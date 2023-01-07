Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kroger's New $32 Million Store Update: A Glimpse into the Future of Grocery Shopping!Ty D.Augusta, GA
Kroger Announces New Store in Augusta, GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenAugusta, GA
Single Father Of Two Children Vanished From Georgia Gas Station After Their Mother Passed AwayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedAugusta, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AugustaTed RiversAugusta, GA
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Related
WJBF.com
Second Bentlee's Fairytale Ball headed to Augusta
Second Bentlee’s Fairytale Ball headed to Augusta. New Georgia food truck law helps mobile eateries …. A new Georgia law could help some food truck owners in the CSRA and across the state serve its customers without all the paperwork hassle. Ivy Falls neighbors share concerns over proposed …
WATCH | Border Bowl X
Watch the CSRA’s best High School football seniors from Georgia and South Carolina as they battle for the paddle.
wfxg.com
Creative Corner with Vonetta Hinton - featuring AE The Cool
If you are a fan of R&B and Soul with a bit of jazzy influence, you’re in for a COOL treat. Creative Corner introduces you to R&B soul singer and songwriter - AE The Cool. Describing herself as a storyteller and an “energy shifter,” she says she is very intentional in her songwriting. “In my creative process, my intention is to make people feel things,” says AE. She often uses creative imagery and symbolic visuals to get her point across.
WJBF.com
Super Winter Saturday
As of 8AM Saturday: Rise and shine- it’s going to be a beautiful day! We’re starting off a bit chilly in the 30s this morning, but we will warm up into the 60s this afternoon. This temperature trend will continue over the next several days and will put us right at average for this time of year.
WRDW-TV
Oscar Mayer searching for next class of Wienermobile drivers
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Oscar Mayer is now recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile. The company is searching for outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure to be the next “hot doggers.”. Not only do hot doggers get to drive...
WJBF.com
New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The city of Aiken and developers are working on the new retail shopping center and living spaces at the Aiken Mall. Bria Smith has the story. After tearing down what used to be the Aiken Mall and years of planning, people who live in Aiken will soon have a new outlet mall and housing options to choose from.
11-year-old Georgia boy attacked by 3 pit bulls while riding bike with friend
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old Columbia County boy was hospitalized after he was attacked by three pit bulls Friday night, according to WJBF. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident occurred on Langston Drive, in the Rolling Meadows subdivision in Appling, Georgia. According...
WRDW-TV
Evans pet reunited with owners after dognapping incident
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Jojo, the local King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, has been reunited with his owners almost two weeks later. In the Renew family, Jojo here is the king. Dr. Margaret and Tom Renew, Jojo’s parents say, “Jojo is our baby.”. When the 2-year-old king Charles cavalier...
North Augusta teen travels to St. Louis for lung transplant
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- “At school as it’s harder for me to play sports and stuff so it’s hard for me to make more friends because you know you can’t run because you have a disability and stuff but I’ve made a great group of friends I sit with them at lunch we hang out They’re […]
Gordon Highway reopened following crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway working a traffic accident with injury. The westbound lanes of Gordon Highway are shut down, and anyone traveling in this area is asked to use an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | A new mayor of Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta has a new mayor in office. Garnett Johnson was sworn in to office last week and there’s a lot on his to-do list. He talks one on one with Richard Rogers. Watch above. COMING UP.
WJBF.com
Man remembers Graniteville train crash
1-year anniversary balloon release for Arbrie Anthony. 1-year anniversary balloon release for Arbrie Anthony. Border Bowl X from Grovetown, Ga. Family remembers life of Arbrie Anthony ahead of …. Your latest local headlines at 10pm. Border Bowl X Preview Special. Natty merch, UGA versus TC-Who?. “Evans Society Center” entrepreneurs speak...
wfxg.com
Local filmmakers featured at 14th annual Poison Peach Film Festival
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Organized by Augusta filmmaker Christopher Forbes, the Poison Peach Film Festival showcases the diverse offerings of local independent filmmakers. The festival kicked off January 7th with a block of short horror films, ranging in style from comedy/horror to dark and intense... featuring the works of Augusta-area filmmakers Adam Cowart, Kenneth Perkins, Jonathan Cook, Jezibell Anat, and Joseph Zuchowski. The world premiere of the feature film Night to Day, is written and directed by Brendan Thompson.
CCSO: 6-year-old on go-kart involved in accident with school bus
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a 6-year-old was involved in an accident while on a go-kart. According to authorities, the incident happened in the River Island subdivision in Evans on Thursday afternoon. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the child was “run over” by a school bus. […]
Man missing from Hephzibah located
Per the RCSO, Hixon has been located. HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. 31-year old Benjamin Justin Hixon was last seen on the 3900 block of Karleen Rd. on January 8th. Hixon May be traveling in a white 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a GA tag of […]
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The second week of 2023 gets off to a cloudy start Sunday ahead of a storm system that may bring a few sprinkles to our area Sunday night. Ahead of that system, we can expect another mild day Sunday with highs in the middle 60s. Moisture is very limited across our region, so only trace amounts to a few hundredths of rain are anticipated as the system passes to our north Sunday evening between 9 p.m. and midnight tonight. Clouds will linger through most of the overnight hours, so it should be another milder than average night with lows in the middle 40s. Sunshine returns Monday through Wednesday as high pressure builds into the region in the wake of tonight’s storm system.
Kroger Announces New Store in Augusta, Georgia
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WRDWand for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
WRDW-TV
3rd suspect transferred to Aiken County in triple-murder of teens
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County now has custody of the third suspect in the arrested in the slaying of three teenagers over the summer in Aiken. Suspect Alvin Artis IV, was booked into Aiken County jail on Friday on three counts of murder in connection with the June 26 slayings on Wadley Drive in Aiken County. Artis remained in jail Monday morning.
WRDW-TV
Gordon Highway closed due to car crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on Gordon Highway and Jimmie Dyess Parkway. According to Richmond County dispatch, the accident happened at 6:40 p.m. and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says someone involved in this accident is injured. The extent...
wfxg.com
One year later: Remembering Arbrie Anthony
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - It’s been one year since the death of Arbrie Leigh Anthony. The 8-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting just outside her Augusta home. Sunday, her family released balloons by her graveside vowing to keep her memory alive. "She was just a bright light to...
Comments / 1