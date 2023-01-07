ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

mymotherlode.com

Emergency Declaration And TCSO Pay Raises Approved

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors met in a special session today to vote on a pair of items. One is the ratification of an emergency declaration related to the recent heavy rainfall, and what is still in the forecast this week. It allows Tuolumne County...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Emergency Declaration and Deputy Raises On Special TC Meeting Agenda

Sonora, CA – A special Tuolumne County Supervisors meeting has been called for Monday to vote on two critical issues. First on the agenda is a vote to ratify a state of emergency proclamation due to the recent wet weather that caused flooding damage. It allows the supervisors to delegate authority to the county administrator to take actions to procure contracts for the necessary equipment, services, and supplies needed for storm cleanup without giving notice of bids. Click here to view the declaration.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

With Threat of Major Flooding, Cal OES Prepositions Critical Resources Near Burn Scar Areas, Impacted Counties – Includes Stanislaus County

January 7, 2023 - With another round of storms resuming today across the state, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is strategically prepositioning critical firefighting resources and personnel near burn scar areas and in communities with potential for major flooding. The prepositioned resources include:. Prepositioned at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mymotherlode.com

Widespread Power Outages: Columbia College Impacted

Columbia, CA — Thousands are without electricity in the Mother Lode as an atmospheric river storm system passes through the region. Columbia College’s main campus will be closed today due to a lack of power. Any additional cancelations or delays will be posted on the myMotherLode.com school page.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras County Releases List Of Storm Impacted Roads

Calaveras, CA– Calaveras County and City road crews are working to keep roadways open and sandbag locations stocked. Nealy 200 tons of sandbags have been deployed in the county thus far. Many roads are currently being impacted by the storm or closed. Some of them do not have a reopening date due to ongoing storm activity. The following is the current list of closed and impacted roads in Calaveras.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Former Tuolumne County Supervisor Thornton Passes Away

Groveland, CA — Mark Thornton, who spent 12 years on the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors, has died at the age of 68. The longtime south county leader had been battling health issues in recent years and passed away on Friday at Adventist Health Sonora. Thornton was born in...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne County Warming Centers And Storm Tips

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County has announced plans to open a drying and warming center at the Enrichment Center building at 102 Hospital Road in Sonora. It will be open today (Monday) and tomorrow from 9am-6pm. It will be reassessed on Tuesday in relation to potentially expanding the hours. The Tuolumne County Main Library will also be open during regular hours, Monday through Friday, from 9am-6pm, and Saturday from 10-6pm, to escape the weather.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
westsideconnect.com

Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment

Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
TRACY, CA
ABC10

Evacuation order issued for Wilton area

WILTON, Calif. — Update: 6:30 p.m. The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an evacuation order for people living in the Wilton area due to imminent flooding. Authorities said residents should leave now before roads become impassable and cut off access to routes out of the area.
WILTON, CA
FOX40

Stockton Unified cancels classes due to winter storm

(KTXL) — Stockton Unified School District announced that it is canceling classes on Monday, Jan. 9, due to “extreme weather conditions” from a winter storm, the district said in a statement. “We are in direct communication with state and local officials,” the statement said. “The safety and wellness of our students, teachers and staff is […]
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

North Stewart Street Closes Due To Falling Tree

Sonora, CA — A portion of a busy downtown street in Sonora is temporarily closed due to a tree that is falling into a power line. The Sonora Police Department reports that North Stewart Street is closed from Wall Street to East Cowan Street. PG&E has been notified of the situation. You will need to avoid the area.
SONORA, CA
FOX40

Sacramento levee breach sealed with thousands of sandbags

(KTXL) — The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) shared on Saturday that several thousand sandbags were used to secure a levee breach along the Cosumnes River in Sacramento County. The Flood Operations Center provided enough supplies for California Conservation Corps crews to make 6,000 sandbags to secure the levee breach at Davis Ranch in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Historic Knights Ferry Bridge Closed Indefinitely

Knights Ferry, CA – The Knights Ferry Bridge off Highway 108/120 and east of Oakdale is the longest covered wooden bridge west of the Mississippi River and has been closed indefinitely, but the recent wicked weather is not to blame. Significant wood deterioration was found after a structural analysis...
OAKDALE, CA
mymotherlode.com

District Three Supervisor Kirk

Mother Lode Views continued our five-part series featuring the individual Tuolumne County Supervisors. District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk was the guest. His district covers the greater Twain Harte and Tuolumne region. Topics included fire prevention, deteriorating roads, Visit Tuolumne County funding, housing and new development projects.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA

