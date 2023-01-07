ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2025 New Jersey governor's race wide open with Murphy unable to run

By Christine Sloan
 3 days ago

Who is in the running to become New Jersey's next governor? 02:53

NEW JERSEY -- New Jersey's next gubernatorial election is more than two years away, but potential contenders are already gearing up.

Gov. Phil Murphy cannot run for a third consecutive term and politicians on both sides of the aisle are hinting they might be interested.

"It's time to let someone else lead this special city, and for me to really think about what I want to do next," said Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop in a YouTube video announcing he won't seek reelection.

Fulop, a Democrat, told CBS2 he is considering running for governor.

"I am leaning in that direction, and wanted to give enough time for people in Jersey City to start to think about what's next," said Fulop.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, another Democrat, hasn't ruled out a bid for governor.

"That remains to be seen. Right now I am head first into the issues in Newark ," Baraka told CBS2's Christine Sloan.

Baraka has been on a listening tour of the state sharing Newark's successes and challengers.

"I think people should think that it's possible for me or somebody like me to be the governor of the state of New Jersey," said Baraka.

Other possible Democratic contenders include U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller and former State Senate President Stephen Sweeney, who made headlines when he lost his seat in 2021 to Republican Edward Durr , a truck driver.

"Sweeney said yes I am looking at running for governor in 2025. But as we know with politics, things change," said Jeannine LaRue, a Democratic strategist.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver has not said if she'll run, according to LaRue.

Republican Jack Ciattarelli, who lost to Murphy by three percentage points in the last election, vowed to run again.

"He does have the advantage in he did run statewide. So he does have that advantage, but people's memories are short. So we'll see, I think it's going to be anybody's game right now," said Jeanette Hoffman, a Republican strategist.

Radio personality Bill Spadea could also be in the game, Hoffman said.

Also on the Republican side, State Sen. Holly Schepisi told CBS2 she hasn't ruled out a run for governor and State Sen. Jon Bramnick said he is considering a bid to bring back trust to the GOP.

"And this kind of hateful attitude, and I think developed by Trump, I think we will never win, we will never win, until we show that we're people of good will," said Bramnick.

Candidates will need more than a message.

"Each party has a chairperson. You're going to need the support of those chairpersons," said LaRue.

They'll also need the blessings of several powerful men in the state. Insiders call them "the political bosses." They write out the checks.

Other names that have come up are Republican State Sen. Declan O'Scanlon, former Democratic Assemblyman John Wisniewski and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, a Democrat.

Comments / 23

Richard Favretto
2d ago

need a republican so they can undue what this Dicator has done and hold him responsible for all the senior citizens dying in the nursing homes

Reply
8
CRC433
2d ago

I will vote for someone that’s conservative that is good with tax payers money. Reverses us as a sanctuary state. Cut’s taxes. Care’s about us!!!!!!!!

Reply(2)
5
Comments / 0

Community Policy