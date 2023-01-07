Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
FCS Championship win a milestone for South Dakota State
FRISCO, Texas (Dakota News Now) - It’s a moment that many at South Dakota State have been looking forward to for years. Finally, a national championship in Division I football, with the FCS Championship. The wave of emotions from the win still making an impact on the university and...
dakotanewsnow.com
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! SDSU reacts to winning the FCS National Championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. & FRISCO, TX (Dakota News Now) - If there was one thing that might have sounded more impossible than the idea of South Dakota State moving up to Division One back in 2003 it was the idea that their football program would win a national championship. 20...
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU alumni watch Jackrabbits win FCS Championship from Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While there were a few NDSU fans at the FCS Championship watch party at Lager’s Inn in Aberdeen, the bar was packed with blue and yellow. The loudest group of Jackrabbit fans was right under one of the dozens of screens broadcasting the game at Lager’s Inn, and that group included a local group of friends that became close during their time at SDSU over 40 years ago.
dakotanewsnow.com
REPLAY: FCS Championship Pregame Show
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer preview the FCS Championship between South Dakota State and North Dakota State. The special includes interviews with SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier, former SDSU head coach Mike Daly, former USD quarterback Scott Jones,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Dakota News Now recaps the Jackrabbits’ championship in Frisco
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The sports team at Dakota News Now wrapped up their weekend of FSC Championship coverage. If there was one thing that might have sounded more impossible than the idea of South Dakota State moving up to Division I back in 2003, it was the idea that their football program would win a national championship.
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbit fans take over Frisco with pregame parties
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It seems like with every minute, more and more South Dakota State Jackrabbit fans are making their way here to Frisco, giving it’s nickname “Fargo South” a run for it’s money. It’s a packed house in Frisco Hall, full...
dakotanewsnow.com
Longtime SDSU fans watch from Lager's Inn in Aberdeen
It’s a moment that many at South Dakota State have been looking forward to for years. Finally, a national championship in Division I football, with the FCS Championship.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Air National Guard jets fly over FCS Championship game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two jets from the 114th Fighter Wing in Sioux Falls flew over the game in Frisco, Texas, Sunday. The bottoms of the aircraft were painted with “GO JACKS” and “EARS UP” messages in support of South Dakota State University.
dakotanewsnow.com
Former SDSU football coach reflects on season and championship
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mike Daly, former SDSU head football coach, praised the team’s focus and Coach Stiegelmeier’s care for his players in the Jackrabbits’ success Sunday. “It was almost inevitable that this was going to happen,” Daly said, reflecting on how he watched...
dakotanewsnow.com
Road to Frisco: Dakota News Now previews the FCS National Championship from Texas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State Jackrabbits and North Dakota State Bison are set to square off Sunday in the FCS National Championship in Frisco, TX. Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden and Cooper Seamer are in Frisco for the big game. On Friday,...
SDSU runs past NDSU, claims first National Championship
FRISCO, TX (KELO) — The SDSU football team has won their first ever FCS National Championship and it came at the hands of a 45-21 win over rival NDSU. The Jackrabbits grabbed the game’s first lead, with a nine-play drive that was capped off via an Isaiah Davis touchdown run. But back came the Bison […]
dakotanewsnow.com
DSU football coach talks championship win and SDSU team culture
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Josh Anderson, head football coach at Dakota State University, shared his thoughts following SDSU’s championship win. He praised the coaching team and the players’ ability to build on their momentum in Sunday’s game. “Coach Rogers was incredibly creative, diagrammed some...
Championship Bound Flight Drank Dry By ND & SD Fans
High beer consumption in the Dakotas is not a new headline. However, apparently the special Delta Connection flight 4561 from Fargo (FAR) to Dallas-Ft. Worth (DFW) didn't get the memo. The flight on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 was not prepared for the fans of North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University. On a flight that was made special just for the Frisco, Texas-bound fans for the epic NCAA Division I FCS Championship game, the fans surprised the aircraft crews by how much celebrating was going to take place.
valleynewslive.com
Bismarck family overcomes several challenges to be in the stands on championship day
FRISCO, T.X. (Valley News Live) - Kick off is less than 24 hours away in Frisco, Texas where NDSU and South Dakota State will face off for a shot at the national championship. But the teams aren’t the only ones who’ve overcome challenges to make it here. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
LIVE at 5:15 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts double header O’Gorman vs. Washington basketball games
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Metro Sports TV is broadcasting a double header! The girls’ basketball teams from O’Gorman and Washington compete before the boys’ teams take to the court. The livestream is available in the video player below and begins at 5:15 p.m. Dakota...
KFYR-TV
NDSU fans travel to Frisco, TX
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU Bison and SDSU Jackrabbits are long time NCAA rivals. Fans from both states plan to travel to Frisco, Texas for the championship game this Sunday. As fans from both North Dakota, South Dakota, and across the country travel to Frisco, TX, the excitement for the rival game builds. Especially for long time, die-hard fans.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU’s Jimmy Rogers wins FCS Coordinator of the Year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State Defensive Coordinator Jimmy Rogers has been the FCS Coordinator of the Year by Football Scoop. In his first year as solo defensive coordinator, Rogers Rabbits are the second best overall defense in all of FCS behind only Deion Sanders’ Jackson State team, and they were the number one ranked rushing defense in the country allowing just 83 yards per game.
dakotanewsnow.com
Jackrabbit basketball teams bring down Fighting Hawks
BROOKINGS, S.D. & GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Dakota News Now) - WOMENS RECAP. Led by a career night from Myah Selland and standout performances from all three seniors, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team won 105-72 over North Dakota Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena. Selland matched her career high...
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Cramer make friendly championship game wager
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A chance at a national title is a big deal anytime, but even more is at stake in the cross-border rivalry. It’s even led to a friendly wager between South Dakota’s U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer. “I...
dakotanewsnow.com
PREP HOOPS ROUNDUP: 1-6-23
SIOUX FALLS, RAPID CITY & HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Friday night of prep basketball in 2023 in South Dakota featured several ranked teams in action and some high flying highlights! Click on the video viewer to watch:. -Washington’s boys roll over visiting Aberdeen. -4th ranked...
