Missoula, MT

Fog and Black Ice Cause Crash Between Missoula and Lolo Saturday

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, KGVO News witnessed several Missoula County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser and other emergency vehicles racing south from Missoula on U.S. 93 responding to an injury accident. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew McFarland spoke to...
MISSOULA, MT
There’s A Better Opportunity For Art In Missoula Than ‘Tagging’

My family and I were able to go to spend some time in London over the holidays. It was a trip that was a long time in the making and it was great to finally be able to get a chance to make it happen. We enjoyed a lot of the sites of London. We saw the clock tower where they house “Big Ben”. “Big Ben” is actually the big bell that chimes and not the actual tower. We also saw, the Parliament building, “The London Eye” (the big Ferris Wheel) and so much more.
MISSOULA, MT
Safe Shoveling in 2023 with Missoula Snow Rule

It's a scenario all of Missoula dreads every year. The snow barrels into the valley and the temperatures plunge, forcing you out on an Arctic expedition to try and tame the storm in your own small way by clearing off the sidewalk. But what if it's the near-record cold we...
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula Police Arrest Man for His 6th DUI

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 5, 2023, at approximately 2:02 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a report of a male passed out at the wheel of his vehicle off Russell Street. The male was parked between a car wash and a gas station with the car running and his blinker on. The male was sleeping in a curled-up position in the driver's seat.
MISSOULA, MT
Jordan Hess Formally Files to Run for Mayor of Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Reporters, County Commissioners, and the interim Mayor of Missoula all gathered at the Big Dipper Ice Cream Shop in the Paxson Plaza on Tuesday, but not for an ice cream social. Interim Mayor Jordan Hess used the occasion to appear at a very successful local...
MISSOULA, MT
Which Montana City Can Paris Easily Fit Into?

Recently I traveled to Paris for the first time over the holidays. I have traveled overseas a few times, but never to Paris. As we were researching and planning our trip, my son looked up “How big is Paris in square miles?” It is 40.7 square miles. So, that got me thinking about what Montana city would be comparable in size. Missoula is 34.96 square miles, so it is a bit smaller. Billings has an area of 45.39 square miles. Much bigger than Paris.
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Man Sentenced for Eight-Year Forest Land Arson Spree

More than 40 suspected arson fires. That over half of them were started in the last year of the spree suggests that this was only going to get worse. The U.S. Forest Service released information Thursday on the sentence handed down to a Superior, Montana, man who admitted to setting fires on Forest Service lands. Evidence quickly mounting against him helped turn the tide that led to the guilty plea.
MINERAL COUNTY, MT
Montana Skiers with Smartwatches are Flooding Emergency 911 Calls

If you have spent any amount of time on a ski hill, chances are your first few attempts were spent mostly on your butt. That was until you realized your butt was beginning to resemble a frozen Butterball turkey. So you eventually got up and let gravity gracefully pull you down the hill. And you soon realized that not every trip down the hill was going to resemble a performance worthy of the Olympics (AKA you probably fell down plenty.)
MONTANA STATE
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands

The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
MONTANA STATE
Missoula Library Has So Many Rad Workshops. Be A Media Star!

As if our local Missoula library couldn't get any cooler after the incredible remodel, now they are offering activities and classes that are super fun. Fresh off being named "International Library of The Year" our local Missoula Library has established itself as a truly community-minded establishment with so many amazing clubs and activities.
MISSOULA, MT
TSOS Opens New Hard-Sided Shelters for the Missoula Homeless

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS) new hard-sided shelter facility officially opens on Thursday, January 5 just off West Broadway near the new Trinity affordable housing complex. KGVO News was part of a special presentation for local media on Wednesday for a tour of the...
MISSOULA, MT
UM Complies With Governor and Agrees to Take Down TikTok Account

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The University of Montana has complied with a request from Montana Governor Greg Gianforte to take down its institutional TikTok account. According to a press release from the governor’s office that stated: ‘After banning TikTok on state devices, for state business, and while connected to the state network, Governor Greg Gianforte today urged the Board of Regents to support efforts by Commissioner of Higher Education Clay Christian to take similar action within the university system.’
MISSOULA, MT
A Virtual Walking Tour Of U.M Is Here. Super Convenient (Video)

Are you considering enrolling at the University of Montana, but don't want to travel all the way to Missoula for a tour? Well, you can take a virtual walk around campus here. First, a massive shoutout to the fine folks at University Walk Tour who put together this awesome video. This really is a great idea. Ever since covid, we have thought way outside the box on how we work, live, consume, learn and experience the world. Now, if you are a new high school graduate, or someone considering a change of education, why couldn't you take a virtual walking tour of the campus you are considering? That's exactly what you can do here at the University of Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
Missoula, MT
