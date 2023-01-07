New Muni bus routes and stop changes go into effect this weekend

The opening of Muni's Central Subway will bring some changes to the T Third Street Bus route. Craig Lee/S.F. Examiner

New year, new bus routes and stop changes.

Muni will implement several tweaks on multiple lines around The City, effective Jan. 7.

Never fret, humble commuter. Here are all of them.

T Third Street Bus

To reflect the opening of the Central Subway, this line will be rerouted to reflect the changes to the T Third Street Line.

The T Bus will no longer operate on the Embarcadero or Market Street. It will instead be routed to Chinatown via 3rd and 4th streets in SoMa and Stockton Street north of Market.

8, 8AX/BX, 30 Stockton, 45 Union/Stockton, and 91 3rd St/19th Ave Owl

These lines will relocate the Stockton and Washington (northwest corner) stop and discontinue their 4th St. and Howard and 4th St. and Folsom stops.

They will be replaced with new stops at Stockton and Washington, which is in front of the entrance to the Chinatown-Rose Pak Station, and 4th St. and Folsom, which is in front of the Yerba Buena/Moscone Station.

12 Folsom/Pacific and 36 Teresita

Changes are being made for routes in the vicinity of their respective terminal locations, which will improve operator restroom access.

The 12 Folsom/Pacific Inbound toward Nob Hill will discontinue the following stops: Cesar Chavez and Bartlett, Valencia and Cesar Chavez (northeast corner), 26th Street and Mission, 26th Street and South Van Ness and 26th Street and Folsom.

These will be replaced by new stops at Valencia and Cesar Chavez, Mission and Powers, Cesar Chavez and Mission and Folsom and Cesar Chavez.

The 36 Teresita Inbound toward Forest Hill Station will have replace Valencia and Cesar Chavez and Valencia and Duncan with Valencia and Mission and Cesar Chavez and Valencia.

The 36 Outbound toward the Mission District will discontinue stops at Mission and Powers as well as Valencia and Cesar Chavez for a new stop at Valencia and Mission.

15 Bayview Hunters Point Express & 54 Felton

To reflect current street names, the stop at Kirkwood Avenue and Dormitory Road will be renamed to Kiska Road and Dormitory Road.

19 Polk

The Evans Avenue "Quick Build" project caused the temporarily relocation of three bus stops for the 19 Polk, but these relocations will now be made permanent.

The 19 Polk Outbound toward Hunters Point will discontinue two stops, Evans Avenue and Cesar Chavez as well as Evans Avenue and Napoleon, for a new stop at Evans Avenue and Marin Street.

The 19 Polk Inbound toward Fisherman's Wharf will replace Evans Avenue and Cesar Chavez with Evans Avenue and Marin Street as well.

21 Hayes

On weekday evenings (after 7 p.m.) and all day on weekends, the 21 Hayes will be extended to Fulton Street and 8th Avenue, increasing rider access to Golden Gate Park.

A new inbound stop is also being added during the hours of the route extension. There will be no added stops between Fulton and Stanyan streets or Fulton Street and 8th Avenue.

23 Monterey

The 23 Monterey terminal located on the Upper Great Highway is being moved to Sloat Boulevard at 47th Avenue, requiring a slight route change and a stop relocation. The move is being done as sand routinely blocked the parking lot, as well as cars occasionally parking in the bus zone, thus preventing buses from passing through the terminal.

27 Bryant

To help relieve congestion on Jackson at Van Ness, the northern terminal for the 27 Bryant will be relocated from Jackson and Van Ness avenues to Pacific and Van Ness avenues.

29 Sunset

To reflect current street names, the inbound 29 Sunset stop at Gilman Avenue and Giants drive will be renamed to Gilman Avenue and Bill Walsh Way.

44 O'Shaughnessy

In order to reduce this line's time delay, the 44 will no longer serve the outbound stop on Woodside Avenue and Portola Drive. The outbound 36 Teresita and 52 Excelsior will continue servicing the stop. Riders should board the 44 on O'Shaughnessy Boulevard and Portola Drive.

48 Quintara/24th Street

The outbound stop will be relocated to Ulloa and Wawona streets. The L Taraval bus and L Owl will service the old stop at Ulloa and Lenox way.