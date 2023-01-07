ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van ‘intentionally' collided with pedestrian in Emeryville: police

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

EMERYVILLE, Calif. ( KRON ) — Authorities are searching for a van that “appeared to intentionally collide” with a pedestrian Thursday evening, the Emeryville Police Department (EPD) said in a Facebook post . The incident happened around 6:17 p.m. on the 3800 block of Emery Street where a white Dodge Caravan, possibly an early 2000s model, allegedly hit an unidentified pedestrian.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as a “tall African-American female with a curly wig,” according to police. Police did not provide a license plate of the suspect vehicle.

The Dodge was last seen driving south on Emery Street.

Officers provided aid to the pedestrian once they arrived at the scene. However, the victim elected to seek medical attention on their own and was not taken to the hospital by ambulance. EPD said the victim was treated at the hospital and is at home recovering from their injuries.

Police say anyone with information regarding the incident should call the EPD at 510-596-3700.

