Construction Areas To Avoid In Midland and Odessa
No matter where we go in Midland or Odessa we run into some kind of construction. For those of us who travel 191 every day, we have gotten used to the ever-changing lanes and new on and off ramps or the ramps you can't use from day to day. One...
City of Midland boil water notice rescinded
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland boil water notice was lifted at 2 a.m. this morning. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) confirmed that the City of Midland customers no longer will need to boil water before drinking, cooking and making ice. The current Mayor of Midland...
Timeline of Midland water issues and what to expect moving forward
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has made a lot of progress since all of this really became not just a city-wide, but county-wide, issue Thursday afternoon. Moving forward, the city is looking to have the boil water notice lifted as early as Saturday morning. The water issues...
cbs7.com
Midland water main repair nears completion
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to a representative from the City of Midland the water main repair is nearing completion, and treatment at the water plant meets standards. Earlier Friday, City staff collected water samples and sent the samples to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality where approval of final results is pending.
Midland Utilities Director discusses water line break off Highway 158
MIDLAND, Texas — Just off of Highway 158 is where the water line broke on Tuesday, and on Thursday, construction workers were hard at work to repair the issue. Carl Kraigo is the Utilities Director for the City of Midland, and he explained that an excavator by the JD King Contractors -- currently working on a housing complex -- went too low for a road and hit the water line below ground.
City of Midland restocks trout in park ponds
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division has partnered up with the Texas Parks and Wildlife to restock trout into the ponds at C.J. Kelly Park and Beal Park. The water in the ponds were both tested, and no algae issues were found. This allowed...
kurv.com
West Texas City Lifts Boil-Water Order For 131K Residents
(AP) — Officials in a West Texas city have lifted an order that had called for its more than 131,000 residents to boil their tap water before drinking or using it. The boil order in Midland was lifted Saturday. It had been in effect since Thursday. The city says water quality test results it sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality confirmed the tap water meets regulatory standards and is safe to drink.
Neighborhood near Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane intersection pushing for change
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After 14-year-old Siah Kearns was hit and killed by a car in a Midland neighborhood on Sunday, many around the area are outraged by the lack of traffic control in that area. Neighbors near the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane are now trying to push the City of Midland […]
Deadly crash on Highway 349 in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at about 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two cars, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Odessa, TX
Odessa is a small city and the county seat of Ector County, Texas. It's home to over a hundred thousand Texans and was 2014 Forbes Magazine's third pick for the fastest-growing small city in the nation. Visiting Odessa is a one-of-a-kind travel experience. You'll discover plenty of historical and natural...
City of Midland again attempts to dismiss Midland Christian lawsuit
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has once again filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the five former Midland Christian employees who were accused of failing to report an assault on a student. Near the end of October, the city and the three police officers...
cbs7.com
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/7/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 1/7/23: A cold front will arrive early on Saturday morning with cooler temperatures and a little bit in the way of gusty winds. Overall...the weekend looks nice...sunny and seasonable as high pressure will build in behind the front. Spring-like conditions will continue into next week.
What You Need To Know! Midland’s Boil Water Notice
Yesterday afternoon city officials in Midland issues a Boil Water Notice, meaning city water was not safe to use without being boiled, this does include RO water as well. As you can imagine there was a run on the bank with water at local stores. If you are in need of water, the city has set up several distribution centers in Midland beginning in the early afternoon today. Those locations are Stonegate Fellowship, MLK Center on Butternut Lane, First Baptist Church on Garfield, and Midland College Chap Center.
BASIN BITES: Cowboy Prime opens as Midland’s first fine-dining steakhouse
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – If you’re looking for a true culinary experience, head out to Cowboy Prime. “We’re a meat-centric restaurant focused on bringing the best of Texas to Midland,” said Antonio Votta, Regional Culinary Director of Felipe Armenta Restaurants. The restaurant is located in Ally Village in the same spot where Butter used to […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Famous Friday Night Lights High School Football Star Boobie Miles Arrested
ABILENE, TX – Former Permian Panther and star from the popular movie and TV series 'Friday Night Lights' was arrested in Abilene on Thursday after he failed to register as a sex offender. According to multiple reports, on Jan. 5, 2022, James "Boobie" Miles, 52, of Odessa, was arrested...
Market street preparing to host ‘New Year, New You’ Expo
MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Is your resolution to lose weight or eat healthier? Well you aren’t alone Market Street has got your back. “We have really worked to curate a list of items that we hope our guests will not only find helpful, but also delicious,” Brenda Garcia, registered dietitian and health & wellness manger […]
Odessa man killed in Crane County crash
CRANE COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man is dead following a crash in Crane County. According to DPS, the crash took place just before 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 about five miles east of Crane. Ignacio Rangel Zamudio, 21, was driving a truck westbound on SH 329. At the...
cbs7.com
Regal Permian Palace in Odessa permanently closing
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Music City Mall Odessa has confirmed to CBS7 that Thursday is the last day of Regal Permian Palace & IMAX Theatre. Showtimes are still available for the entirety of Thursday at the Odessa location. The owner of Regal Cinemas, Cineworld, declared bankruptcy back in September 2022.
New fentanyl awareness group takes root in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – At the intersection of 8th and Dixie in Odessa, you can find the new billboard for the 1:11 Project. They’re a new advocacy group that looks to educate local youth about the dangers of fentanyl while also providing them with opportunities that keeps them away from that deadly drug. “So I […]
cbs7.com
Odessa man makes Texas 10 Most Wanted list
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to Texas DPS an Odessa man has made the 10 Most Wanted List. Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59, of Odessa, has been wanted since March 2022, when the Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.
