FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCCI.com
Urbandale nurse honored with Distinguished Flying Cross
URBANDALE, Iowa — Maj. Katie Lunning humbly shares the story of her tumultuous 2021 tour in Kabul. The Minnesota Air National Guard air transport nurse says she was in Afghanistan during the U.S. withdrawal. She describes the chaos that ensued after multiple suicide bomber attacks and her efforts to...
KCCI.com
1 injured in Des Moines hotel shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in the hospital Monday after a shooting at a Des Moines hotel. A Polk County deputy in the area heard what sounded like shots fired at around 6:00 a.m. The sound came from Baymont Inn and Suites, 4685 Northeast 14th St., according to the sheriff's office.
KCCI.com
Iowa man charged with severely beating 78-year-old dad
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after police say he severely beat his 78-year-old father. Marshalltown police say 47-year-old Scott David Swartz, of Marshalltown, assaulted his dad on Saturday. The father was transported to a hospital for emergency care. Swartz is charged...
KCRG.com
Three West Des Moines men honored with Citizen’s Lifesaving Award
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Three West Des Moines men say they were in the right place at the right time when they helped save someone’s life, KCCI reported. It’s all because they missed an exit. Logan Bettis, Drake Plascencia and Henry Loerts say they were on their way home from the Lauridsen Skatepark in downtown Des Moines and forgot to take their exit. While getting back on the right path, they saw someone standing on a bridge.They went to help and were able to keep that person safe until police arrived.
KCCI.com
Des Moines Public Schools cancels classes Tuesday due to cyber security incident
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines School District has canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 10, due to a cyber-security incident. The district says it needs to cancel school because a lot of the technology used in classrooms and in operations is currently not working. DMPS said it took...
KCRG.com
Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl
STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
2 arrested for trying to snatch child in downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were arrested Thursday night for allegedly trying to steal a child in downtown Des Moines. Laurie Lynn Potter, 56, and Michael Ernest Ross, 43, were arrested and charged with Child Stealing, a Class C Felony. Police said the victim and their mother were at her office building downtown. The […]
KCCI.com
East High auditorium dedicated to Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public School District on Sunday dedicated the East High auditorium to Iowa state Rep. Ruth Ann Gaines. Gaines taught drama for 40 years before heading to the Statehouse before changing careers in 2011. The ceremony recognized Gaines' impact on the community through...
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man struck woman 10 times with a hammer
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Waukee man is charged with attempted murder after police say he struck a woman with a hammer 10 times on Tuesday. Police have charged 40-year-old Brian Andrew Huckfeldt with the crime. According to court documents, Huckfeldt told the victim he was going to kill...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police confiscate record number of illegal guns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say theyconfiscated a record number of guns in the city last year. They collected 780 guns in 2022. That's a record. Compare it to an average of 640 guns a year in the previous 3 years. “It happens every single day. Every...
KCCI.com
Driver extricated from car after single-vehicle crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department extricated a driver from a car after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The department said slick roads caused a car to slide and crash into a gas pump around 7 a.m. on East 14th Street. The driver was taken to the hospital. He was injured, but there was no sign of serious trauma.
At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa
2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
KCCI.com
2 guns failed to fire in scuffle that led to deadly Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — An Altoona man involved in adeadly shooting on Sunday is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder. According to Des Moines police, 24-year-old Marlin Santana Thomas and 18-year-old Jaquez Alonzo Allen went to an apartment complex armed with guns to confront the victim over a debt.
KCCI.com
Arrest made after dog found tied up outside Des Moines Int'l Airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — An arrest has been made after a 1-year-old dog was lefttied to a pole outside the Des Moines International Airport, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa. The ARL said the incident happened Dec. 29. The organization said some airline workers reported the dog...
KCCI.com
Warming trend begins Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa — High pressure continues to control our weather heading into Saturday night. Very light winds will allow temperatures to slide back into the teens again, with some single digits up over the deeper snow in northern Iowa. Like this morning, a few areas of fog could also form. That will be the only moisture to speak of. There is a system travelling by through Missouri, but dry air in Iowa will keep any snowflakes down along the border and no farther north.
iastate.edu
Wild-Harvested Mushroom Certification Classes Set for Spring
AMES, Iowa – Mushroom gatherers who wish to sell wild-harvested mushrooms can attend one of two certification workshops to be held in March and April. The certification is a requirement for those selling any of eight state-regulated mushrooms in Iowa, and participants will learn how to distinguish those eight from look-alikes that could potentially be poisonous.
theperrynews.com
Perry man arrested after allegedly lighting woman’s hair on fire
A Perry man allegedly assaulted a Madrid woman in a Perry residence early Sunday. Curtis Wesley Jurgensen, 59, of 1019 Graceland Ave., Perry, was charged with domestic abuse assault-use or display a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident began about 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of...
KCCI.com
Witness describes 'screaming and scuffle' before deadly shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A neighbor described hearing screaming and a scuffle prior to a shooting at an apartment complex on Des Moines' north side Sunday afternoon. Three people were shot and 18-year-old Des Moines resident Jaquez Alonzo Allen was killed. The death was the first homicide recorded in...
Watch: passenger falls from moving car onto I-80 on Tuesday morning
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — A person suffered minor injuries after falling out of a moving vehicle on the interstate near Des Moines. It happened on Tuesday morning – around 11:20 a.m. – at the northeast mixmaster exit from I-35 southbound to I-80/35 westbound. In the video a car slows to a stop as someone falls […]
Police identify man killed in Des Moines homicide on New Year's Day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the person killed in the city's first homicide of 2023. Police say the victim is 18-year-old Jaquez Alonzo Allen of Des Moines. DMPD responded to reports of a shooting incident at 3720 Martin Luther King, Jr. Parkway at approximately 1:03...
