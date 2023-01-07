Read full article on original website
16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in north Charlotte; police investigating
CHARLOTTE — A teenager was taken to the hospital this weekend after being shot in the chest in north Charlotte, according to first responders and police. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday near Davis Lake Parkway, north of David Cox Road. The victim was taken to the hospital.
‘Tried to pull it over’: Juvenile leads police on chase with infant in car
The suspect, according to investigators, was a 14-year-old who drove from Dallas into Gastonia city limits and was spotted at North New Hope Road.
WBTV
Woman arrested, accused of stealing man’s ashes from suitcase at Charlotte Douglas Airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested for the theft of a suitcase containing the ashes of the son of two grieving parents from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Vatara Lachelle Lee was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy. David White was returning home from...
qcnews.com
Belmont woman caught in Stanley with meth, black tar heroin
STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a Belmont woman had several illegal drug items in her car Monday, including meth and black tar heroin. Authorities say they got an unknown problem/suspicious subject call directing them to come to the Dollar General on East Dallas Road. When they arrived, they found Amy Suzanne Evans in the parking lot. They observed her under the influence of a substance.
1 dead, 1 charged following crash in Cherokee Co.
One person is dead and another person is charged following a crash in Cherokee County.
860wacb.com
Resisting Arrest Charge Filed Against Taylorsville Man
27-year old Emmanuel James Saddler of Taylorsville was arrested Sunday in Alexander County. He was charged with resisting a public officer. Saddler remained in the Alexander County Detention Center as of earlier today. February 20th is listed as a court date in Alexander County District Court.
wccbcharlotte.com
Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat
GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
14-year-old leads police on chase with 1-year-old inside car, Gastonia authorities say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 14-year-old was arrested Friday, accused of stealing a car and leading authorities on a chase with a one-year-old child inside, Gastonia police posted on Facebook shortly before 7 p.m. The car was stolen from Broad Leaf Court in Dallas and Gastonia police located it near...
wccbcharlotte.com
MEDIC: North Charlotte Shooting Leaves One Person With Life-Threatening Injuries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is hurt after a shooting in North Charlotte. It happened around 4:20 on Saturday afternoon near Davis Lake Community Park off David Cox Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on any arrests or what led up...
qcnews.com
‘Everyone ok’ after crash involving school bus in northeast Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — No one was seriously injured in a crash involving a school bus in northeast Charlotte Monday morning, according to officials. The crash was first reported around 6:30 a.m. near the 3700 block of The Plaza, a few blocks west of Sugar Creek Road.
qcnews.com
22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County round-up operation
All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023. 22 drug dealers arrested in massive Iredell County …. All arrests stem from investigations done during the later portion of 2022 and 2023. Bucs with Bowles Week 18. Dan Lucas and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach...
WBTV
14-year-old suspect accused of stealing vehicle with toddler inside in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase through Gaston County on Friday evening, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the car was stolen in the Town of Dallas. The stolen vehicle was located by police in...
qcnews.com
Charlotte Uber driver was shot in the back and robbed: PD
An Uber driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a brazen shooting and robbery attack, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed with Queen City News on Monday. Charlotte Uber driver was shot in the back and robbed: …. An Uber driver is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a brazen...
wccbcharlotte.com
Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman
SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
cn2.com
“Go Fund Me” Page Created For 12 Year Old Who Died After Being Struck by Car
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Go Fund Me page has raised more than 16,000 dollars and counting for 12 year old Isaiah Domenech. Rock Hill Police say Isaiah died after he was hit by a car last Thursday when he attempted to cross Celanese Road. The accident...
Gun found inside stolen car with infant inside: Gastonia PD
The incident ended around 6:30 p.m. at Highway 321 and Main Avenue's intersection.
Person shot in north Charlotte, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to paramedics. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The person who was shot was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
WBTV
Silver Alert issued for missing Cleveland Co. woman last seen in Shelby
That crash is in the area of The Plaza near East Sugar Creek Road. The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at the large building in the 100 block of S. Long Street. Day before birthday, family and friends of Shanquella Robinson release balloons, call for justice.
WBTV
Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been six months since gunmen broke into the home of Johnny “Luke” Moore during a home invasion and shot him to death. To date, no arrests have been made in the case. As the investigation drags on, police in Gastonia say they’re...
WBTV
12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A 12-year-old has passed away after being hit by a car in Rock Hill earlier this week. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the juvenile was hit around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday night at the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road. Police responding...
