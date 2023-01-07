Read full article on original website
Gov. Jim Pillen announces first woman Department of Transportation head
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Vicki Kramer will be the first woman to lead the Nebraska Department of Transportaion. Kramer comes with a multitude of experience that includes working at the Nebraska DOT as a communications director, public policy director and strategic adviser to the DOT director. In a press...
Pillen names first woman to lead Nebraska Department of Transportation
LINCOLN — Vicki Kramer was named Friday as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Gov. Jim Pillen, in a press release, said Kramer brings “broad experience from both the private and public sector” to the job. “She will be a transformative leader of the...
Gov. Jim Pillen announces NDOT Director
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen announced Friday that he has appointed the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Pillen has appointed Vicki Kramer as the next NDOT director. "Vicki brings broad experience from both the private and public sector to keep moving our state's transportation...
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services investing $26 million for child care programs
LINCOLN, Neb. — Related coverage above: New incentives looking to help Nebraska child care providers. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services plans to invest $26 million into child care programs. They want to increase access to good, quality care through a grant program funded by the Coronavirus...
Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief
LINCOLN — “Win Big Money” and “Win $15,000 Today” read the signs at a small outlet at a strip mall in Kearney, Nebraska. One wall of the mostly barren shop is lined with video machines that are a dead ringer for slot machines that are now being played at Nebraska’s first legal casinos in Lincoln […] The post Nebraska senator targets ‘skill games’ for taxation, additional property tax relief appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball
OMAHA — About 3,500 Nebraskans dined, danced and feted the state’s new governor Saturday evening at the CHI Health Center convention hall in downtown Omaha. Gov. Jim Pillen’s inaugural ball attracted former governors and U.S. senators, including Ben Nelson and Mike Johanns. Members of Nebraska’s current congressional delegation attended, too, including U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, […] The post Nebraskans celebrate Gov. Jim Pillen at his inaugural ball appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska Governor announces creation of broadband office
Governor Jim Pillen is opening a new office aimed at bolstering broadband internet in Nebraska, under the oversight of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Former NDCS Chief of Staff on Governor’s Communications Team
Governor Jim Pillen announced that Laura Strimple, forever Chief of Staff at the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) , will serve as his Communications Director. Strimple has been with the NDCS since 2018 and was the Assistant Secretary of State prior to that. At the same time, Governor Pillen...
After big year for dark money, Blood proposes bill requiring donor disclosure
OMAHA — Political donors spent more than $50 million on Nebraska’s state and local elections in 2022. But some spent more than campaign finance filings show. They did so by funding “dark money” groups that don’t have to disclose their donors. These groups operate in a gray area of political fundraising. One example: Former Nebraska […] The post After big year for dark money, Blood proposes bill requiring donor disclosure appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
50-Year Nebraska Broadcasting Exec Dick Chapin Has Died.
Dick Chapin, who spent more than 30 years managing Lincoln, NE-based Stuart Broadcasting, and was the first person ever to be elected as Chairman of both the Radio Advertising Bureau and the National Association of Broadcasters, passed away at 99 in Lincoln on Jan. 5. During his more-than-50 years of...
Nebraska Farm Bureau applauds agreement on ‘right to repair’ tractors, farm equipment
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s largest farm group is applauding an agreement reached Sunday with John Deere that they say will ensure farmers’ and ranchers’ rights to repair their own tractors and farm implements. “Right to repair” has been a big issue in farm country as tractors and...
Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
This Nebraska County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Nebraska lawmakers clash over committee assignments as tensions rise in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The clash over committee assignments could boil over when state senators return to Lincoln on Monday morning. Fighting that some warned was inevitable showed up in full force on Friday. Lawmakers argued over who would serve on committees and accusations of hyper-partisanship were flying. Nebraska...
Nebraska mentoring programs seek mentors for young people
OMAHA, Neb. — Mentor Nebraska is celebrating National Mentoring Month by launching a statewide campaign to recruit mentors for young people in the state. The nonprofit and its partner mentoring programs are asking Nebraskans to volunteer to mentor a young person in their community. “National Mentoring Month is the...
'Makes me take it serious': Driving school educates high school students on roadway risks
OMAHA, Neb. — 2022 was a deadly year on Nebraska roads with traffic fatalities hitting a 15-year high. And driving instructors want to make sure your teenagers know the risks when getting behind the wheel. The owner of the Cornhusker Driving School says throughout the years, he's noticed that...
It is time for Nebraska to amend legislative term limits
Twenty-two years ago, Nebraska voters passed term limits for the Legislature. Those term limits took effect in 2006 – and looking back in time, it can be safely said that Nebraska’s term limit experiment has been a solution to a problem that simply did not exist. (Prior to term limits, the average tenure of state […] The post It is time for Nebraska to amend legislative term limits appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 Coronated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Miss Rodeo Nebraska, Rebel Sjeklocha, was coronated Saturday night surrounded by her friends and family at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Gala. She was also awarded a custom pick up truck for her to use as she drives to contests around the country for the rest of the year.
Property manager, farmer, rancher, mom: Ibach now earns title of Senator
LINCOLN, Neb. — 18 years ago she was the one standing to the side as her husband joined the governor's team. Now Teresa Ibach gets her moment, taking it all in as she becomes one of Nebraska’s newest state senators. “It’s an honor to be here but you...
Nebraska state senator aims to give public schools' students free breakfast, lunch
LINCOLN, Neb. — All Nebraska public school students could be entitled to a free breakfast and lunch each day under a new bill introduced in the Unicameral Friday. The Hunger Free Schools Act sponsored by state Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh would require schools to provide meals at no cost to students who don't already receive free or reduced lunch.
