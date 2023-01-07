Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Doctor warns new XBB.1.5 variant is highly transmissible
DES MOINES, Iowa — XBB.1.5 is the name of the latest COVID-19 variant the World Health Organization is warning against. The variant is a mutation of other omicron variants, making it highly transmissible. "We have something that is far more contagious and far transmissible than it had been previously,...
USDA Fines Major Iowa Puppy Mill After Years Of Violations
The featured image is a stock image, it was not taken on-site. A repeat offender has been cited for violations by the USDA yet again. Over the past six years, Happy Puppy dog-breeding has been cited for many violations by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the last six years. They have recently received a fine of $12,600 for euthanizing unwanted dogs with unauthorized stomach injections. According to Iowa Capital Dispatch, the animals would then be left alone to die.
Here Is The Age When You Should Quit Shoveling Snow In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
It's been a snowy winter so far this year in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. So at what age is too dangerous for you to be out shoveling snow?. All indications are that it will be the snowiest winter we have had in a very long time in the midwest.
Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State
The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
This Nebraska County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
Can You Legally Pass A Funeral Procession in Iowa?
I've been a part of a handful of very small funeral processions, in a very small town called Windom, Minnesota. In a town of fewer than 2,000 people, we didn't have to worry much about other cars or traffic, so I never really thought about other cars on the road needing to be somewhere.
iheart.com
Iowa Gas Prices Rise to Start the Week
(Iowa) -- Gas prices in Iowa are up to start the week. Triple A reports the average price for regular unleaded in Iowa is $3.16 a gallon, up from $3.01 a gallon at this time last week. At this time last year, the statewide average price for regular was $3.05 a gallon. The most expensive gas in Iowa is in Audubon County, where the average price for a gallon of regular is $3.31.
bleedingheartland.com
Four ways Brenna Bird shook up Iowa Attorney General's office
Brenna Bird wasted no time putting her mark on the Iowa Attorney General's office. Big changes commenced before the Republican's formal swearing in on January 5. From the day she launched her second bid for statewide office, Bird was running as much against President Joe Biden as against her Democratic opponent longtime Attorney General Tom Miller. She frequently said she'd see Biden in court, and promised to "give Joe Biden exactly what he deserves" in her first television commercial (famous for its tag line, "Give 'em the Bird!").
MercyOne doctor discusses new COVID-19 variant
DES MOINES, Iowa — As Iowans have been ringing in the new year, they’ve also seen the rise of a new COVID-19 variant. The World Health Organization recently called the XBB.1.5 variant the most transmissible strain of the virus. MercyOne Infectious Disease Consultant Dr. Aneesa Afroze said XBB.1.5 is a subvariant of COVID-19’s Omicron strain. She […]
More money needed to fund changes, Iowa’s new attorney general says
The Insiders Segment 1 DES MOINES, Iowa — Brenna Bird, Iowa’s new Republican attorney general, said she will ask Iowa lawmakers for additional funding for her department. Bird–a former Guthrie County attorney who defeated 40-year incumbent Democrat Tom Miller in November’s election–said she wants to expand the number of prosecutors and conduct a full audit […]
Lawsuit against Iowa claims failures in children’s mental health care
DES MOINES, Iowa — Several disability rights groups announced a lawsuit against Iowa’s Department of Health and Human Services Friday for allegedly denying needed mental health care for children in crisis. The class action lawsuit hinges on the testimony of three teenagers who all say they were institutionalized because of the state’s failure to provide […]
cbs2iowa.com
Rime ice seen across eastern Iowa Sunday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Rime ice lead to a magical, frosty look to the trees this weekend. Rime forms in the presence of freezing fog, which was ongoing Saturday and Sunday mornings. This is often mistaken as hoar frost, which coats the trees in a similar...
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services investing $26 million for child care programs
LINCOLN, Neb. — Related coverage above: New incentives looking to help Nebraska child care providers. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services plans to invest $26 million into child care programs. They want to increase access to good, quality care through a grant program funded by the Coronavirus...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Iowa daughter-in-law sends parents video from Iraq in 1990
DES MOINES, Iowa — Joe and Pat Moroney received a video postcard from their daughter-in-law in 1990. Their son and daughter-in-law married in the late 1980s. Both were also in the U.S. Army and part of Operation Desert Shield in different units. Watch the video above to see what...
1380kcim.com
Reynolds Expected To Highlight Tax Cut Success And Outline GOP’s Agenda For 2023 During Tuesday’s Condition Of The State Address
Pictured: Gov. Reynolds during her 2022 Condition of the State Address. The 2023 Iowa Legislative Session begins tomorrow (Monday), and the annual Condition of the State address is slated for Tuesday evening. Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will address the legislature and Iowa citizens from the Iowa Capitol starting at 6 p.m. The address will be live-streamed via the Governor’s YouTube and Facebook pages. The GOP strengthened their majorities in the Iowa House and Senate following the Nov. 2022 elections. Reynolds is expected to highlight the state’s strong fiscal position and outline the party’s plan to overhaul the Iowa property tax system, reconfigure education funding to follow students instead of schools, and more. Links to where the Condition of the State will be broadcast are included below.
kiow.com
Sunday Talk: Pate Talks About Human Trafficking in Northern Iowa
Sex trafficking, open borders, and other factors are leading to an increasing number of women and children being trafficked against their will through northern Iowa. Area officials are continually on the lookout for the offenders who move their slaves on local roads and highways. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate...
homegrowniowan.com
Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa
Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
KCCI.com
Another fog chance, then continued warming
DES MOINES, Iowa — Following this morning's fog and pretty display of rime icing, skies cleared nicely across across Iowa into the afternoon. Snowpack over northern Iowa still held temperatures down to around 20°, but the southern part of the state topped 40°!. Interactive Radar | Weather...
Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships
When I started my freshman year in college, I didn’t know what I wanted to do when I graduated. I knew I was a writer, but I had no clear job goal in mind. For the first two years at Iowa State University, I registered for courses that would fit into either an English or […] The post Iowa legislators must support state universities, not just student scholarships appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KIMT
Above normal temperatures expected through mid-January
2023 kicked off with a mess of wintry weather, but also mild temperatures for January. Many days have featured high temperatures about 5-15 degrees above normal and these mild temperatures will continue into the middle of the month. Across North Iowa and southern Minnesota, average highs are around the lower...
Comments / 0