ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

What Was ‘Bonanza’ Actor Lorne Greene’s Net Worth at His Time of Death?

By Christina Nunn
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The TV series Bonanza is one of the longest-running television westerns of all time. A warmhearted family drama as much as a fun action epic, the show ran from 1959 until 1973. Bonanza was a success thanks to the sterling contributions of its leading cast members, including Lorne Greene as the family patriarch Ben Cartwright. Greene, who had an established career in entertainment well before he was cast in Bonanza , went on to become very successful even after the show went off the air – with a net worth that is impressive even by today’s standards.

What was Lorne Greene’s net worth when he passed?

At the time of his passing, Lorne Greene’s net worth was an estimated $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth – not bad for a former radio broadcaster who left it all behind for a career in Hollywood. Greene was born in Canada in 1915. He developed an interest in acting at an early age when working as an instructor at a drama camp. According to IMDb , although he pursued a career in chemical engineering, he left it behind to start work as a radio broadcaster. His booming, distinctive voice lent itself well to radio, and eventually, Greene became known as “The Voice of Canada” on CBC National News.

In the early 1950s, Greene moved to the United States and embarked on a television career. He appeared in various films and television shows, including Peyton Place and Nineteen Eighty-Four , before being cast in the role that would define his entertainment career – Ben Cartwright in Bonanza . As Ben, Greene portrayed the patriarch of the spacious Ponderosa Ranch and the father of three dissimilar sons. Bonanza was the first one-hour Western series filmed in color, and it became a hit in short order, with fans reveling in the warm, likable characters and the immersive storylines.

When did Lorne Greene pass away?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DS6bJ_0k6J2OIq00
Lorne Greene on the set of ‘Bonanza’ | National Broadcasting Company/Getty Images

Bonanza ran on television for a staggering 14 years, and Lorne Greene appeared in the majority of the show’s episodes. Ben was involved in most of the show’s storylines, either as a consoling force or as a central protagonist – and over the years, he became one of television’s most popular father figures. For Greene, the character of Ben was a true gift, and he seemed to truly embrace the show and the character he played.

After Bonanza went off the air in 1973, Greene continued to act. Most notably, he appeared in the 1970s crime drama Griff and the 1977 miniseries Roots . He maintained a thriving career as a recording artist and even endorsed a variety of brands and products. Greene remained close to his co-stars from the Bonanza years, including Michael Landon, who played his youngest son, Joe Cartwright. Greene died in September 1987 due to complications from pneumonia, as reported by IMDb. Greene was 72 years old at the time of his death. The actor was interred at Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in Culver City, just a few feet away from where Landon himself would be interred a few years later.

Greene made an indelible mark on TV history

Related https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBB5N_0k6J2OIq00

Are Any ‘Bonanza’ Cast Members Still Alive?

Lorne Greene managed to accomplish a lot during the course of his life. From being the “Voice of Canada” to making waves in one of television’s most iconic Westerns, Greene undoubtedly made his mark. To this day, Greene’s character of Ben Cartwright is remembered as one of the most beloved father figures in television history.

Comments / 0

Related
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
soapoperanetwork.com

First Look at Erika Slezak’s Return to ‘Blue Bloods’ (Exclusive Photos)

Best known for her portrayal as Victoria Lord Buchanan on “One Life to Live,” Erika Slezak is set to reprise her role as Donna Duvall in the Friday, January 6 episode of “Blue Bloods,” entitled “Nothing Sacred.” With fans planning their primetime viewing schedule around her appearance, Soap Opera Network has your first look at her next appearance on the hit drama series.
Parade

Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career

Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
Looper

Blue Bloods Felt Like A Different Show To Vanessa Ray After Eddie And Jamie Got Together

"Blue Bloods" is a long-running procedural on CBS that's managed to keep things fresh for fans over a decade into its run. The basic premise of the show has remained consistent throughout all of that time. The central focus of the series is the Reagan family, most of whom work in law enforcement to some capacity. Across the show, we see how the Reagans interact with others and get used to having different people function as allies and enemies.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

257K+
Followers
125K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy