thesungazette.com
Mearle’s Drive-In hopes to shine its neon lights on Visalia once again
VISALIA – The historic Mearle’s College Drive-in that once served three generations of Visalians over the span of 60 years is going to hit Visalia once again with the help of the George family. Cris George and his family have set out to rebuild a nearly exact replica...
Día de los Reyes keeps local bakeries busy during holiday
Local bakeries are working hard on one of their busiest days of the year, Día de los Reyes, otherwise known as Three Kings Day.
kingsriverlife.com
Animal Rescue of Fresno: New Year’s Cheers and Cheeseburgers
The New Year opens most beautifully to me with all my dear ones in good health, & each busy & happy in their own peculiar way. —Louisa May Alcott. Happy New Year peeps! How’s your noggin’? Today is the day for hangovers, leftovers, and water under the bridge. To wit; eat, drink, be merry, and forget about all the questionable stuff you did this past year. No regrets, no bad deeds, and no bad language. Well, I don’t know about that last one…dagnabbit! I started this article yesterday, and was going for my usual snarky remarks, sarcastic humor, and irreverent comments about how lousy this past year was. I was going to blather on and on about the ongoing health issues in our family, how our failing appliances all hate us, and if Lady Luck was ever going to shine through our windows again. Where the ding dang is she? My never-ending thought was how we should just boot 2022 out the window, kick it to the curb, and ring in the new one. Actually, what I really wanted to do was grab it by the shoulders and toss it into the flames of a well-known establishment. That’s right, the Fires of Mordor. Hey, what the heck were you thinking?
Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop
The photo is of 1800's Wild West outlaw Billy the Kid and his fellow gang members.
KMPH.com
Fresno Chaffee Zoo introduces a “great warrior”
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The latest addition to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo officially has a name. Zoo staff presents, Bomani, a white male rhino that was born back in November. A poll was created to help choose a fitting name, which Bomani means “great warrior” in Swahili.
KMPH.com
Adoption fees lowed for select dogs awaiting their “furever” homes
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Valley Animal Center in Fresno is lowering its adoption fee for a handful of dogs. For just $25, a pup who has been spayed, neutered, microchipped, and vaccine ready can have a “furever” home. The no-kill shelter hopes that by reducing the...
2 people shot while asleep in Central Fresno, police say
An investigation is underway after two people were shot while asleep in bed in Central Fresno.
Man from out-of-town stabbed following fight in Southeast Fresno
One man is in the hospital after a stabbing from an apparent fight in southwest Fresno.
Five Southeast Fresno businesses destroyed in 3-alarm fire
Several southeast Fresno businesses are a total loss after an early-morning fire sparked at a strip mall.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Road closure in Fresno due to power outage and flooding
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – City of Fresno officials released a traffic advisory Monday about a road closure in the city due to power and weather issues. According to Fresno officials, Belmont Avenue between H street and Golden State Boulevard is closed due to a power outage and minor flooding. The City of Fresno expects the […]
Could Selland Arena become Fresno’s homeless shelter?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A proposal to turn Downtown Fresno’s Selland Arena or the Fresno Convention Center into a city homeless shelter was put forward on Thursday by Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias. The discussion took place as the Fresno City Council proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness. […]
AOL Corp
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County the week of Dec. 25?
A house in Tulare that sold for $570,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County in the last week. In total, 37 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $351,246. The average price per square foot ended up at $198.
clovisroundup.com
23 events to add to your 2023 calendar
December 28, 2022 Here at Clovis Roundup, we’re always on the lookout for Clovis events to both feature and attend and believe me there is no shortage. With multiple events often taking place every day, a person or family can pick and chose the event they do not want to miss out on. However, often this results in “event hopping” as all the events are spectacular.
thesungazette.com
Five Visalia businesses cited for tobacco sales
At 8:56 a.m. the Visalia Police Department responded to a robbery which had just occurred at the Double D Mini Mart located at 1500 W. Houston Ave in the City of Visalia. The investigation revealed that a male subject was confronted during a theft and displayed a firearm on his person. The suspect then fled the business.
Man and woman shot while sleeping in southeast Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after two people were shot while sleeping in southeast Fresno early Monday morning. Police say around 4:30 a.m. officers responded to a house on Iowa Avenue near Rowell Avenue for reports of two people who were shot. When officers arrived, they found a man in […]
Hanford Sentinel
Carnegie museum to launch year-long exhibit honoring Portuguese community
The Carnegie Museum of Kings County will spend the next year highlighting the contributions of the county’s Portuguese community. Later this month, the museum will kick off the first of three quarterly exhibits showcasing the county's early Portuguese immigrants and the families that helped shaped the area in terms of culture, business and — of course — agriculture.
PG&E crews working to restore power east of Clovis
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of PG&E customers Monday morning, according to Pacific Gas and Electric. PG&E says 829 customers are without power near Shaw and Academy Avenues. The power outage was first reported around 6:00 a.m. According to PG&E, the outage was preliminarily determined to be caused […]
Encampment at River Park: what is Fresno’s response to homelessness?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During Thursday’s Fresno City Council meeting, three council members proposed declaring a local state of emergency to address affordable housing and homelessness – an issue that is evident with an encampment set up behind River Park shopping center in north Fresno. YourCentralValley.com contacted the property owner about the encampment in the […]
Fresno PD search for suspect involved in carjacking
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a carjacking Saturday morning in Fresno. Police say around 9:30 a.m. they responded to east Cornell Avenue near Blackstone Avenue regarding a vehicle theft. When they arrived, officials learned the victims who live at the residence started their car, left […]
