Emergency Declaration And TCSO Pay Raises Approved
Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors met in a special session today to vote on a pair of items. One is the ratification of an emergency declaration related to the recent heavy rainfall, and what is still in the forecast this week. It allows Tuolumne County...
Emergency Declaration and Deputy Raises On Special TC Meeting Agenda
Sonora, CA – A special Tuolumne County Supervisors meeting has been called for Monday to vote on two critical issues. First on the agenda is a vote to ratify a state of emergency proclamation due to the recent wet weather that caused flooding damage. It allows the supervisors to delegate authority to the county administrator to take actions to procure contracts for the necessary equipment, services, and supplies needed for storm cleanup without giving notice of bids. Click here to view the declaration.
With Threat of Major Flooding, Cal OES Prepositions Critical Resources Near Burn Scar Areas, Impacted Counties – Includes Stanislaus County
January 7, 2023 - With another round of storms resuming today across the state, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning critical firefighting resources and personnel near burn scar areas and in communities with potential for major flooding. The prepositioned resources include:. Prepositioned at...
Widespread Power Outages: Columbia College Impacted
Columbia, CA — Thousands are without electricity in the Mother Lode as an atmospheric river storm system passes through the region. Columbia College’s main campus will be closed today due to a lack of power. Any additional cancelations or delays will be posted on the myMotherLode.com school page.
Calaveras County Releases List Of Storm Impacted Roads
Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County and City road crews are working to keep roadways open and sandbag locations stocked. Nealy 200 tons of sandbags have been deployed in the county thus far. Many roads are currently being impacted by the storm or closed. Some of them do not have a reopening date due to ongoing storm activity. The following is the current list of closed and impacted roads in Calaveras.
Former Tuolumne County Supervisor Thornton Passes Away
Groveland, CA — Mark Thornton, who spent 12 years on the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, has died at the age of 68. The longtime south county leader had been battling health issues in recent years and passed away on Friday at Adventist Health Sonora. Thornton was born in...
Tuolumne County Warming Centers And Storm Tips
Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County has announced plans to open a drying and warming center at the Enrichment Center building at 102 Hospital Road in Sonora. It will be open today (Monday) and tomorrow from 9am-6pm. It will be reassessed on Tuesday in relation to potentially expanding the hours. The Tuolumne County Main Library will also be open during regular hours, Monday through Friday, from 9am-6pm, and Saturday from 10-6pm, to escape the weather.
Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment
Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
Evacuation order issued for Wilton area
WILTON, Calif. — Update: 6:30 p.m. The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an evacuation order for people living in the Wilton area due to imminent flooding. Authorities said residents should leave now before roads become impassable and cut off access to routes out of the area.
'Leave now': Emergency managers plead with some California residents before next storm hits
“Leave now,” emergency managers warn Wilton, California residents. The next rainmaker is closing in on the state. It's just the latest in the parade of storms fueled by the atmospheric river known as the Pineapple Express. As of Sunday, the parade has knocked out power to nearly half a million California homes and businesses.
'We flood-fight out here': A close look at the Cosumnes River levee breaks
WILTON, Calif. — From atop the northside Cosumnes River levee, Leland Schneider looked across a parcel of Wilton farmland on Thursday that just days ago was underwater. From Sunday into Monday, the area looked like a lake, he said. The land sits beneath the largest of three breaks in...
Sacramento County warns residents amid storms: 'Get out now'
There is no end in sight for the unrelenting rainfall inundating the West Coast with severe flooding and widespread power outages. Residents in Wilton, California, who live along the Cosumnes River, are being urged to evacuate immediately amid the storm in anticipation of the river flooding over. "We are urging...
Stockton Unified cancels classes due to winter storm
(KTXL) — Stockton Unified School District announced that it is canceling classes on Monday, Jan. 9, due to “extreme weather conditions” from a winter storm, the district said in a statement. “We are in direct communication with state and local officials,” the statement said. “The safety and wellness of our students, teachers and staff is […]
North Stewart Street Closes Due To Falling Tree
Sonora, CA — A portion of a busy downtown street in Sonora is temporarily closed due to a tree that is falling into a power line. The Sonora Police Department reports that North Stewart Street is closed from Wall Street to East Cowan Street. PG&E has been notified of the situation. You will need to avoid the area.
Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags
(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
These Northern California counties, cities offer free sandbag stations ahead of upcoming storms
Wet weather is returning to Northern California for the weekend and into next week, prompting flood concerns across the area. You can expect mainly light rain in the Valley that will be hit-and-miss on Saturday, our weather team says. The heaviest rains will pick up from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Parts of El Dorado, Sacramento counties under river flood warning
(KTXL) — Parts of both El Dorado and Sacramento Counties are under river flood warnings from the National Weather Service (NWS) until early Monday evening. NWS issued the warning Sunday evening saying minor flooding is forecast near Michigan Bar in the Cosumnes River. NWS said that at 13.2 feet,...
San Joaquin County Emergency officials report no significant issues from storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — Emergency officials in San Joaquin County are breathing a sigh of relief Thursday, hours after a destructive 'bomb cyclone' fueled by an atmospheric river made landfall in Northern California. According to the county's top emergency official, Tiffany Heyer, neither levee breaches nor storm-related deaths have been...
Historic Knights Ferry Bridge Closed Indefinitely
Knights Ferry, CA – The Knights Ferry Bridge off Highway 108/120 and east of Oakdale is the longest covered wooden bridge west of the Mississippi River and has been closed indefinitely, but the recent wicked weather is not to blame. Significant wood deterioration was found after a structural analysis...
District Three Supervisor Kirk
Mother Lode Views continued our five-part series featuring the individual Tuolumne County Supervisors. District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk was the guest. His district covers the greater Twain Harte and Tuolumne region. Topics included fire prevention, deteriorating roads, Visit Tuolumne County funding, housing and new development projects.
