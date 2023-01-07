Read full article on original website
cn2.com
Ready to Laugh? Fort Mill Playhouse Planning Funny Fundraiser!
FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Playhouse is hoping an upcoming fundraiser will help raise money and spirits. The Laugh Lab event is set for this Friday, January 13th at 7pm. Click below for tickets and watch video to learn more! Laurabree Monday sits down with longtime Board President Martha Ferguson and fellow Board Member Kelsey Marshall.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day Captures Rock Hill’s 3rd Class Campbell on the USS Nimitz
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – US Navy 3rd Class Ke’audre Campbell, from Rock Hill is aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz conducting routine operations. We always enjoy getting update on our tri-county military members. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the Day! Send us your photo...
cn2.com
“The Power House” Development Brings New Life to Rock Hill’s Textile History
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s called The Power House, a development in the heart of University Center in Rock Hill that will offer luxury apartments, a brewery, upscale steak restaurant, a food hall and so much more. Located on the grounds of what used to be...
1 dead, 1 charged following crash in Cherokee Co.
One person is dead and another person is charged following a crash in Cherokee County.
cn2.com
New Traffic Pattern in Fort Mill Designed to Alleviate Backup
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – If you’re driving in or out of Fort Mill you may notice a new traffic pattern at the intersection of Fort Mill Parkway and Spratt Street in the Town. Officials say the new intersection has been created to help alleviate backups for...
cn2.com
CN2 News – Luxury Apartments, New Intersection, GoFundMe Organized and more.
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s called The Power House, a development in the heart of University Center in Rock Hill that will offer luxury apartments, a brewery, upscale steak restaurant, a food hall and so much more. The loss of one hero is still being felt...
WBTV
Woman arrested, accused of stealing man’s ashes from suitcase at Charlotte Douglas Airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested for the theft of a suitcase containing the ashes of the son of two grieving parents from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Vatara Lachelle Lee was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy. David White was returning home from...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
20 Years Later: Remembering those lost in the Flight 5481 crash
CHARLOTTE — It has been 20 years since the crash of the Air Midwest Flight 5481 in Charlotte, killing all 21 people on board. On January 8, 2003, Air Midwest Flight 5481 pitched up uncontrollably on the runway during takeoff. The plane stalled and then crashed into the ground, killing 19 passengers and two crew members.
Charlotte Stories
Discovery Place Planning Massive Adults-Only Exhibit This Month – Top Secret: License To Spy
Charlotte’s favorite adults-only science event is coming back to the Discovery Place this year. Science on the Rocks will be returning on Friday, January 27, from 6:00–10:00 p.m. with a special sneak preview of the featured exhibition Top Secret: License to Spy before it opens to the public on Saturday.
Police Believe North Carolina Mother Left Home County After 11-Year-Old Madalina Cojocari Went Missing
It was allegedly almost a month before North Carolina mother Diana Cojocari reported her daughter Madalina Cojocari missing, and now cops suggest this adult left their home county in the intervening days. The Cojocaris lived with the child’s stepfather Christopher Palmiter in the Mecklenburg County town of Cornelius, north of...
Busy Concord road opens after closing due to crash
CONCORD, N.C. — Part of a Concord road closed Sunday morning after a vehicle crash damaged a power pole, according to the Concord Police Department. Police said the crash happened before 8 a.m. on Cabarrus Avenue between Valley and Kerr. That portion of the road was closed for over five hours.
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
qcnews.com
‘Everyone ok’ after crash involving school bus in northeast Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — No one was seriously injured in a crash involving a school bus in northeast Charlotte Monday morning, according to officials. The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m. near the 3700 block of The Plaza, a few blocks west of Sugar Creek Road.
FOX Carolina
20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of a tragic airplane crash that claimed the lives of 21 people at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. On the morning of Jan. 8, 2003, Air Midwest Flight 5481 took off en route to the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, S.C. About one minute after takeoff, the plane struck a maintenance hangar located near the runway, destroying it on impact and causing it to burst into flames.
country1037fm.com
Our Cpt Jim Has Covid And So Do Thousands In Mecklenburg County, North Carolina
We got the text from Cpt Jim on Sunday, he wasn’t feeling well and he was wondering how we were. As the day went on, he was getting worse. Our Cpt Jim has covid and so do many others in Mecklenburg County. With his full permission he wanted me to pass along to be careful out there.
country1037fm.com
Cereal Bar In Rock Hill Is A Bar For The Whole Family
There’s a new bar in town, and it’s family friendly. A cereal bar in Rock Hill, South Carolina allows kids of all ages to indulge in cereal in new, interesting ways. According to WCNC, Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar off Celanese Road takes you back in time to those Saturday morning cartoons days. Customers choose from creatively named items such as Mucha Lucha, with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Homer Simpson mixes Honey Nut Cheerios and Hershey’s Kisses Cereal. The Beehive combines Honeynut Cheerios with Honey Bunches of Oats and granola. Liquid Gold features Peanut Butter Crunch and Cookie Butter. The cereal bar cites Unicorn Breath as the most popular. It’s a mixture of Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, whipped cream and strawberry drizzle. And, you can turn anything into a milkshake. Furthermore, you can also build your own creation. Plus, if you come up with a great name for your item, you may get a shout out!
charlottemagazine.com
Why Charlotte’s Snow Days Are Probably Gone
At midday on Feb. 26, 2004, snow began to fall in the Charlotte region. It snowed throughout the day, stopped, then picked up again overnight. When it was over, 13.2 inches had fallen at the airport, even more elsewhere—the third-largest snowfall in the city’s history. Work and school were canceled, an anomaly in the pre-COVID era. Drivers bottomed out their cars. The city had to use its four snowplows to try to clear roads throughout the city. It was a mess. Brad Panovich loved every second of it.
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
The York County Sheriff’s Office just one of many agencies saying Thank You to those who protect and serve as well as the support they receive from the community. The Sheriff’s Office says they are grateful for the generations of Deputies who have dedicated their lives to serving York County.
WBTV
After failed negotiations, CATS bus drivers vote to strike
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of unsuccessful contract negotiations, CATS bus operators confirmed Saturday they are voting to strike. While the vote went through, bus drivers and CATS alike warn this does not mean the strike happens now. It just means this could happen in the future, following negotiations with union leaders.
