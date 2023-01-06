Read full article on original website
Is Vinland Saga Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Funimation, or Crunchyroll?
Inspired by Makoto Yukimura’s historical Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Vinland Saga’ is an action-adventure anime that recounts a story of revenge, hatred, war, and self-discovery. The show revolves around Thorfinn, a young inhabitant of a harsh and frozen Icelandic village where war has become commonplace and death looms over peoples’ heads every day. It is no surprise that tales of finding the legendary land of Vinland which is supposedly warm, fertile, and peaceful was quite common when Thornfinn was growing up. Unfortunately, as the war between the Danes and the English got out of hand, the influence of the viking mercenaries increased.
NieR:Automata Ver1.1a Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
In ‘NieR:Automata Ver1.1a’ episode 1 titled ‘Or not to [B]e,’ an android soldier named 2B is tasked to eliminate a Goliath-class Machine lifeform with the help of her unit. Unfortunately, she encounters overwhelmingly strong enemies along the way, and by the time she reaches the abandoned factor to fight the target, all she has left is a pod to support her. But help soon arrives when another android named 9S, joins 2B to locate and then eradicate the Goliath-class Machine lifeform. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘NieR:Automata Ver1.1a’ episode 1. SPOILERS AHEAD!
Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the first episode of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 2 or ‘Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown‘ titled ‘It is what it is,’ Takemichi is rescued by Kazutora moments before he is about to shoot him dead just like Chifuyu. While Kazutora saves him, he is not at all happy with the present state of the Tokyo Manji Gang as it has colluded with Black Dragon and has become corrupt. The discussion helps Takemichi grasp the truth about the new timeline but he gets arrested for murder when he meets Naoto. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 2 episode 1 or ‘Tokyo Revengers: Christmas Showdown.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!
Quantum Leap Episode 10 Recap and Ending, Explained
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ has Ben Song’s team inch closer to the truth about his leap, but the answers only raise more questions. In the previous episode, Jenn managed to bring in Janice Calavicci, who is the only person who knows everything about Ben’s plans, especially now that Ben himself doesn’t remember anything. While Janice is cautious not to reveal much about Ben’s and her own intentions, she does drop some hints that point us towards a greater threat looming on Ben, Addison, and the rest of their team. Here’s what the ending means for all of them. SPOILERS AHEAD!
