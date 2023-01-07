Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Cleaning Jonesboro, one neighborhood at a time
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is helping citizens get rid of trash once a month in a different neighborhood each time. Jonesboro Code Enforcement has made three stops in three neighborhoods, bringing a bin, and allowing people to throw away the trash that may not necessarily fit in their bin.
Kait 8
Setting up students for success
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The E3 program for Batesville High School seniors gives students a unique opportunity before and after they graduate. E3 stands for experience, exposure, and excellence. Community Schools Coordinator Laura Howard said it’s what the school wants to provide for its students. “We partner with different...
Kait 8
New early childhood development facility for Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Friday, Jan. 6 for a new early childhood development facility, The Goddard School. The school is located at 1770 Mayfield Drive and is currently enrolling children ages infant to pre-k, according to a social media post. To enroll your...
Kait 8
Bringing human trafficking awareness to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Grow NEA will host a program on human trafficking at Arkansas State University on Saturday, Jan. 14. The event will feature a speaker from Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas. January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, so Grow NEA founder Shaunta Johnson said it was the best...
waldronnews.com
Highest-paying management jobs in Jonesboro
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Jonesboro, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Kait 8
Boil order issued for Mississippi County town
KEISER, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order Friday for the Mississippi County town of Keiser. According to the ADH, the order follows a main break. Mayor Rick Creecy said it should take a “couple of days” to correct. Residents are advised to...
Kait 8
Jonesboro to use land for new park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new year comes a new green space in Jonesboro. The city announced new land was donated and will be turned into a 24-acre park on the west side of town. The land off Strawfloor Drive is currently home to a disc golf course known as...
Kait 8
Stolen car chase ends in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested two people and are searching for a third suspected of stealing a car and leading law enforcement on a chase through several counties. Arkansas State Police said the chase began around 8:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in Sharp County when a white Hyundai with Tennessee tags was reported stolen.
Kait 8
Community honors and pays tribute to radio host
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A voice that traveled the airwaves in Jonesboro for years, will be missed by many. The impact Qubilah Jones had on the community will continue to be felt for years to come. Songs filled the airwaves on Friday, Jan. 6 on KLEK 102.5. Songs like “We...
Kait 8
Pedestrian dies on state highway
TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Bradford woman died Saturday, Jan. 7 as she was walking the highway in Tuckerman. Arkansas State Police reported that the incident happened at 12:05 p.m. on Highway 367 near Amy Street. According to the fatal crash report, a 2021 Jeep struck 54-year-old Kellie McGee of...
Kait 8
Jan. 9: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Starting this Monday morning off on a cold note with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We could see a little bit of frost and even some freezing fog in isolated areas. We will...
Kait 8
Missing Harrisburg woman found safe
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said Monday a missing woman has been found. Laura Hubbard, 31, of Harrisburg, was last seen Monday, Jan. 2, after being dropped off at a laundromat on Johnson Avenue in Jonesboro. On Monday, Jan. 9, the sheriff’s office reported Hubbard...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to 2 crashes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police and firefighters are responding to two separate lunchtime crashes. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said the first crash is located at the intersection of Washington and Matthews in downtown Jonesboro. Another crash with reported entrapment is located on Marion...
arkadelphian.com
Optimum opens four new stores in Arkansas
Optimum, the local provider of Internet, mobile, TV and phone services, on Wednesday announced the opening of four new retail stores in Arkansas, with new locations in Helena, Arkadelphia, Mountain Home and Batesville. The new state-of-the-art retail stores offer a modern and interactive in-store experience where customers can explore the...
Kait 8
Traffic Alert: Crash stalls morning commute
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Motorists traveling Highway 49 encountered a few delays following a morning crash. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported a crash on the highway three miles northeast of State Highway 351 in Brookland at 7:39 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6. ArDOT reports possible injuries. It took crews an...
Kait 8
St. Bernards welcomes first baby of 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - “Baby New Year” is a term used to symbolize the “birth” of the next year, but for some, the term is more literal. On Sunday, Jan. 1, St. Bernards Healthcare welcomed the first baby of 2023 at 8:58 a.m. A social media...
KTLO
15-year-old accused of pointing loaded gun at student in Jonesboro school
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) — Jonesboro police arrested a 15-year-old boy Wednesday after they say he pointed a loaded handgun at another student in a school bathroom. According to the police report, the incident happened around 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at The Academies at Jonesboro High School. The 17-year-old victim...
KATV
Two killed in Saturday night crash on Arkansas Highway 351
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Two people were killed in a Saturday night crash in Craighead County. The fatal accident took place on Highway 351, near Greensboro Church of Christ, our content partner Region 8 News reported. It occurred at around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7. Craighead County Sheriff...
Kait 8
Two dead, one injured in Saturday night crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Saturday night crash left one person injured and two others dead. According to Arkansas State Police, the crash happened at 9:44 p.m. Jan 7 on State Highway 351 at Greensboro Road. Charles Bradford Miller III, 22, of Rector was southbound when he lost control of...
Kait 8
Lanes back open following interstate crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – All lanes are back open on Interstate 555 in Jonesboro following a crash. ARDOT reported a crash at 6:39 p.m. impacting all lanes at Mile Marker 44.3. Arkansas State Police said there was a two-vehicle crash, but no other details could be provided at this...
