Da'Vinchi, La La Anthony Say Terry and Markisha's Relationship Gets "Complicated" in "BMF" Season 2
When Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson said "BMF" was going to be "an incredible ride," he wasn't kidding. The series — which is based on the real-life story of Detroit brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory — has had us on the edge of our seats since it first hit Starz in September 2021 and, according to Da'Vinchi (Terry "Southwest T" Flenory), the drama is just getting started.
Max Thieriot And The Cast Of Fire Country React To The CBS Drama Being Renewed For Season 2
CBS' hit firefighter drama Fire Country has been renewed for Season 2, and the cast is in full celebration mode.
‘BMF’ Cast and Crew Tease Dramatic Season 2: ‘A Lot of Secrets Will Be Revealed’
After more than a year, the Flenory family is back on TV and the cast behind Starz’s “BMF” tease there’s much more in store for fans to find. The theme for the coming season is “elevate,” executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson told an audience at the Season 2 premiere at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Thursday night. That elevation seems to have taken shape on and off the screen, as even Jackson seems to have changed his previous tune about Starz. After announcing his departure from the premium cabler last September and signing a new deal with Lusid...
Complex
Dr. Dre Rips ‘Divisive’ Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using “Still D.R.E.” in Promo Video
Dr. Dre called out Marjorie Taylor Greene for using one of his songs in a video, blasting the Georgia congresswoman as “divisive and hateful.”. On Monday, Greene took to Twitter to post a clip featuring the congresswoman walking through the halls of the Capitol, entering and exiting elevators, and even fielding a phone call from former President Donald Trump, whom she refers to as “DT.” It’s soundtracked by “Still D.R.E.,” the Snoop Dogg-featuring single from Dre’s 1999 album 2001.
Lupita Nyong’o’s Boyfriend Selema Masekela Is a TV Host! See His Net Worth, Their Romance, More
Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o and her boyfriend, Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their official Instagram debut as a couple in December 2022. And fans couldn’t help but gush over the couple’s sweet bond. However, Selema is...
‘Newhart’: What Happened to Larry, Darryl, and Darryl From the ’80s Sitcom?
Many 'Newhart' cast members who are still alive have remained friends. That includes the actors who played the quirky brothers Larry, Darryl, and Darryl.
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad! The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the forthcoming January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date is […]
TODAY.com
Milo Ventimiglia’s first TV role after ‘This is Us’ is a big departure from Jack Pearson
Milo Ventimiglia is headed back to our TV screens. The “This Is Us” star leaves behind Jack Pearson to become a seriously handsome con man in “The Company You Keep.”. The first teaser for the upcoming ABC heist drama was released on Dec. 30, showing the actor as Charlie, the con man who unknowingly meets CIA agent Emma, portrayed by Catherine Haena Kim.
Benedict Cumberbatch in Talks to Star in Netflix Limited Series ‘Eric’ From Abi Morgan, Sister (EXCLUSIVE)
Benedict Cumberbatch is in final talks to star in the Netflix limited series “Eric,” Variety has learned exclusively from sources. The six-episode series was originally announced in November 2021. Set in 1980’s New York, the show would see Cumberbatch star as Vincent Sullivan, the lead puppet maker and puppeteer of America’s most popular children’s show, whose life begins to unravel when his young son, Edgar, disappears. Now homeless and dealing with substance addiction, Vincent finds his only companion is Eric, a seven-foot tall blue puppet, who leads him on a journey to find his son and to find a way...
Why Murderous Robotic Doll ‘M3GAN’ Was Allison Williams’ Most “Complicated” Co-Star
The title character of Blumhouse and Universal’s latest horror pic, M3GAN — an evil, eerily lifelike animatronic doll — was “my most complicated co-star,” said Allison Williams. The PG-13 thriller, from filmmaker Gerard Johnstone, casts Williams as a brilliant toy company roboticist who fast-tracks a secret invention — a lifelike doll named M3GAN — after a tragedy makes her the guardian of her 8-year-old niece. To make the doll as lifelike as possible, filmmakers used a combination of a real robot, special effects and young actress Amie Donald. “Sometimes it was also just a piece of tape in an “X”...
