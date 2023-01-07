ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s wrestling trounces Purdue in West Lafayette

The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team took down Purdue, 37-6, inside Holloway Gymnasium in West Lafayette, Indiana, on Sunday. Sunday’s victory marks the Hawkeyes’ 34th consecutive dual win over Purdue and puts them at 9-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Ten. “It’s on to Northwestern,”...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Western Iowa Today

Iowa men top Rutgers 76-65

(Iowa City) Iowa grabbed a 76-65 road win on Sunday over Rutgers. Payton Sandfort came off the bench to score 22 points. The sophomore from Waukee hit 6/8 shots, 4/5 3-pointers, and 6/7 free-throws. Kris Murray was 7/11 from the field with 17 points and 7 rebounds. Filip Rebraca posted 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: Four breakout players to watch in 2023

The Hawkeyes offseason has begun. Now that the 2022 season has come to an end, it's never too early to speculate on how things might look in 2023. That's the beauty of having this job. Iowa will be losing plenty of talented players such as Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, Lukas Van Ness among others, but there will be several players that are ready to breakout during the 2023 season. Let's dive into four of the top contenders.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 2 Iowa wrestling vs. Illinois

No. 2 Iowa wrestling defeated Illinois, 25-19, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first Big Ten dual of the season. After being tied at 19 in the final match, Iowa’s No. 3 285-pound Tony Cassioppi defeated Illinois’ 285-pound Matt Wroblewski to push the Hawkeyes past the Illini. Iowa’s No....
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

No. 2 Hawkeyes Down Illinois in B1G Opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Senior Tony Cassioppi stalled out Illinois’ Matt Wroblewski at the 5:57 mark of the third period to send the second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team to a 25-19 victory over the Fighting Illini on Friday night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The two teams split the...
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Dordt TE Large transfers to Iowa

(Iowa City) -- Iowa football has received another transfer commitment, this time from tight end Hayden Large. Large comes to Iowa City from Dordt. He played three seasons for the Defenders and caught 62 balls for 950 yards and 12 touchdowns. Large joins Iowa as preferred walk-on.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Tony Cassioppi propels Iowa men’s wrestling over Illinois in Big Ten opener

Heavyweight Tony Cassioppi propelled the No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team to a 25-19 victory over Illinois on Friday in the Big Ten season-opener. The dual was knotted at 19 heading into the heavyweight bout. Cassioppi, Iowa’s third-ranked 285-pounder, forced Illinois’ Matt Wroblewski into disqualification when a fifth stalling warning was given with 1:03 remaining in the third period. Cassioppi mustered two takedowns and a four-point near fall to lead 12-0 before the stall-out call was issued.
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

No. 2 Iowa Blasts Boilermakers, 37-6

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The second-ranked University of Iowa men’s wrestling team won eight of 10 matches in a 37-6 rout of Purdue on Sunday afternoon at Holloway Gymnasium. The Hawkeyes have won 12 straight duals dating back to last season. Iowa posted six bonus point victories in...
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

IWCC All-American Filer chooses Iowa

(Iowa City) -- Iowa Western star defensive end Jackson Filer will walk on at Iowa. Filer chose Iowa over offers from Ball State, Hawaii and Eastern Kentucky. The Dowling Catholic graduate was the 2022 NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 56 tackles and 15.5 sacks while helping the Reivers win their second national championship in program history.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after the Hawkeyes' 76-65 road victory over Rutgers

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery addressed the media on Sunday following Iowa's 76-65 victory over Rutgers in New Jersey. Here is everything he had to say. McCaffery: “I just want to say, what a class organization Rutgers is. I say that because over the years, I’ve become friends with [Rutgers athletic director] Pat Hobbs and [Rutgers head coach] Steve Pikiell. I coached against Steve when he was playing. Pat came by practice yesterday to offer his well-wishes for my Patrick. The Rutgers basketball team filled out a card to wish him luck as he goes through what he’s going through. I don’t know how many programs would do that, but that sticks to whom Pat Hobbs is and who Steve Pikiell is. I just wanted to say that. We’re supposed to hate eachother, I guess, but that’s not how it is. We’re competitors, we fight, but we’re all in this thing together. We’re all in this journey together, is a better way of putting it.”
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well known for their food and service, do definitely give them a chance if you have never been to any of these places.
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

UI student among finalists for vacant city council position

The Iowa City City Council named seven finalists to fill a vacant council position following Janice Weiner’s resignation on Nov. 9 to represent Iowa Senate District 45. The council is expected to make a final decision on Tuesday during a special meeting, and the candidate selected will join the council for the remainder of the meeting.
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning. At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State […]
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

UPDATE: Two dead, several hurt in I-80 crash near Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE:. Even though the crash is still under investigation, we know that several drivers lost control of their vehicles and collided into each other. 2 people lost their lives, and several others were injured. 15 vehicles were involved (9 semis and 6...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids is Home to a Unique New Grocery Store

Back on December 1st, a new type of grocery store held its official soft opening in Cedar Rapids. Vytyl, located at 365 Edgewood Rd NW, is a Mediterranean-inspired store that offers "a wide array of local and imported foods in an inclusive, customer-focused environment." The website says that their main goal is to "foster an understanding of different cultures and traditions through food, encouraging a sense of discovery."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

