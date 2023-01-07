ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Amarie M.

Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Trump Sued for $10 Million in Connection With Death of Capitol Cop

Donald Trump, who lost the 2020 presidential election, is being sued for millions in connection with the death of U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. As previously reported, Sicknick died in January 2021 after suffering two strokes following the Capitol riot, which itself was preceded by Trump’s aforementioned loss. In a statement in April of that year, U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said it accepted the findings from D.C.’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, notably the determination that he had died from natural causes.
msn.com

Trump’s Stained Wallpaper and Gilded Eagles: White House Secrets Uncovered

Slide 1 of 42: It's fair to say that Donald Trump's time in office was nothing if not eventful. As well as hitting headlines for his controversial policies and divisive rhetoric, his tenure at the White House saw a number of key changes to the presidential property, while more than a few curious habits came to light too, from his creative 'filing system' to the notorious Diet Coke button. Click or scroll through to find out why Trump confined himself to the Oval Office and which renovations he—or, to be more accurate, Melania—made during their term in power.
CBS Pittsburgh

2 former congressmen recall Jan. 6 and what has happened since

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - Friday was the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, bringing back difficult memories of that day to members of Congress who were present.KDKA political editor Jon Delano spoke with two former congressmen who were there.On that fateful Jan. 6 two years ago, then-Congressman Mike Doyle hunkered down in his office at the Capitol."We've been told to shelter in place," Doyle told KDKA's Jon Delano on Jan. 6, 2021."These protesters have breached the Capitol and they are literally steps outside the door of the House of Representatives and there are people actually in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

Georgia’s Fulton County grand jury completes investigation into Trump

The Fulton County special grand jury has wrapped up its investigation into former President Trump’s attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. In court filings submitted Monday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said the grand jury had filed its final report and he ordered the grand jury dissolved, almost one year after District […]
FULTON COUNTY, GA
TheDailyBeast

DOJ Reviewing Classified Docs Discovered at Biden’s Former Think Tank

The Department of Justice is currently reviewing “a small number of documents with classified markings” from President Joe Biden’s days as vice president, which were found at his former Washington think tank in November, the president’s special counsel said Monday.The cache of roughly 10 documents were found on Nov. 2 by Biden’s personal attorneys as they cleared out office space in the Penn Biden Center, attorney Richard Sauber said in a statement. He explained that the records were found in a “locked closet.” The National Archives took possession of the documents the next morning.“Since that discovery, the President’s personal attorneys...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Georgia grand jury investigating Trump and his legal team concludes work

A grand jury convened in Fulton County, Georgia, has concluded its work hearing testimony and evidence regarding whether Donald Trump and his legal team committed crimes in their effort to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.The decision regarding whether to charge any members of the ex-president’s inner circle or Mr Trump himself now rests in the hands of Fulton County’s district attorney, who will file charges (or not) based on the grand jury’s recommendations.Those deliberations could take days, or even weeks. They will occur as a similar effort is underway in Washington DC, where the Department of Justice has appointed...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
62K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy