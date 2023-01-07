Denver officer suspended following arrest in Douglas County

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A Denver police officer has been suspended with pay following an arrest in Douglas County on New Year’s Eve, the department said Friday.

Officer Jeremy Olive was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 31 and is facing a third-degree assault charge, the Denver Police Department said. The charge is classified as a misdemeanor.

Olive has been with the department for nearly 18 years and was most recently in a non-patrol assignment.

The 18 th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will determine if Olive will be charged.

*Editor’s note: The department originally reported the officer was suspended without pay and quickly corrected to confirm he was suspended with pay.

