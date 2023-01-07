Sonora, CA – A special Tuolumne County Supervisors meeting has been called for Monday to vote on two critical issues. First on the agenda is a vote to ratify a state of emergency proclamation due to the recent wet weather that caused flooding damage. It allows the supervisors to delegate authority to the county administrator to take actions to procure contracts for the necessary equipment, services, and supplies needed for storm cleanup without giving notice of bids. Click here to view the declaration.

