ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Former Rochelle building still for sale; party that made offer no longer interested

By By Paul Nielsen Staff Writer
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnEdh_0k6Iznbq00

An almost 100-year old waterfront property that Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. received as a gift two years ago is back on the market.

The almost 3,000-square-foot building sits on a tenth of an acre lot at 100 South Water Street and it formerly housed Rochelle Cleaners.

ECDI announced in November that it had a buyer for the property but ECDI vice chairman Jeff Mitchell said Thursday the property is no longer under contract.

“It has not been sold,” Mitchell said.

The property was listed by Sam Davis Realty in August and it is still listed at the original asking price of $199,900.

When the property went under contract last fall Mitchell would not disclose the sale price saying the proposed transaction was in the 60-day due diligence phase. Mitchell said Thursday that the party that made the original offer is no longer interested.

“Not that I am aware of,” Mitchell said.

According to county tax records the property has a tax value of $139,500. But the building is valued at just $19,000 while the land is valued at $120,500.

The interior of the property appears to need extensive renovations. The building was built in 1930, according to tax records.

The county tax records also show that the building is rated as a C-minus, which reflects the current state of the building.

“The grade is assigned based on the appraiser’s opinion of the design, construction, quality, etc.,” said Pasquotank Assistant County Manager John Shannon said in an email. “A C- grade is slightly below average. It also takes into account neighborhood conformity.”

Tax records show total city and county property taxes for the property are $1,687 a year.

Rochelle Cleaners occupied the space when it was given to ECDI and they paid monthly rent to the organization before moving out in November. Rochelle Cleaners bought the former Colonial Cleaners building on Ehringhaus Street and currently operates at that location.

The building was donated to ECDI by Marion Church in January 2021. The city’s Main Street organization said at the time it would eventually sell the property.

Church inherited the property from her mother, Louise Richardson White Johnson, in 2002 and decided to give the building to ECDI as a way to give back to the city.

Church’s mother and her mother’s sister, Effie Marion White Keelin, inherited the Rochelle property from their father when he died in 1908. Church’s mother bought out Keelin’s share of the property in 1993.

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Local funeral home wins Currituck Chamber award

The Currituck Chamber of Commerce has awarded Gallop Funeral Services, Inc./Gallop Memorial Chapel its 2022 Small Business of the Year with 10 or fewer employees. The ceremony was held in November at the KOA Coinjock social hall with about 100 chamber members and guests in attendance. According to Josh Bass,...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
obxtoday.com

Coastal Staffing of Elizabeth City announces January hiring event

The Elizabeth City Branch of Coastal Staffing LLC proudly announces their January 2023 hiring event. Are you looking for a new job or career opportunity? They are here to help! Coastal Staffing offers a variety of positions that will help you gain valuable experience and make money now. Join Coastal...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Target, Marshalls, Rack Room slated to open in spring

This April, the first Target store in northeastern North Carolina that’s east of Greenville is expected to open its doors in Kill Devil Hills, according to a member of its management team. The 80,000-square-foot store, located at 1901 N. Croatan Highway, has been undergoing an extensive remodel from its...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WAVY News 10

NN Dollar General damaged in fire, no injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – No one was injured but there is extensive damage to a Newport News Dollar General following a Sunday morning fire, a city fire official said. Newport News Fire Department Acting Assistant Chief Matthew Haraburda said the call came in for a commercial fire at 10:29 a.m. at the Dollar General at 15490 Warwick Blvd. It was elevated to a second-alarm fire nine minutes later.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Pasquotank County to test wireless emergency alert

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management will conduct a test of the wireless emergency alert at noon Wednesday. People must be in Pasquotank or Camden counties in northeastern North Carolina at the time the alert is sent in order to receive the notification. CodeRED, which sends out...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
virginiamercury.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
powerandmotoryacht.com

So Others May Live

After a Long, Wild Ride, Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer Shannon Scaff Ponders a Storied Career and Plots His Next Big Mission. On January 25, 2000, the conditions off Elizabeth City, North Carolina were simply terrible. A cold-front-spawned low off Florida had inhaled a plume of tropical air and deepened explosively. A vast fetch of 60-plus-knot winds would build 60-foot seas along the Atlantic Continental shelf, dumping record snowfall along the eastern seaboard. Out amidst the sleet and spume, the 73-foot fishing vessel Miss Abby Ann Smith issued a mayday. With failed bilge pumps, the 29-year-old boat was taking on water 40 nautical miles offshore. She held four terrified souls.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WSLS

Teacher shot by 6-year-old in Newport News identified

Staff at James Madison University confirm the teacher shot in the chest by a 6-year-old student this week is an alumna of the university. The university posted a statement from President Jonathan Alger to social media accounts, identifying the teacher as Abby Zwerner. Jonathan R. Alger, President of James Madison...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina. They include Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Chowan counties. Because of the business and developmental links in the region, The Daily Advance coverage also frequently reaches into Gates and Dare counties

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy