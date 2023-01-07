Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant Suffers Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersBoston, NY
Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050? If Not, You Still May QualifyR.A. Heim
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
NBC New York
Bronx Fire Tragedy 1 Year Later: Families Honor Victims With Street Renaming
With prayers, flowers and a new street sign, people gathered Monday to mark the anniversary of one of the deadliest fires in New York City's history. Together, a tightly-knit Bronx community raised a new street sign, 17 Abdoulie Tourway Way, honoring the first Gambian immigrant to call the Fordham Heights neighborhood home.
NBC New York
‘This Is How You Treat Heroes?' 7,000 Nurses Strike at 2 of NYC's Biggest Hospitals
Nurses at two of New York City's largest hospitals went on strike Monday, potentially leading to disruptions in care around emergency room visits and childbirth, after lengthy weekend negotiations over a new contract stalled. Frustrated nurses chanted and waved signs outside Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx and Mount Sinai...
NBC New York
NYC Renames Street in Honor of 19-Year-Old Woman Killed at Manhattan Burger King
A young woman who was gunned down last year while working behind the counter at a Burger King in East Harlem is being honored with a street co-naming. Kristal Bayron-Nieves was killed one year ago at the fast-food restaurant on 116th Street and Lexington Avenue. That same intersection is being renamed Sunday in honor of the late 19-year-old.
NBC New York
A New Job Posting Promises a $30,000 Annual Budget for Eating Out at Restaurants
Talk about a mouth watering job opportunity. Restaurant review platform The Infatuation is currently hiring an editor for its New York offices, who in addition to receiving a salary in the range of $85,000 to $130,000, will also get a major perk. Whoever lands the role will have a "$30,000...
NBC New York
$300K Payday for Thieving Trio After Distracting Guard Outside NYC Bank
Three men are on the run after police say they stole $300,000 from an armored truck outside a Chase Bank in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon. The brazen daytime robbery occurred around 1 p.m. in Sunset Park at the corner of 8th Avenue and 55th Street. Investigators say two of the...
NBC New York
NYC Unveils Recommendations on Converting Underused Office Space Into Housing
New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled the recommendations of a task force with the goal of converting underused office space into new housing in the city -- an avenue officials hope may help address the housing crisis in the Big Apple. In total, the Office Adaptive Reuse Task Force,...
NBC New York
Catch ‘Em Before They Close: Here's Everything Leaving Broadway This Month
Broadway audiences are bracing for a surge of closures this month from shows new and old, many with passionate fans sad to see them go. There's an unusually large number of shows leaving in January, some due to limited engagements and others due to weak ticket sales. Among the closing...
NBC New York
NYC Man Sentenced to 17 Years for Deadly Botched Shootout
A 22-year-old Queens man was sentenced to nearly two decades behind bars in connection to a botched shootout that left an unintended target of a shootout dead in 2020, the local district attorney's office said. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Friday that Nazieer Basir was sentenced to 17 years...
NBC New York
Another Agreement Reached, But 9,000 NYC Nurses Could Still Strike Monday
The union representing a group of nurses at a New York City hospital reached a tentative contract agreement with its management, but close to 9,000 nurses at several other major hospitals were still preparing to go on strike. The New York State Nurses Association and BronxCare Health System said Saturday...
NBC New York
65-Year-Old Behind Deadly NYC Double Stabbing Kicked Off by Noise Complaint: Cops
A man is dead and a woman is recovering at the hospital after a stabbing brought on by an apparent noise complaint between neighbors at a Bronx building, police said. Authorities arrested 65-year-old Jose Ortiz for the fatal stabbing of Tyrone Quick, 45, and a 39-year-old woman at a residential building in the Highbridge section of the borough.
NBC New York
Teen Indicted on Slew of Terror-Related Charges for NYE Machete Attack on NYPD Cops
The Maine teenager accused of trying to murder NYPD officers in a New Year's Eve machete attack near Times Square amid throngs of revelers was indicted on a slew of terror-related charges, the district attorney's office said. Trevor Bickford was indicted Friday on terror charges including attempted murder, assault and...
NBC New York
Winter Drought: Is It Normal for NYC to Go This Long Without Measurable Snowfall?
In a winter that's socked parts of the country in history-making snow storms, New York City still hasn't seen any measurable snowfall this winter. It's an occurrence that is not entirely unheard-of; in 1973 the city didn't have any significant accumulation until Jan. 29. And with no significant snowfall in the extended forecast, there's a chance NYC sets a new record for latest snowfall.
Comments / 0