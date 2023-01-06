In the first episode of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 2 or ‘Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown‘ titled ‘It is what it is,’ Takemichi is rescued by Kazutora moments before he is about to shoot him dead just like Chifuyu. While Kazutora saves him, he is not at all happy with the present state of the Tokyo Manji Gang as it has colluded with Black Dragon and has become corrupt. The discussion helps Takemichi grasp the truth about the new timeline but he gets arrested for murder when he meets Naoto. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 2 episode 1 or ‘Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

2 DAYS AGO