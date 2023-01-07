Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s wrestling trounces Purdue in West Lafayette
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team took down Purdue, 37-6, inside Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Sunday. Sunday’s victory marks the Hawkeyes’ 34th consecutive dual win over Purdue and puts them at 9-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten. “It’s on to Northwestern,”...
"I'm betting on myself": New Iowa tight end Hayden Large making the jump from NAIA to the Big Ten
The past week has been a blur for new Iowa tight end Hayden Large. Large, a Hudsonville, Michigan native, played the first three seasons of his college football career at NAIA Dordt University, which is located in northwestern Iowa. To be exact, the institution is in Sioux Center, Iowa. The...
Iowa men top Rutgers 76-65
(Iowa City) Iowa grabbed a 76-65 road win on Sunday over Rutgers. Payton Sandfort came off the bench to score 22 points. The sophomore from Waukee hit 6/8 shots, 4/5 3-pointers, and 6/7 free-throws. Kris Murray was 7/11 from the field with 17 points and 7 rebounds. Filip Rebraca posted 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks.
Iowa Football: Four breakout players to watch in 2023
The Hawkeyes offseason has begun. Now that the 2022 season has come to an end, it's never too early to speculate on how things might look in 2023. That's the beauty of having this job. Iowa will be losing plenty of talented players such as Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Lukas Van Ness among others, but there will be several players that are ready to breakout during the 2023 season. Let's dive into four of the top contenders.
First Impressions: Payton Sandfort scorches Scarlet Knights in big win over Rutgers
Iowa was fresh off a big home win against a top-15 ranked Indiana team and they brought that same energy and swagger to Piscataway. The Hawkeyes went into Rutgers and delivered a big performance to earn a 76-65 road win. ** Following Iowa's win against Indiana, Filip Rebraca said 'I...
Daily Iowan
Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. Illinois
No. 2 Iowa wrestling defeated Illinois, 25-19, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first Big Ten dual of the season. After being tied at 19 in the final match, Iowa’s No. 3 285-pound Tony Cassioppi defeated Illinois’ 285-pound Matt Wroblewski to push the Hawkeyes past the Illini. Iowa’s No....
hawkeyesports.com
No. 2 Hawkeyes Down Illinois in B1G Opener
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Senior Tony Cassioppi stalled out Illinois’ Matt Wroblewski at the 5:57 mark of the third period to send the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team to a 25-19 victory over the Fighting Illini on Friday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The two teams split the...
kmaland.com
Dordt TE Large transfers to Iowa
(Iowa City) -- Iowa football has received another transfer commitment, this time from tight end Hayden Large. Large comes to Iowa City from Dordt. He played three seasons for the Defenders and caught 62 balls for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns. Large joins Iowa as preferred walk-on.
Daily Iowan
Tony Cassioppi propels Iowa men’s wrestling over Illinois in Big Ten opener
Heavyweight Tony Cassioppi propelled the No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team to a 25-19 victory over Illinois on Friday in the Big Ten season-opener. The dual was knotted at 19 heading into the heavyweight bout. Cassioppi, Iowa’s third-ranked 285-pounder, forced Illinois’ Matt Wroblewski into disqualification when a fifth stalling warning was given with 1:03 remaining in the third period. Cassioppi mustered two takedowns and a four-point near fall to lead 12-0 before the stall-out call was issued.
hawkeyesports.com
No. 2 Iowa Blasts Boilermakers, 37-6
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The second-ranked University of Iowa men’s wrestling team won eight of 10 matches in a 37-6 rout of Purdue on Sunday afternoon at Holloway Gymnasium. The Hawkeyes have won 12 straight duals dating back to last season. Iowa posted six bonus point victories in...
Daily Iowan
No. 16 Iowa women’s basketball bounces back with road win at No. 14 Michigan
No. 16 Iowa women’s basketball recovered well from its first conference loss with a 94-85 win at No. 14 Michigan in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The Hawkeyes shot lights out, going 59.4 percent from the field. The Hawkeyes’ 94 points is the most any opponent has laid on the Wolverines this season.
kmaland.com
IWCC All-American Filer chooses Iowa
(Iowa City) -- Iowa Western star defensive end Jackson Filer will walk on at Iowa. Filer chose Iowa over offers from Ball State, Hawaii and Eastern Kentucky. The Dowling Catholic graduate was the 2022 NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 56 tackles and 15.5 sacks while helping the Reivers win their second national championship in program history.
Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after the Hawkeyes' 76-65 road victory over Rutgers
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery addressed the media on Sunday following Iowa's 76-65 victory over Rutgers in New Jersey. Here is everything he had to say. McCaffery: “I just want to say, what a class organization Rutgers is. I say that because over the years, I’ve become friends with [Rutgers athletic director] Pat Hobbs and [Rutgers head coach] Steve Pikiell. I coached against Steve when he was playing. Pat came by practice yesterday to offer his well-wishes for my Patrick. The Rutgers basketball team filled out a card to wish him luck as he goes through what he’s going through. I don’t know how many programs would do that, but that sticks to whom Pat Hobbs is and who Steve Pikiell is. I just wanted to say that. We’re supposed to hate eachother, I guess, but that’s not how it is. We’re competitors, we fight, but we’re all in this thing together. We’re all in this journey together, is a better way of putting it.”
Fran McCaffery thanks Rutgers for being a 'class organization' following kind gestures regarding Patrick
It has been an incredibly difficult week for the McCaffery family. Last week, star forward Patrick McCaffery announced that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to his anxiety. The transparency from the entire McCaffery family has opened the eyes of many to how real battling anxiety is.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
Daily Iowan
UI student among finalists for vacant city council position
The Iowa City City Council named seven finalists to fill a vacant council position following Janice Weiner’s resignation on Nov. 9 to represent Iowa Senate District 45. The council is expected to make a final decision on Tuesday during a special meeting, and the candidate selected will join the council for the remainder of the meeting.
15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning. At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State […]
cbs2iowa.com
UPDATE: Two dead, several hurt in I-80 crash near Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE:. Even though the crash is still under investigation, we know that several drivers lost control of their vehicles and collided into each other. 2 people lost their lives, and several others were injured. 15 vehicles were involved (9 semis and 6...
Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store
Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse who took narcotics for her own use from three hospitals and another Eastern Iowa care provider, was sentenced to five years in federal prison. 43-year-old Sarah Moses received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product,...
Comments / 0