wearegreenbay.com
Seymour woman begins inaugural dart tournament to raise money, honor late mother
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Seymour woman who is wishing to honor her mother whom she lost to cancer, organized a dart tournament to send a message of unity. The Isaar Inn hosted the inaugural Kelly Van Ark Memorial Dart Tournament, and it was packed wall-to-wall with participants. 54...
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Green Bay mom left kids alone while she was at bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 25-year-old Green Bay woman is accused of leaving her children alone while she went to a bar. Her non-verbal son was found wandering in a downtown parking ramp. The mom, who was not identified, was arrested on charges of neglecting a child and a...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay mother jailed for neglecting child, was at a bar while 6-year-old wandered in parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is recognizing an officer who came to the aid of a 6-year-old wandering around a parking ramp. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Officer Kendal Herwald was helping in the search for a driver that fled on foot during a traffic stop. Herwald found a non-verbal 6-year-old in the Pine Street parking ramp around midnight on January 7.
wisfarmer.com
Matthew Gunst and Lauren Siemers win top Jr. Holstein award
It seems only natural that Matthew Gunst and Lauren Siemers would top off their careers in Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association with a flourish. For years, the 20 year olds have competed against ‒ and encouraged each other to the best of their ability ‒ in show rings across Wisconsin and in various contests.
WBAY Green Bay
2 men arrested, runaway found after chase in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a chase in Fond du Lac early Monday. Police say a teen runaway was in the vehicle at the time. At 12:18 a.m., police attempted to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of Milwaukee. The car was spotted in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton woman charged with Christmas Day church burglary in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton woman was formally charged Monday with a burglary at a De Pere church that happened on Christmas Day. Mary Jo Pepin, who turns 66 next week, is charged with burglary of a building, which carries up to 12½ years in prison, and misdemeanor theft.
94.3 Jack FM
Former Adult Family Home Operator Sentenced for Fraud
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of medical assistance fraud. Lerenzo Head also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for two years at Friday’s sentencing, court records show.
WBAY Green Bay
Kaukauna Public Library presents: “The Museum of the Lost”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Public Library has collected a large amount of lost and left behind items and has decided to create a temporary exhibit to attract patrons to the library in the hopes of reuniting items with their owners. The staff has come up with unique...
WBAY Green Bay
1 facing charges in Manitowoc shooting
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - A suspect is in custody in connection to a shooting in Manitowoc early Monday, police say. At about 1:09 a.m., officers were called to the area of S. 13th Street and Madison Street for multiple reports of gunshots. Police found shell casings on the ground. Officers...
seehafernews.com
No One Injured in Sheboygan Falls Fire
A home caught fire in the Town of Sheboygan Falls yesterday afternoon (January 8th). The Sheboygan County Emergency Communication Center received a call at around 4:30 p.m. reporting the blaze at W3399 County Road O. Sheriff’s Deputies were first on the scene, and they noted a large amount of smoke...
WBAY Green Bay
Police looking for suspects in shooting at Green Bay apartment
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are searching for suspects in shots fired at an apartment building early Monday. At about 1:45 a.m., officers were called to investigate “gunfire that had struck and entered” an apartment in the 500 block of S. Fisk Street. A 20-year-old...
seehafernews.com
Four Arrested at Packers/Lions Game
The Green Bay Police Department was rather busy last night at Lambeau Field. A total of 46 calls for service were reported, which is tied for the second most this season. The only game where more calls came in was the November 11th game against the Dallas Cowboys where 51 were reported.
NBC26
Green Bay family seeks help to pay for son's cerebral palsy treatment
GREEN BAY — Seven-year-old Green Bay resident Christopher Robinson Jr. was recently accepted to a cutting-edge program designed to treat his cerebral palsy; he just needs a lot of help getting there. His mother, Stacee Guyette, explains that the family had been trying to get Christopher into NAPA—an extensive...
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee man jailed with sixth OWI
Michael Reinke of Kewaunee will find himself in front of a judge this week after being pulled over for operating a vehicle under the influence on Friday. The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over Reinke for a moving violation on County Road AB at Cherneyville at approximately 9 p.m. After the trooper noticed that he might have been impaired, Reinke went through the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). A blood sample was taken as a result of the arrest. If convicted, it would be Reinke’s sixth OWI offense, with the last coming in 2018.
One Woman Confirms This Old House in Wisconsin Is Truly the Spot of Childhood Terror
I tend to fall down rabbit holes about haunted places in Wisconsin quite often, and whenever I do, there is usually some kind of mention of a "Haunted Hill House" in Leopolis, Wisconsin. While I may be familiar with its name, I never knew much about its history until I...
WBAY Green Bay
Shawano Walmart evacuated after fight with gun, knife
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were arrested after a fight at the Walmart Supercenter in Shawano. Officers were responding to reports of a fight at 1:45 p.m. Monday when dispatchers advised weapons were involved, including a knife and a gun. The store was evacuated. Police say they quickly identified...
This Wisconsin County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
whbl.com
Several Departments Called To House Fire Near Falls
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WHBL) – Nearly a dozen fire departments responded to knock down a house fire near Sheboygan Falls Sunday afternoon. Lt. James Gottsacker says the Sheriff’s Department got a 911 call about the fire around 4:30. Deputies were first on the scene, and noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the home – all the pets and people were accounted for. Fire crews arrived and put out the fire – there was severe damage to the home, but no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton’s Police Chief Polly Olson discusses her new role as Chief of Police on Newsmaker Sunday
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to the first female Chief of Police with the Appleton Police Department, Polly Olson. Chief Olson made history on January 3 when she was sworn in as Chief of Police. Born and raised in the Fox Cities, and...
wearegreenbay.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases1,727,9511,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated3,606,992 (61.8%)3,606,830 (61.8%) Updated Booster1,067,939 (18.3%)1,046,979 (18.0%) COVID-19...
