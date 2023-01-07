ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prince Harry Claims Elton John Refused To Sing “Candle In The Wind” On Anniversary Of Princess Diana’s Death

Prince Harry is claiming in his new book that Sir Elton John refused to sing “Candle in the Wind” for the anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana’s death. Elton and Diana were close friends before she died in 1997. He played a re-written version of “Candle in the Wind” for her funeral and the song has become synonymous with the late Princess Diana.
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Britney Spears Claps Back At Jamie Lynn For Complaining About Being Her Sister On ‘Special Forces’

Britney Spears didn’t hold back when it came to her reaction about sister Jamie Lynn Spears‘s comments about being her younger sister. “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” Britney, 41, began her Instagram caption with sarcasm. The “Toxic” singer went on to recall the difficult years of her strict conservatorship, where her dad Jamie Spears controlled her finances and seeming basic freedoms, such as being able to go out for dinner with friends or drink alcohol during her Las Vegas residency and beyond.
Britney Spears’ Estranged Father Demands Whistleblower Who Accused Him Of Spying On Pop Star Be Sanctioned

Britney Spears’ father Jamie has rushed back to court demanding the “whistleblower” who accused him of spying on his pop star daughter be sanctioned $2,500 for playing legal games, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Jamie and his legal team accuse Alex Vlasov of refusing to turn over any documents they requested.Vlasov worked for the security company Black Box. Last year, he appeared in the New York Times documentary, Controlling Britney Spears, as a whistleblower. He claimed Jamie had hired Black Box to spy on Britney, specifically, he said they were instructed to listen in on...
50 Cent says he's making an 8 Mile show with Eminem

Sorry, just had to get that out of our system. (Although, now that we think about it, not as dramatically as Eminem did in the lyrics of “Lose Yourself.”) Anyway: THR reports this week that Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has announced that he’s working on a TV adaptation of coming-of-age rap success story 8 Mile, with star/creator Eminem apparently involved in the production.
Whitney Houston: A Timeline of Her Life and Legacy

One of the most iconic performers of the 20th century, Whitney Houston’s legacy will remain as long as music can be played. With the release of the new biopic, Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody, fans new and old are getting a closer look at the life, career and struggles of a generational talent gone too soon.

