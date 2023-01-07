Former Rochelle building still for sale; party that made offer no longer interested

An almost 100-year old waterfront property that Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. received as a gift two years ago is back on the market.

The almost 3,000-square-foot building sits on a tenth of an acre lot at 100 South Water Street and it formerly housed Rochelle Cleaners.

ECDI announced in November that it had a buyer for the property but ECDI vice chairman Jeff Mitchell said Thursday the property is no longer under contract.

“It has not been sold,” Mitchell said.

The property was listed by Sam Davis Realty in August and it is still listed at the original asking price of $199,900.

When the property went under contract last fall Mitchell would not disclose the sale price saying the proposed transaction was in the 60-day due diligence phase. Mitchell said Thursday that the party that made the original offer is no longer interested.

“Not that I am aware of,” Mitchell said.

According to county tax records the property has a tax value of $139,500. But the building is valued at just $19,000 while the land is valued at $120,500.

The interior of the property appears to need extensive renovations. The building was built in 1930, according to tax records.

The county tax records also show that the building is rated as a C-minus, which reflects the current state of the building.

“The grade is assigned based on the appraiser’s opinion of the design, construction, quality, etc.,” said Pasquotank Assistant County Manager John Shannon said in an email. “A C- grade is slightly below average. It also takes into account neighborhood conformity.”

Tax records show total city and county property taxes for the property are $1,687 a year.

Rochelle Cleaners occupied the space when it was given to ECDI and they paid monthly rent to the organization before moving out in November. Rochelle Cleaners bought the former Colonial Cleaners building on Ehringhaus Street and currently operates at that location.

The building was donated to ECDI by Marion Church in January 2021. The city’s Main Street organization said at the time it would eventually sell the property.

Church inherited the property from her mother, Louise Richardson White Johnson, in 2002 and decided to give the building to ECDI as a way to give back to the city.

Church’s mother and her mother’s sister, Effie Marion White Keelin, inherited the Rochelle property from their father when he died in 1908. Church’s mother bought out Keelin’s share of the property in 1993.