an operation based in Portsmouth.
Drivers in Virginia Beach will encounter a new traffic pattern shift on part of Laskin Road
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Stay alert if you regularly drive around the Hilltop area in Virginia Beach. Work crews are about to shift traffic on Laskin Road near the Linkhorn Bay Bridge. “I am looking forward to this getting repaired, it is inconvenient right now,” said Randy Goodman, a...
Large fire at Newport News Dollar General causes extensive damage, no one hurt
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A large fire damaged a Dollar General store in Newport News Sunday morning, but no one was hurt, the city's fire department said. The fire happened at a Warwick Boulevard store, a few minutes from Fort Eustis. The Newport News Fire Department got several 911 calls about it around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students
During this week's Sunday Sitdown, Hampton City Schools discusses the FLEx Program, a unique and free virtual learning program for Virginia students.
americanhistorycentral.com
The Battle of Sewell's Point, Virginia in 1861
The Battle of Sewell’s Point was fought between the United States of America and the Confederate States of America from May 18 to May 21, 1861, during the Civil War. In the early days of the war, General Winfield Scott proposed a plan to President Abraham Lincoln that was designed to strangle the Confederate states by using naval forces to blockade the coastline and take control of the Mississippi River Valley. The “Anaconda Plan” was unpopular with politicians, journalists, and others who wanted immediate military action. The war started when Confederate batteries opened fire on Fort Sumter on April 13. Lincoln responded on April 19 by ordering a blockade of the southern seaboard from South Carolina to the Rio Grande. On April 20, the Union Navy burned and evacuated the Norfolk Navy Yard, destroying nine ships in the process. The evacuation gave the Confederacy access to a major shipyard, thousands of heavy guns, and control of Norfolk. General Walter Gwynn, who was in charge of the Confederate defenses around Norfolk, set up batteries at Sewell’s Point to protect the city and control Hampton Roads, the wide channel of water at the mouth of the James River. The Confederate batteries were under the command of Captain Peyton Colquitt. The Union sent a fleet to Hampton Roads to enforce the blockade, and on May 18–19, the Union gunboats USS Monticello and USS Thomas Freeborn exchanged fire with the battery at Sewell’s Point, resulting in little damage to either side. On May 21, the Monticello fired on the battery again but withdrew when it returned fire.
Virginia Beach FD taking necessary steps to reduce firefighters' cancer risk
According to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, 9% of firefighters have a higher risk of being diagnosed with cancer and 14% have a higher risk of dying.
Fun without booze? Local sober bar offers atmosphere without alcohol
Sober bars provide a social environment without the pressure to drink alcohol. Legally Different offers mocktails, similar to traditional alcoholic beverages, to customers.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0