‘Jack Ryan’: Who Is Betty Gabriel, aka Elizabeth Wright in Season 3?
Season 3 of 'Jack Ryan' hit Amazon Prime Video in December 2022. Actor Betty Gabriel joined the cast. What is she known for?
ComicBook
Jack Ryan Star John Krasinski Reveals Great News for Season 4 Release Date on Prime Video
Amazon finally released the long awaited third season of Jack Ryan on their Prime Video service late last month, and it was definitely worth the wait. Critical response for the third season has been pretty decent, with it scoring an 83% on Rotten Tomatoes and all eyes are on the upcoming fourth season. Jack Ryan has already been renewed for Season 4 on Prime Video, which will likely be its last. That said, the groundwork is already being laid for a spinoff series focusing on Ding Chavez, who is being played by Michael Pena. Pena's character was supposed to be introduced to the series in the final episode of Season 3, but that scene was somehow cut. He'll take on a much bigger role in the fourth season, before potentially leading the spinoff. Krasinski has good news for fans of the series hoping not to have to wait for the next season. During a recent interview with The Wrap (via Screen Rant), that actor revealed that they shot the third and fourth seasons back to back, so it should be released fairly quickly."We already finished [Season 4], we actually shot three and four back to back," Krasinski revealed. "So that was the whole idea, knowing that the fans would go so long in between two and three, we decided to do three and four back to back so that they wouldn't have to wait that long again."
ComicBook
The Last of Us' Neil Druckmann Talks Challenges of Directing a TV Show (Exclusive)
The writer and director of The Last of Us, Neil Druckmann, has opened up about the challenges of moving from the director's seat in a video game to a TV show. For a decade at this point, Druckmann has become one of the most well-known video game creators around after serving as the director of titles like The Last of Us, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, and The Last of Us Part II. With HBO's new The Last of Us TV series, Druckmann opted to step into this same role, at least for a single episode. And while many of Druckmann's own skills transferred seamlessly to directing a TV show, it still presented some new difficulties.
Jemma Redgrave returns, Aneurin Barnard joins cast of 'Doctor Who'
"Peaky Blinders" star Aneurin Barnard is set for the next incarnation of the long-running "Doctor Who" series. Jemma Redgrave will reprise her role on the show.
goldderby.com
Tom Cross interview: ‘Babylon’ editor
Damien Chazelle’s script for “Babylon,” he knew it was going to be unlike any of their prior collaborations on “Whiplash,” “La La Land,” and “First Man.” For starters, the script was 180 pages long. It was also an ensemble movie with multiple characters and complicated set pieces – and it all had to adhere to one goal: to show how Hollywood transforms people in service of itself and its production.
Charlotte Wells examines the push and pull of making a private story public
The 'Aftersun' writer-director, a self-proclaimed 'guarded individual,' wrestles with sharing her personal story and the grief behind it.
Get Out and M3GAN star Allison Williams talks about her life in horror
In the new horror movie M3GAN (out Jan. 6), Allison Williams plays a scientist who gifts her recently orphaned niece a robotic companion with a decidedly killer attitude. "The film is about an AI doll who has been built to serve as a kind of best companion for a parent and for a kid simultaneously," Williams explains. "[M3GAN is] deployed by its creator, who I play, to help her in the task of being the unexpected guardian of her niece, with mixed results."
Complex
Meek Mill Apologizes for Filming Music Video at Ghana’s Presidential Palace Following Backlash
Meek Mill is apologizing for filming a music video at Ghana’s presidential palace. The rapper faced backlash this weekend after he posted a video that was filmed at the Jubilee House governmental building, which serves as both Ghana’s official residence and office for the president. On Monday morning,...
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Marries Longtime Girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially off the market. Over the weekend, the Baton Rouge rapper married his longtime girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes in a private ceremony in Utah. A marriage license from the Utah County Clerk surfaced on social media Monday confirming that NBA YoungBoy and Jaz have tied the knot.
Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54
Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981.He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and...
