Lincoln, NE

FanSided

Nebraska Football gets another addition to the staff

The Nebraska football team continues to shift just what it means to be a member of Matt Rhule’s staff. This weekend, another Huskers staff member officially joined the fold, though he won’t be a member of the on-field coaching staff. Josh Bringuel introduced himself to Nebraska football faithful...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Pillen names first woman to lead Nebraska DOT

LINCOLN — Vicki Kramer was named Friday as the next director of the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Gov. Jim Pillen, in a press release, said Kramer brings “broad experience from both the private and public sector” to the job. “She will be a transformative leader of the...
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Malik Hornsby set to become latest Husker commit?

Now that the Nebraska football season is long over, it can be hard to remember that things are still going strong when it comes to what the new coaching staff adding players to the roster as fast as possible. One addition could be coming later Sunday. And the addition could be one that turns into one of the bigger impact players on the roster in 2023.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Coleman plays in All-American Bowl

Stars vs. Force (Sat, Jan. 7) Doug Grimes breaks a 2-2 tie with a 3rd period goal to give the Lincoln Stars a key win over Fargo. Emma Spence won the All-Around title in Nebraska's season-opening gymnastics meet. Nebraska Wesleyan vs. Wartburg. Updated: 15 hours ago. Highlights of Nebraska Wesleyan's...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

A late bloomer in high school, Nebraska signee Syncere Safeeullah has more upside to realize

It took a small push, then a larger one for Syncere Safeeullah to pick up the game of football. Mostly a soccer player while growing up, Safeeullah first played football in middle school before stepping away from the game as a freshman at Hillsboro High School in Nashville, Tennessee. That changed once Hillsboro head coach Anthony Brown figured out who Safeeullah’s father was.
NASHVILLE, TN
1011now.com

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet

Stars vs. Force (Sat, Jan. 7) Doug Grimes breaks a 2-2 tie with a 3rd period goal to give the Lincoln Stars a key win over Fargo. Emma Spence won the All-Around title in Nebraska's season-opening gymnastics meet.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Mixed basketball results, Zane Flores player of the year, more

The Nebraska Cornhuskers basketball program had what can only be described as a mixed Saturday. One team scored a big win while the other had a rather bad defeat. Hoiberg’s Heroes continued to show that while they are far from perfect, they are better than any team he’s had since arriving in Lincoln. On Saturday afternoon, the outlasted the Golden Gophers for the program’s first Big 10 overtime road win. Also, the first conference road win since the Nebraska Cornhuskers were in the Big 12.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Nebraska bowler Martin wins US Amateur title

(Lincoln) -- University of Nebraska bowler Jillian Martin won the USA Amateur Championship on Saturday. Martin claimed the crown with a 199-170 win over Mary Orf. With the win, Martin has claimed a spot on Team USA. View the full release from Nebraska here.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Seasonal Snowfall Update

HS Basketball Highlights (Sat, Jan. 7) Highlights from Saturday's high school basketball games across Nebraska. Stars vs. Force (Sat, Jan. 7) Doug Grimes breaks a 2-2 tie with a 3rd period goal to give the Lincoln Stars a key win over Fargo.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want to live'

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillens dance at Nebraska governor's inaugural ball. Updated:...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Lincoln firefighters prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Fire & Rescue spent some time on the ice Thursday for ice rescue training, to prepare for one of winter’s worst possible scenarios. Firefighters practiced drills that will help them save anyone that might be trapped under a frozen pond or lake as efficiently as possible.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Ice-Cold Performance Dooms Nebraska Women at Rutgers

Sometimes you take awhile to heat up. Sometimes you realize that you never turned the heat on to begin with. Nebraska women’s basketball fell victim to never turning the heat on Saturday afternoon as a poor shooting performance doomed them in a 57-45 loss at Rutgers. The 45 points scored are a season-low.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Woman in custody after toddler dies of fentanyl overdose

Gov. Jim Pillen said Nebraska's greatness is its people, pledged to keep the state the special place it is, and shared all he loves about Nebraska during his inaugural ball on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena in Omaha. Pillen: 'We are Nebraska, where great people want...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

AL hires Jeffrey as head volleyball coach

(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln Athletic Director Jeff Novotny has announced the hiring of Alyssa Jeffrey as the school's new head volleyball coach. Jeffrey recently served as an assistant coach at Iowa Western. She helped the Reivers win a national title in 2021. Jeffrey's high-school experiences includes a...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

