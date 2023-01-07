In a winter that's socked parts of the country in history-making snow storms, New York City still hasn't seen any measurable snowfall this winter. It's an occurrence that is not entirely unheard-of; in 1973 the city didn't have any significant accumulation until Jan. 29. And with no significant snowfall in the extended forecast, there's a chance NYC sets a new record for latest snowfall.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO