OMAHA — Political donors spent more than $50 million on Nebraska's state and local elections in 2022. But some spent more than campaign finance filings show. They did so by funding "dark money" groups that don't have to disclose their donors. These groups operate in a gray area of political fundraising. One example: Former Nebraska […]

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO