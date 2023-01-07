Read full article on original website
Phoenix traffic eases on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road after car fire
PHOENIX - Traffic in Phoenix was backed up on I-17 near Pinnacle Peak Road due to a car fire Sunday night, the Arizona Department of Transportation said. "Traffic is being directed through the site in the HOV and left lanes. Please be prepared to slow down and merge over," ADOT said in a tweet at 6:46 p.m. By 7:39 p.m., ADOT confirmed traffic was flowing once again after moving the car that caught fire to the side of the road.
Watch for Trucks Transporting Dirt Through Fountain Hills
Drivers in Fountain Hills can expect more trucks hauling dirt through town beginning Monday, January 9. The trucks are removing material from eight locations in town for use as infill for the Panorama Storm Drain Phase 2 project, located near Panorama Drive and El Lago Boulevard. The infill material has...
Pavement work to begin on US 60 after more than a year of commuter complaints
Relief is finally coming to East Valley commuters on the US 60. The ABC15's Operation Safe Roads team consistently received calls to our hotline and emails to our inbox about the rough roadway. Back in November of 2021, crews removed the worn, rubberized asphalt but left it without repaving the...
ADOT will again start construction on the US 60, conjuring bad memories for drivers
MESA, AZ — The Arizona Department of Transportation moved up its construction timeline for the U.S. 60 freeway by six months, and work will begin on the eastbound lanes, starting at Dobson Road, Friday night. Drivers, however, still have bad memories from the first phase of the project. When...
Queen Creek breaks ground on downtown core connectors
The Town of Queen Creek broke ground on three roadway connectors in the Downtown Core this week. Aldecoa Drive and Munoz Street will both connect from Ellsworth Road to Ellsworth Loop, and Summers Place will connect from Aldecoa to Munoz. “These connectors are an important step in implementing the Town...
'I'm not going to stop': Why this water hauler will drive several hours each day to help Rio Verde Foothills
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — It takes John Hornewer over an hour to drive from Rio Verde Foothills to a water-filling station in Apache Junction. "The things we're going to have to do for water," said Hornewer as he rounded the back of his water truck. It will then take...
Arizona Canal sees more damage than usual after wicked monsoon, SRP says
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Portions of the Arizona Canal on the north side of the Salt River will be drained over the next month for annual maintenance and construction activities and to address monsoon damage on segments of the canal. The Salt River Project says the damage from the previous monsoon season was the most extensive they’ve seen in years.
Execs offer Mesa stern advice on development plan
As the new year starts, Mesa is kicking off the process of updating its General Plan, a process it must undergo every 10 years. The plan sets out a vision for development in the city and is a year-long effort involving surveys, discussions and meetings with the public and various stakeholders.
DPS trooper injured in Phoenix after ramming into car to stop alleged wrong-way driver
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -– An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was injured after ramming a vehicle traveling the wrong way in Phoenix late Sunday night. According to DPS, the crash occurred on the westbound Loop 202 access road at 40th Street around 11:30 p.m. A trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle that was accessing the on-ramp at 44th Street. That’s when the female driver, later identified as 52-year-old Melley McNaughton, looped around and started driving the wrong way on the on-ramp to evade the trooper. The trooper performed a pit maneuver, a technique where troopers tactically ram into a vehicle to stop the other driver, oftentimes in pursuits. At that point when troopers crashed into her car, McNaughton then crashed into another car that was entering the Loop 202 on-ramp.
Man found dead in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are looking for information on what led a man to be shot in his apartment on Sunday morning. Around 4:45 a.m., Phoenix police were called about an injured person in an apartment near Campbell Avenue and Black Canyon Highway. Officers found a man, later identified as 32-year-old Justin Finch, inside with a gunshot wound. Finch was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police: Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale officer Friday in downtown Phoenix dead
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne, the man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police officer Friday night in downtown Phoenix, died in the hospital. This update comes after Hearne’s arrest around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday when Tempe police found the 37-year-old suspect...
‘Do it somewhere else’: Glendale residents asking Walmart to stop drone delivery service
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- People in a peaceful neighborhood off of 59th Avenue and Bell Road were in for a rude awakening when they say Walmart began testing their large delivery drones. Residents say it sounded like a helicopter flying directly above their homes. “It sounds like a hornet’s...
Buckeye Police Investigating Discovery Of Human Remains
An investigation is underway after police announce that an off-roader discovered human remains in the desert an area in west Buckeye. Police report details that skeletal remains included a human skull and other bones remains were found in a remote area of the desert near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue in Buckeye on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in Town
Restaurants come and go. It is the life of the industry. What is sad is when you discover your favorite joint, take in family outings and dinners with friends, build memories, and then have the restaurant close-up shop. When such a thing happens there is a more personal feeling of loss associated with it. One particular restaurant in the Valley, a once-popular burger spot, has now joined the growing list of restaurants to close down so far in 2023, taking with it its food as well as the memories and experiences shared by others within its walls.
Fire starts at Phoenix hotel after man reportedly shocked doing electrical work
PHOENIX — A fire started at a Phoenix hotel Friday afternoon after a man doing electrical work was reportedly shocked, authorities said. The man was doing work on the fourth floor of the Sheraton Crescent Hotel, located near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m. when the electrical failure happened, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
Man shot outside Phoenix Home Depot; suspect sought
PHOENIX - A suspect is on the loose after police say a man was shot outside a northwest Phoenix Home Depot. Phoenix Police say the shooting happened on Jan. 8 near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road. The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene...
Scottsdale police officer injured in Downtown Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - There is a heavy police presence in parts of Downtown Phoenix following a shooting that injured a police officer. According to officials with the Scottsdale Police Department, one of their officers was injured in the shooting, and has been taken to a local hospital. Meanwhile, according to reporter...
Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert
Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
