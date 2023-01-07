Read full article on original website
Jeopardy Features Touchy Montana Topic That Will Make You Cringe
Jeopardy has been around since the dawn of time it seems. It actually has been around since 1964. But, save that for another trivia night at your local pub. Regardless the show has been dishing out some serious quiz questions every weeknight for much of our lives. Since Jeopardy has...
Fog and Black Ice Cause Crash Between Missoula and Lolo Saturday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, KGVO News witnessed several Missoula County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser and other emergency vehicles racing south from Missoula on U.S. 93 responding to an injury accident. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew McFarland spoke to...
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
There’s A Better Opportunity For Art In Missoula Than ‘Tagging’
My family and I were able to go to spend some time in London over the holidays. It was a trip that was a long time in the making and it was great to finally be able to get a chance to make it happen. We enjoyed a lot of the sites of London. We saw the clock tower where they house “Big Ben”. “Big Ben” is actually the big bell that chimes and not the actual tower. We also saw, the Parliament building, “The London Eye” (the big Ferris Wheel) and so much more.
Safe Shoveling in 2023 with Missoula Snow Rule
It's a scenario all of Missoula dreads every year. The snow barrels into the valley and the temperatures plunge, forcing you out on an Arctic expedition to try and tame the storm in your own small way by clearing off the sidewalk. But what if it's the near-record cold we...
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
Jordan Hess Formally Files to Run for Mayor of Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Reporters, County Commissioners, and the interim Mayor of Missoula all gathered at the Big Dipper Ice Cream Shop in the Paxson Plaza on Tuesday, but not for an ice cream social. Interim Mayor Jordan Hess used the occasion to appear at a very successful local...
Which Montana City Can Paris Easily Fit Into?
Recently I traveled to Paris for the first time over the holidays. I have traveled overseas a few times, but never to Paris. As we were researching and planning our trip, my son looked up “How big is Paris in square miles?” It is 40.7 square miles. So, that got me thinking about what Montana city would be comparable in size. Missoula is 34.96 square miles, so it is a bit smaller. Billings has an area of 45.39 square miles. Much bigger than Paris.
Montana DOT ready with plans for Highway 93 upgrade in Mission Valley
After years of discussion, and some delays, state engineers are finally ready to take the next step in rebuilding one of the most congested, and dangerous sections of U.S. Highway 93 left in Western Montana. That section is where 93 runs through what is known as the Ninepipe Corridor south...
Montana Man Sentenced for Eight-Year Forest Land Arson Spree
More than 40 suspected arson fires. That over half of them were started in the last year of the spree suggests that this was only going to get worse. The U.S. Forest Service released information Thursday on the sentence handed down to a Superior, Montana, man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands. Evidence quickly mounting against him helped turn the tide that led to the guilty plea.
Montana Skiers with Smartwatches are Flooding Emergency 911 Calls
If you have spent any amount of time on a ski hill, chances are your first few attempts were spent mostly on your butt. That was until you realized your butt was beginning to resemble a frozen Butterball turkey. So you eventually got up and let gravity gracefully pull you down the hill. And you soon realized that not every trip down the hill was going to resemble a performance worthy of the Olympics (AKA you probably fell down plenty.)
Missoula’s Sentinel High School re-opens, roof still needs repair
It's back to class at Missoula's Sentinel High School this week, following a slightly extended Winter Break. And while most of the students resumed their normal classes, the roof problems that cropped up before Christmas are still keeping some classes sidelined. Sentinel was just about to start the holidays on...
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
Songs By Montanans to Add to Your Wedding Reception Playlist
There's a lot that can go into the big day, depending on how the couple chooses to go about it. Booking a location for the ceremony, hiring a photographer, finding a caterer and a lot more. That's why I suggest visiting the Missoula Wedding Fair on Sunday, January 8th. The...
Missoula Library Has So Many Rad Workshops. Be A Media Star!
As if our local Missoula library couldn't get any cooler after the incredible remodel, now they are offering activities and classes that are super fun. Fresh off being named "International Library of The Year" our local Missoula Library has established itself as a truly community-minded establishment with so many amazing clubs and activities.
TSOS Opens New Hard-Sided Shelters for the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) new hard-sided shelter facility officially opens on Thursday, January 5 just off West Broadway near the new Trinity affordable housing complex. KGVO News was part of a special presentation for local media on Wednesday for a tour of the...
Missoula Downtown has Robust Growth, 32 Businesses Opened in 2022
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Downtown Missoula had a very good year in 2022, even though 2021 fared a little better, according to the Downtown Missoula Partnership. KGVO News spoke to Executive Director Linda McCarthy on Wednesday for a look back at 2022’s growth. Over 30 New Businesses Opened...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: A ‘Really Busy Start’ to 2023
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 18 new criminal complaints this week, which is starting to become the new average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, most of the cases this week involved intimate partner violence. “In one case, the person was charged with...
UM Complies With Governor and Agrees to Take Down TikTok Account
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The University of Montana has complied with a request from Montana Governor Greg Gianforte to take down its institutional TikTok account. According to a press release from the governor’s office that stated: ‘After banning TikTok on state devices, for state business, and while connected to the state network, Governor Greg Gianforte today urged the Board of Regents to support efforts by Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian to take similar action within the university system.’
A Virtual Walking Tour Of U.M Is Here. Super Convenient (Video)
Are you considering enrolling at the University of Montana, but don't want to travel all the way to Missoula for a tour? Well, you can take a virtual walk around campus here. First, a massive shoutout to the fine folks at University Walk Tour who put together this awesome video. This really is a great idea. Ever since covid, we have thought way outside the box on how we work, live, consume, learn and experience the world. Now, if you are a new high school graduate, or someone considering a change of education, why couldn't you take a virtual walking tour of the campus you are considering? That's exactly what you can do here at the University of Montana.
