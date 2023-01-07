ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos owners spent big to go all out for Week 18 game

The Denver Broncos’ new owners are not messing around when it comes to showing how much they care about quality. The Broncos’ new leadership group realized that the playing field at Empower Field in Denver had looked very beat up and below their standards. So the group, led by CEO and owner Greg Penner, spent... The post Broncos owners spent big to go all out for Week 18 game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Pac-12 football: Final team grades following 2022 season

Pac-12 football is complete for the 2022 season, and the grades are in after Utah and USC losses closed out the conference's bowl season. The grading criteria is rather simple. Certain teams earned an A+ if they drastically rose above expectations or reached their "best-case scenario" while other teams were rewarded for improvement. If a team performed similar to preseason expectations, that grade reflects the level of play, For an example, both USC and Stanford performed as expected but both received drastically different marks.
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brock Purdy sets 49ers rookie TD pass record

Brock Purdy has thrown more touchdown passes than any rookie QB in 49ers history. His 11th TD pass of the year eclipsed Tom Owen’s 10 in 1974, and gave the 49ers a 7-6 lead over the Cardinals on Sunday early in the first quarter. The screen pass to Christian McCaffrey went for 21 yards and marked the eighth consecutive game that McCaffrey found the end zone.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak

Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC Trojans 2023 football schedule

The 2022 season just ended for the USC Trojans the day after New Year’s Day with a crushing 46-45 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the Cotton Bowl. It wasn’t the way the Trojans wanted the season to end, but still, 11 wins and a New Year’s Six Bowl in Lincoln Riley’s first year as head coach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Alabama 4-star QB moves in on campus to prepare for spring practice

Alabama’s freshman enrollee quarterbacks are both now on campus. Eli Holstein, a Louisiana native, participated in Allstate Sugar Bowl prep for the Crimson Tide. Dylan Lonergan, a native Georgian, moved in on Sunday. Dan Lonergan, Dylan’s father, posted a photo to Twitter of the family moving Dylan to his dorm room. Lonergan, a four-star from Brookwood High School, was a two-sport athlete — juggling football and baseball. The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is a natural distributor of the ball with his pitching arm, totaling 3,412 passing yards and 32 passing touchdowns in his junior season at Brookwood. He is also athletic as a runner, posting seven rushing touchdowns.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KOLR10 News

38th Annual Tournament of Champions week arrives

Since arriving in Springfield less than a month ago, I’m pretty impressed by how much the “Show Me” state shows love for basketball. And I can’t wait to see it on full display this week at the 38th Annual Bass Pro Tournament of Champions. Beginning Thursday, eight of the best high school boys basketball teams […]
Yardbarker

The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran

The Sacramento Kings are in the middle of a solid start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have gone 20-18 in 38 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference. On Sunday afternoon, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that they are signing five-year NBA veteran PJ Dozier...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

Cardinals make decision on Kliff Kingsbury’s future

Kingsbury was under contract with Arizona through 2027 after he signed an extension prior to the season. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the decision to part ways was probably mutual. The Cardinals are coming off an incredibly disappointing 4-13 season, but the relationship between Kingsbury and Kyler Murray...
Yardbarker

Steelers Should Be Excited About New Opponents For 2023

With the conclusion of the 2023 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers officially finished 3rd in their division, meaning they will play the 3rd place teams from rotating divisions, while going against some fairly weak divisions next season. Overall, the schedule as a whole looks to be not too tough based on their opponents win percentages in 2022. Of course, the Steelers will play home and away games against the division champion Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens (who may or may not have Lamar Jackson next year), and the Cleveland Browns, who are hoping that Deshaun Watson is no longer rusty and can play as well as he did with the Houston Texans.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former NFL coach rips Texans for Lovie Smith firing

Smith finished his first season in Houston by going 3-13-1. As a parting gift, he nudged the team out of the top spot in the upcoming NFL Draft with Sunday's last-second over the Colts win paired with the Bears' loss to the Vikings. Perception is reality in the NFL, and...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing the Bears' Week 18 matchup with Vikings Wire

The Chicago Bears (3-13) will face the Minnesota Vikings (12-4) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to close out the 2022 season on a positive note. After a 41-10 blowout loss to the Detroit Lions, the Bears will face a Vikings team contending for the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Meanwhile, Chicago has a chance to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. If the Bears lose and the Houston Texans win, Chicago would lock up that top selection.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy