New York City, NY

NBC New York

Bronx Fire Tragedy 1 Year Later: Families Honor Victims With Street Renaming

With prayers, flowers and a new street sign, people gathered Monday to mark the anniversary of one of the deadliest fires in New York City's history. Together, a tightly-knit Bronx community raised a new street sign, 17 Abdoulie Tourway Way, honoring the first Gambian immigrant to call the Fordham Heights neighborhood home.
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NYC Man Sentenced to 17 Years for Deadly Botched Shootout

A 22-year-old Queens man was sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars in connection to a botched shootout that left an unintended target of a shootout dead in 2020, the local district attorney's office said. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday that Nazieer Basir was sentenced to 17 years...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Winter Drought: Is It Normal for NYC to Go This Long Without Measurable Snowfall?

In a winter that's socked parts of the country in history-making snow storms, New York City still hasn't seen any measurable snowfall this winter. It's an occurrence that is not entirely unheard-of; in 1973 the city didn't have any significant accumulation until Jan. 29. And with no significant snowfall in the extended forecast, there's a chance NYC sets a new record for latest snowfall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

