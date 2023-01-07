AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The second week of 2023 gets off to a cloudy start Sunday ahead of a storm system that may bring a few sprinkles to our area Sunday night. Ahead of that system, we can expect another mild day Sunday with highs in the middle 60s. Moisture is very limited across our region, so only trace amounts to a few hundredths of rain are anticipated as the system passes to our north Sunday evening between 9 p.m. and midnight tonight. Clouds will linger through most of the overnight hours, so it should be another milder than average night with lows in the middle 40s. Sunshine returns Monday through Wednesday as high pressure builds into the region in the wake of tonight’s storm system.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO