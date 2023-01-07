ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

cn2.com

Ready to Laugh? Fort Mill Playhouse Planning Funny Fundraiser!

FORT MILL S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Playhouse is hoping an upcoming fundraiser will help raise money and spirits. The Laugh Lab event is set for this Friday, January 13th at 7pm. Click below for tickets and watch video to learn more! Laurabree Monday sits down with longtime Board President Martha Ferguson and fellow Board Member Kelsey Marshall.
FORT MILL, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Busy Concord road opens after closing due to crash

CONCORD, N.C. — Part of a Concord road closed Sunday morning after a vehicle crash damaged a power pole, according to the Concord Police Department. Police said the crash happened before 8 a.m. on Cabarrus Avenue between Valley and Kerr. That portion of the road was closed for over five hours.
CONCORD, NC
FOX Carolina

20 Years Later: Remembering the tragic Air Midwest Flight 5481 crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of a tragic airplane crash that claimed the lives of 21 people at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport. On the morning of Jan. 8, 2003, Air Midwest Flight 5481 took off en route to the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport in Greer, S.C. About one minute after takeoff, the plane struck a maintenance hangar located near the runway, destroying it on impact and causing it to burst into flames.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Cereal Bar In Rock Hill Is A Bar For The Whole Family

There’s a new bar in town, and it’s family friendly. A cereal bar in Rock Hill, South Carolina allows kids of all ages to indulge in cereal in new, interesting ways. According to WCNC, Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar off Celanese Road takes you back in time to those Saturday morning cartoons days. Customers choose from creatively named items such as Mucha Lucha, with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Homer Simpson mixes Honey Nut Cheerios and Hershey’s Kisses Cereal. The Beehive combines Honeynut Cheerios with Honey Bunches of Oats and granola. Liquid Gold features Peanut Butter Crunch and Cookie Butter. The cereal bar cites Unicorn Breath as the most popular. It’s a mixture of Lucky Charms, Fruity Pebbles, whipped cream and strawberry drizzle. And, you can turn anything into a milkshake. Furthermore, you can also build your own creation. Plus, if you come up with a great name for your item, you may get a shout out!
ROCK HILL, SC
charlottemagazine.com

Why Charlotte’s Snow Days Are Probably Gone

At midday on Feb. 26, 2004, snow began to fall in the Charlotte region. It snowed throughout the day, stopped, then picked up again overnight. When it was over, 13.2 inches had fallen at the airport, even more elsewhere—the third-largest snowfall in the city’s history. Work and school were canceled, an anomaly in the pre-COVID era. Drivers bottomed out their cars. The city had to use its four snowplows to try to clear roads throughout the city. It was a mess. Brad Panovich loved every second of it.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard – Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

The York County Sheriff’s Office just one of many agencies saying Thank You to those who protect and serve as well as the support they receive from the community. The Sheriff’s Office says they are grateful for the generations of Deputies who have dedicated their lives to serving York County.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

After failed negotiations, CATS bus drivers vote to strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of unsuccessful contract negotiations, CATS bus operators confirmed Saturday they are voting to strike. While the vote went through, bus drivers and CATS alike warn this does not mean the strike happens now. It just means this could happen in the future, following negotiations with union leaders.
CHARLOTTE, NC

