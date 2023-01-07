ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

kingsriverlife.com

Animal Rescue of Fresno: New Year’s Cheers and Cheeseburgers

The New Year opens most beautifully to me with all my dear ones in good health, & each busy & happy in their own peculiar way. —Louisa May Alcott. Happy New Year peeps! How’s your noggin’? Today is the day for hangovers, leftovers, and water under the bridge. To wit; eat, drink, be merry, and forget about all the questionable stuff you did this past year. No regrets, no bad deeds, and no bad language. Well, I don’t know about that last one…dagnabbit! I started this article yesterday, and was going for my usual snarky remarks, sarcastic humor, and irreverent comments about how lousy this past year was. I was going to blather on and on about the ongoing health issues in our family, how our failing appliances all hate us, and if Lady Luck was ever going to shine through our windows again. Where the ding dang is she? My never-ending thought was how we should just boot 2022 out the window, kick it to the curb, and ring in the new one. Actually, what I really wanted to do was grab it by the shoulders and toss it into the flames of a well-known establishment. That’s right, the Fires of Mordor. Hey, what the heck were you thinking?
KMPH.com

Fresno Chaffee Zoo introduces a “great warrior”

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The latest addition to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo officially has a name. Zoo staff presents, Bomani, a white male rhino that was born back in November. A poll was created to help choose a fitting name, which Bomani means “great warrior” in Swahili.
YourCentralValley.com

Road closure in Fresno due to power outage and flooding

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – City of Fresno officials released a traffic advisory Monday about a road closure in the city due to power and weather issues. According to Fresno officials, Belmont Avenue between H street and Golden State Boulevard is closed due to a power outage and minor flooding. The City of Fresno expects the […]
YourCentralValley.com

Could Selland Arena become Fresno’s homeless shelter?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposal to turn Downtown Fresno’s Selland Arena or the Fresno Convention Center into a city homeless shelter was put forward on Thursday by Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias. The discussion took place as the Fresno City Council proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness. […]
clovisroundup.com

23 events to add to your 2023 calendar

December 28, 2022 Here at Clovis Roundup, we’re always on the lookout for Clovis events to both feature and attend and believe me there is no shortage. With multiple events often taking place every day, a person or family can pick and chose the event they do not want to miss out on. However, often this results in “event hopping” as all the events are spectacular.
thesungazette.com

Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales

At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
Hanford Sentinel

Carnegie museum to launch year-long exhibit honoring Portuguese community

The Carnegie Museum of Kings County will spend the next year highlighting the contributions of the county’s Portuguese community. Later this month, the museum will kick off the first of three quarterly exhibits showcasing the county's early Portuguese immigrants and the families that helped shaped the area in terms of culture, business and — of course — agriculture.
YourCentralValley.com

PG&E crews working to restore power east of Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of PG&E customers Monday morning, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. PG&E says 829 customers are without power near Shaw and Academy Avenues.  The power outage was first reported around 6:00 a.m.  According to PG&E, the outage was preliminarily determined to be caused […]
YourCentralValley.com

Encampment at River Park: what is Fresno’s response to homelessness?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting, three council members proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness – an issue that is evident with an encampment set up behind River Park shopping center in north Fresno. YourCentralValley.com contacted the property owner about the encampment in the […]
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD search for suspect involved in carjacking

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a carjacking Saturday morning in Fresno. Police say around 9:30 a.m. they responded to east Cornell Avenue near Blackstone Avenue regarding a vehicle theft. When they arrived, officials learned the victims who live at the residence started their car, left […]
