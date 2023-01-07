Read full article on original website
240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year
Policy, politics and progressive commentary While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background. An estimated 240 unhoused people died in Southern Nevada between Nov. 1 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022, which was around the same […] The post 240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year appeared first on Nevada Current.
mynews4.com
Gov. Lombardo declares liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency in Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Gov. Joe Lombardo issued a proclamation declaring a liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency in Nevada on Jan. 6. In a statement, Gov. Lombardo said that recent storms, along with existing supply chain issues, have delayed the delivery of propane in Nevada. These widespread delivery delays have caused a drop in propane supply.
KOLO TV Reno
Local organization voices concerns about issues in Nevada schools
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Paul White, his organization has a stated purpose. “Our goal is exposing what is going on in Washoe county schools. Demanding better leadership.”. White’s organization is called Education Crusade, and he held a press conference down the road from North Valley’s high on Monday to discuss the issues within the school district. His claims are extreme, and aren’t verifiable, but are concerning.
2news.com
Nevada Tobacco Retailers now required to use scanning to verify age
Effective now, tobacco retailers in Nevada are required to use scanning technology or an automated software-based system to verify age on anyone under the age of 40 before making sales of tobacco products. The implementation of Assembly Bill 360, passed in 2021 updates Nevada Revised Statutes 370.521, which states consumers...
KOLO TV Reno
Former Reno official recommended for Assembly appointment
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Reno City Manager Sabra Smith Newby has been recommended for an appointment to Assembly District 10. Newby was recommended for the position in a letter by Assembly Democrats to the Clark County Commission. Newby has been a resident of the district, which covers central...
Syphilis Cases Rise By 259% In Missouri
According to the latest numbers from Missouri health officials.
proclaimerscv.com
$450 New Relief Check Will Come To Americans, Thanks To The $474 Million Law – see when will it come this month
Millions of Americans will be given a $450 relief check to deal with the high utility costs in about a week. Governor of Maine, Janet Mills has already signed a $474 million package into law, this includes various measures to help and support residents in dealing with energy prices this upcoming winter.
963kklz.com
6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023
New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
thecentersquare.com
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Nevada
America's gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not only for the balance sheets of American gun makers, but also government coffers.
KOLO TV Reno
Subsidies for health insurance easier to obtain; here’s why
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Back in August, President Biden signed the “Inflation Reduction Act”. He touted the benefits like lowering the cost of insulin for seniors. A little-known clause in the act deals with health insurance sold through state exchanges. Specifically, subsidies offered to those trying to buy...
KOLO TV Reno
Federal courts warn about email and phone scams
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Federal courts in Nevada and other states warn people about fake emails and phone calls from people posing as court representatives threatening to send them to jail or fine them. The communications threaten prosecution for failing to pay a bond or for failing to appear for a...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Signs Two Executive Orders in First Week in Office
Nevada's new Governor Joe Lombardo had a busy first week in office, according to his team. One of his big focuses was getting more state employees into the office. Governor Lombardo's Chief of Staff, Ben Kieckhefer, says that more than 24 percent of positions in Nevada are unfilled. Today, January...
NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. It’s his administration’s commitment to protect and empower survivors, prosecute traffickers, and end human trafficking. Ahead of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, Crimestoppers of Nevada is sharing the signs to look for when it comes to human trafficking. Richard […]
Nevada Appeal
Jim Hartman: It’s now Gov. Joe Lombardo
In a quick Jan. 2 mini-ceremony, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. State law required the governor to be sworn in on the first Monday of the new year – irrespective of it being a federal holiday. On Tuesday, more than...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada residents hit with scam phone calls
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Residents from a number of states, including Nevada, have received a number of scam phone calls and emails demanding money or other sensitive information to avoid arrest. People have reported getting the phone calls and emails threatening them with prosecution for failing to pay a bond...
KOLO TV Reno
New lawsuit aims to protect endangered plant from cattle grazing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new lawsuit filed by the Center for Biological Diversity against the Bureau of Land Management aims to protect Tiehm’s Buckwheat from cattle grazing. They are seeking to remove cattle from the buckwheat’s habitat. “Tiehm’s buckwheat is one of North America’s most endangered plants,...
This California County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Nevada corrections officer exposed to possible fentanyl, department confirms
A correctional officer was exposed to a substance initially believed to be fentanyl, the Nevada Department of Corrections confirms.
2 years later, Nevada attorney general remains silent on fake elector scheme
On the two-year anniversary of Jan. 6, the Nevada Attorney General’s Office remained quiet on whether charges were pending -- or even if an investigation was underway – into the signing and submission of fake electoral votes from the Nevada Republicans.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada citizens targeted by scam calls, emails pretending to be federal authorities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United States Court for the District of Nevada released a warning Friday that citizens are being targeted by scam calls and emails. Federal courts do not call or email people requesting money or other sensitive information to avoid arrest, officials said. It is a...
