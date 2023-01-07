Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 21 Online
Climbing To New Heights At Sandstone Ice Festival
SANDSTONE, Minn. — When it comes to winter, we might as well enjoy it if we’re going to live here. That attitude is taken to new heights each year by those who love to climb ice. The 3-day Sandstone Ice Festival happened this weekend. Fox 21 Photojournalist Adam...
Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us
At the hunting shack this year, my grandfather Ward Brown, Jr., told how a high school friend saved him from getting beat up by a Chisholm gang back around 1952. Not long after, this friend lay dead in the wreck of his restored ’32 Chevy on the road between Side Lake and Hibbing. No “Leave […] The post Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Sunrise Coffee Thursday’s in January at the DECC
DULUTH, Minn. — Hot coffee, stellar views, and good company; the trio is taking over the DECC every Thursday morning in January, free of cost. DECC Communications Director, Lucie Amundsen, was on Monday’s morning show to chat about the (January) reoccurring Sunrise Coffee event. You can catch a...
Ely Echo
Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers weekly report
CO Darrin Kittelson (International Falls #1) reports time was spent checking ice fishing and spearing activity on Rainy Lake, with some fish being caught. Snowmobile activity is picking up in the area, but trails need more snow as it doesn’t take long for trails to get washed out. Enforcement action was taken for fishing license and snowmobile registration issues.
Is It Illegal To Drive With Snow On Your Vehicle In Minnesota?
The Northland enjoyed a fresh batch of snow this week, well some people enjoyed it anyway. Now as the cleanup continues across the region, we know there are some do's and don'ts when it comes to snow removal. For example, not only is it a best practice to avoid pushing...
FOX 21 Online
Bad Holiday Lights? WLSSD Is The Place To Recycle Those Cords
DULUTH, Minn. – It’s the time of year when people are cleaning up after the holidays, including throwing things out that may have broken, like strings of holiday lights. One spot to do so is the WLSSD Materials Recovery Center on Ridgeview Road in Duluth. In the electronics recycling building there, there’s options to recycle such things as holiday lights and plastic films like grocery bags or bubble wrap for free.
fox9.com
Twin Cities woman killed in snowmobile accident in Northern Minnesota
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 55-year-old woman from the Twin Cities died in a snowmobile accident north of Hibbing, Minnesota Saturday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the 55-year-old woman hit a tree after losing control of the snowmobile going around a turn. The...
Twin Cities woman dies in Iron Range snowmobile crash
A snowmobile crash north of Hibbing on Saturday took the life of a 55-year-old Twin Cities woman. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened 30 miles north of Hibbing in Morcom Township around 1:15 p.m. First responders arrived to the crash on the Bearskin snowmobile trail and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
WDIO-TV
Duluth East boy’s hockey shuts out Grand Rapids
Two storied class AA giants renewed their rivalry on the Friday night ice. The No.19 ranked Grand Rapids and Duluth East boy’s hockey teams have met once this season and seven times in the section championship games since 1995. One of which was most recently in 2017, while the...
FOX 21 Online
148th Fighter Wing Held Awards and Retirement Ceremony
DULUTH, Minn. —“The great thing about speaking to you bulldogs is that I don’t ever have to worry about having enough material for my speech,” opened keynote speaker and Assistant Adjutant General of the Minnesota Air National Guard Daniel E. Gabrielli. The 148th Fighter Wing held...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Hermantown Boys Improve to 6-0 with Home Victory against Rock Ridge
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown boys basketball team stayed unbeaten on the season on Friday, defeating Rock Ridge 108 to 77. The Hawks (6-0) will next play Sauk Rapids-Rice Saturday at Duluth East High School. Tip-off is at 1:45 PM.
Duluth PD: Suspects broke into home, stabbed 3 early Friday
Three people were stabbed during a reported home invasion in Duluth early Friday morning, authorities said. The Duluth Police Department said officers were dispatched to a home break-in in the 1200 block of W. Arrowhead Rd. around 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 53-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man and...
FOX 21 Online
2 Arrested In Duluth Triple-Stabbing, Home Invasion
DULUTH, Minn. – Two men were under arrest Friday after police said they broke into a home in Duluth’s Kenwood neighborhood and stabbed three people they didn’t know. The call for help came in around 3:25 a.m. Friday at a home on the 1200 block of West Arrowhead Road.
kfgo.com
Driver killed in crash with train in St. Louis County
HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Authorities in northeastern Minnesota are investigating a fatal collision on Thursday between a pickup and a Canadian National train northwest of Hermantown. The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the truck didn’t stop for the stop sign at the rail crossing and was struck broadside by...
FOX 21 Online
Coaches Corner: Emily Carpenter
SUPERIOR, Wis.- For this week’s Coaches Corner, we spoke with UW-Superior women’s basketball coach Emily Carpenter. Carpenter and the Yellowjackets are so far 2-0 in conference play.
redlakenationnews.com
Man Charged in Connection with Cass Lake Arson Fire
A 34-year-old Cloquet man who is accused of setting a house on fire in Cass Lake on New Year's Eve has been charged in Cass County District Court with felony first-degree arson. Samuel Kyle White is also charged with a felony for threats of violence, a gross misdemeanor for domestic...
FOX 21 Online
Superior Police Seeking Help In Finding Missing 15-Year-Old Girl
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old girl. Destiny Stubblefield was last seen wearing a gray coat, blue zip-up Wisconsin sweatshirt, black Under Armour sweatpants, and Black Nike Air Force shoes. Police say Destiny is 5’3″ tall and 113...
northernnewsnow.com
Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office asking for help to find missing woman
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 55-year-old woman. Anne Wyatt was last seen in Aitkin County on Jan. 2, 2023. She has not had contact with her family or friends since. Authorities are not sure...
Comments / 0