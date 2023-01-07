Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Pedestrian dies on state highway
TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - A Bradford woman died Saturday, Jan. 7 as she was walking the highway in Tuckerman. Arkansas State Police reported that the incident happened at 12:05 p.m. on Highway 367 near Amy Street. According to the fatal crash report, a 2021 Jeep struck 54-year-old Kellie McGee of...
KTLO
Man stabbed by wife wants couple to reunite
A Lakeview woman charged with stabbing her husband with a piece of broken glass appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Thursday asking that a no contact order be lifted so the couple can reunite. Earlier — at the request of the husband/victim — 56-year-old Tricia Lynn Clark was given a...
KTLO
29 dogs recovered from breeder in Ozark County
Wednesday the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force to recover 29 Lakeland Terriers from a formerly licensed breeder in Ozark County. The Missouri Department of Agriculture, who also assisted with the recovery efforts, placed the dogs in the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri.
Kait 8
Police look for suspect after several overnight break-ins
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Pocahontas Police Department received reports of several car break-ins. According to a detective in the department, they are now working six car break-in cases and one home invasion that happened on Jan. 7. The department was able to get a description of the suspect from...
KTLO
2 vehicles reported stolen in Izard County
The Izard County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two vehicles reported stolen on Thursday. According to Sheriff Charley Melton, the first report came in at around 4:40 in the afternoon from the Dollar General in Oxford. The vehicle is described as a maroon 1999 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with the license plate number 827 VBC. The front bumper is black with blue tape on the passenger side.
KTLO
Former owner of MH pizza store killed in plane crash
The former owner of Papa John’s Pizza in Mountain Home was killed in a plane crash Friday evening in northwest Arkansas. According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown was the lone occupant of a Beech M35 fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft when it crashed off North Smokey Bear Road southeast of Fayetteville.
KTLO
USACE plans prescribed burned at Norfork, Bull Shoals lakes
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) will conduct prescribed burns on public lands surrounding Norfork and Bull Shoals Lakes from Monday until April 1. Locations scheduled for potential burning are Spring Creek/Point 13, Hwy. 125, Ozark...
houstonherald.com
Wanted man arrested in Texas County
A man wanted on a Howell County felony warrant was arrested Wednesday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lonnie W. Mahan, 48, was taken to the Howell County Jail in West Plains. The exact charge was not specified.
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to charges in several cases, gets prison time
A 21-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in several Arkansas Counties pled guilty to charges in three Baxter County cases during a session of circuit court Thursday. David “Zack” Peifer was sentenced to six years in prison and, in one case, ordered to pay...
Kait 8
Setting up students for success
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The E3 program for Batesville High School seniors gives students a unique opportunity before and after they graduate. E3 stands for experience, exposure, and excellence. Community Schools Coordinator Laura Howard said it’s what the school wants to provide for its students. “We partner with different...
Nearly 30 Dogs Rescued from Missouri Breeder, Many Injured
According to reports, it took a dozen hours to accomplish, but nearly 30 dogs were rescued from a Missouri breeder with many of the animals showing terrible injuries. FOX 2 St. Louis shared the story of the Humane Society of Missouri as teams traveled from Maryland Heights to Ozark County on a rescue mission. They report it was a formerly licensed breeder with animals in allegedly different states of abuse and neglect.
KFVS12
Ark. mother sues Hunter Biden over daughter’s name
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The son of President Joe Biden is being sued by an Arkansas woman who wants her daughter to have the Biden last name. According to a document filed in Independence County in Dec. 2022, Lunden Roberts is asking the court to change her daughter’s name to Biden.
