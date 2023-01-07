Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman character on display once again
Before Malachi Coleman was a member of the Nebraska football team, Huskers fans were desperate to bring him into the fold. That desire was about the fact that the Lincoln East product is a heck of a football player, but also because he’s someone who is a high-character person.
Nebraska Football gets another addition to the staff
The Nebraska football team continues to shift just what it means to be a member of Matt Rhule’s staff. This weekend, another Huskers staff member officially joined the fold, though he won’t be a member of the on-field coaching staff. Josh Bringuel introduced himself to Nebraska football faithful...
Husker Doc Talk: Willie Miller’s Road to Redemption
Former Husker fullback Willie Miller has a story that could one day be made into a movie. You will hear much of the story by listening to this edition of the Doc Talk Podcast presented by Betfred Sports. When Miller graduated in 2000, he was in so much pain, and...
Pillen names first woman to lead Nebraska DOT
LINCOLN — Vicki Kramer was named Friday as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Gov. Jim Pillen, in a press release, said Kramer brings “broad experience from both the private and public sector” to the job. “She will be a transformative leader of the...
WOWT
Husker fans fighting to get what they paid for after subpar gameday experience
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Avid husker fan AJ Brink pictured himself and three out-of-state friends watching a Nebraska football game from a skybox. “I was under the impression the $2,000 I paid was going toward suite tickets and that money would go to charities,” Brink said. “Instead we got some $25 tickets.”
Nebraska Football: Malik Hornsby set to become latest Husker commit?
Now that the Nebraska football season is long over, it can be hard to remember that things are still going strong when it comes to what the new coaching staff adding players to the roster as fast as possible. One addition could be coming later Sunday. And the addition could be one that turns into one of the bigger impact players on the roster in 2023.
1011now.com
Coleman plays in All-American Bowl
Stars vs. Force (Sat, Jan. 7) Doug Grimes breaks a 2-2 tie with a 3rd period goal to give the Lincoln Stars a key win over Fargo. Emma Spence won the All-Around title in Nebraska's season-opening gymnastics meet. Nebraska Wesleyan vs. Wartburg. Updated: 15 hours ago. Highlights of Nebraska Wesleyan's...
HuskerExtra.com
A late bloomer in high school, Nebraska signee Syncere Safeeullah has more upside to realize
It took a small push, then a larger one for Syncere Safeeullah to pick up the game of football. Mostly a soccer player while growing up, Safeeullah first played football in middle school before stepping away from the game as a freshman at Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee. That changed once Hillsboro head coach Anthony Brown figured out who Safeeullah’s father was.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Deontai Williams to the CFL, Gatorade player of the year, more
A former Nebraska Cornhuskers star is going to be playing professional football. However, Deontai Williams won’t be plying his trade in the NFL. Instead, he’s going to be joining the Canadian Football League as a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Williams will attempt to show the NFL that...
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Stars vs. Force (Sat, Jan. 7) Doug Grimes breaks a 2-2 tie with a 3rd period goal to give the Lincoln Stars a key win over Fargo. Emma Spence won the All-Around title in Nebraska's season-opening gymnastics meet.
Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Mixed basketball results, Zane Flores player of the year, more
The Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball program had what can only be described as a mixed Saturday. One team scored a big win while the other had a rather bad defeat. Hoiberg’s Heroes continued to show that while they are far from perfect, they are better than any team he’s had since arriving in Lincoln. On Saturday afternoon, the outlasted the Golden Gophers for the program’s first Big 10 overtime road win. Also, the first conference road win since the Nebraska Cornhuskers were in the Big 12.
kmaland.com
Nebraska bowler Martin wins US Amateur title
(Lincoln) -- University of Nebraska bowler Jillian Martin won the USA Amateur Championship on Saturday. Martin claimed the crown with a 199-170 win over Mary Orf. With the win, Martin has claimed a spot on Team USA. View the full release from Nebraska here.
1011now.com
Seasonal Snowfall Update
HS Basketball Highlights (Sat, Jan. 7) Highlights from Saturday's high school basketball games across Nebraska. Stars vs. Force (Sat, Jan. 7) Doug Grimes breaks a 2-2 tie with a 3rd period goal to give the Lincoln Stars a key win over Fargo.
WOWT
Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
“Most Haunted Road In Nebraska”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Haunted roads can be found all over the world, and Nebraska is no exception. From abandoned highways to creepy old bridges, the Cornhusker State is home to some truly spooky places. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Nebraska:
klkntv.com
Lincoln firefighters prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue spent some time on the ice Thursday for ice rescue training, to prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios. Firefighters practiced drills that will help them save anyone that might be trapped under a frozen pond or lake as efficiently as possible.
klin.com
Ice-Cold Performance Dooms Nebraska Women at Rutgers
Sometimes you take awhile to heat up. Sometimes you realize that you never turned the heat on to begin with. Nebraska women’s basketball fell victim to never turning the heat on Saturday afternoon as a poor shooting performance doomed them in a 57-45 loss at Rutgers. The 45 points scored are a season-low.
WOWT
Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
kmaland.com
AL hires Jeffrey as head volleyball coach
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Athletic Director Jeff Novotny has announced the hiring of Alyssa Jeffrey as the school's new head volleyball coach. Jeffrey recently served as an assistant coach at Iowa Western. She helped the Reivers win a national title in 2021. Jeffrey's high-school experiences includes a...
