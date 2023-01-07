Read full article on original website
WVU "a no-brainer" for new transfer commitment
On Sunday afternoon, Tennessee State transfer Davoan Hawkins committed to West Virginia. A short time later, the newest Mountaineer caught up with EerSports to explain his decision, and admitted that he didn't need to waste time visiting any other programs after his official visit to Morgantown over the weekend. "It...
WTRF
WVU women’s hoops vs TCU: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Coming off the first Big 12 win of her WVU coaching career, Dawn Plitzuweit and her team return home to the friendly confines of the WVU Coliseum to take on conference foe TCU. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:. TCU at WVU...
WTRF
Mountaineer trio each scores 20-plus for first time in nearly four years
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three West Virginia University women’s basketball players accomplished something that the program hasn’t seen in nearly four years Saturday afternoon. Led by JJ Quinerly’s 22 points, first-year head coach Dawn Plitzuweit picked up the first Big 12 Conference victory of her WVU coaching career...
Everything Bill Self said after KU's win over West Virginia
Kansas basketball is 3-0 in the Big 12 for the first time since the 2016-17 season. KU was able to keep its perfect start to conference play alive on Saturday evening with a 76-62 win over West Virginia on the road. The Mountaineers got out to an early lead, but a 12-2 run saw the Jayhawks take control of the game. West Virginia was able to make it a two-possession game at times, but KU was never truly on the ropes. The win keeps KU at the top of the Big 12 standings.
WBOY
All-American defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins chooses West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s football coaching staff learned of its second transfer portal commitment of the day Sunday afternoon. Davoan Hawkins, a former three-star defensive lineman out of Lauderdale Hill, Florida, announced via social media that he is headed to Morgantown. Hawkins, who began his collegiate career...
WTRF
Quick Hits: Frustrated Huggins speaks after KU loss
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins took the podium on Saturday frustrated with his team’s loss to No. 3 Kansas. The Mountaineers missed a massive opportunity on Saturday when they hosted their first Big 12 game at the WVU Coliseum. The sold-out crowd left the arena unhappy as the Mountaineers failed to pull off a massive upset — something that has happened plenty of times in the past.
WOWK
WVU knocks off No. 21 Pitt in Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH, Pa. –The West Virginia University wrestling team used an 18-4 run to cruise past No. 21 Pitt by a score of 24-11 inside the Fitzgerald Field House on Sunday afternoon. “It’s big for our program when you are wrestling a ranked opponent,” fifth-year head coach Tim Flynn said...
College Basketball Odds: Kansas vs. West Virginia prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/7/2023
The Kansas Jayhawks take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kansas West Virginia prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kansas West Virginia. The Kansas Jayhawks look like the No. 1 team in the country. They look the part of a...
voiceofmotown.com
Predicting West Virginia’s 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule
Morgantown, West Virginia – The Big 12 Conference was scheduled to release the 2023-2024 football schedule on December 1st. However, there has been a delay and the schedule could be released anytime now. With Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF joining the conference, there will be a nine game schedule...
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. No. 3 Kansas
The West Virginia Mountaineers (10-4, 0-2) welcome the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks (13-1, 2-0) inside the WVU Coliseum Saturday evening at 6:00 p.m. EST with the action streaming on ESPN+. Schuyler Callihan: Kansas 74, West Virginia 70. The Jayhawks are lucky to be 2-0 in league play while West Virginia has...
chatsports.com
How to Watch: Kansas at West Virginia
The Kansas Jayhawks travel to the best Taco Bell city in the Big 12 to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. This will be the second road game of the year for the Jayhawks. A win today would give the Jayhawks an edge in their quest for a second straight Big 12 title. Here is how to watch the game:
WVU OL Chris Mayo Announces Transfer Destination
Former West Virginia offensive lineman Chris Mayo announced on Twitter that he will be transferring to Eastern Michigan. Mayo made one appearance last season, the only of his career. The Depthford, NJ native earned first team All-MAPL (Mid-Atlantic Prep League) selection in his senior season at the Peddie School and...
Former White Sox player now selling $3 million Bridgeport, West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
Warning about aquifer's decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state's western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
Bald eagle shot in West Virginia, WVDNR seeking information
HARMAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Police are searching for a potential suspect after a bald eagle was found injured with a gunshot wound in Randolph County. According to the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia, the female bald eagle was recovered by the WVDNR Natural...
West Virginia state senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
connect-bridgeport.com
WVDOH Truck Crash in Area Leads to Road Closure
According to WBOY, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Taylor County on Monday morning. According to the Harrison County 911 center, the accident happened around 4:30 near the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and U.S. Route 250 near Pruntytown. A 12 News reporter on...
WV DOH truck rolls on its side, Route 250 closed
Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Taylor County on Monday morning.
WTRF
“Keep Wheeling Warm Campaign 2023” tips-off for a good cause
WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The “Keep Wheeling Warm Campaign” from Youth Service Systems is providing a weekend of giving the gift of warmth to those in need, and they continued into today at the West Liberty University Women’s Basketball Awareness Game. In 2018, Paree Insurance...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia examines business growth county by county
CHARLESTON — Four counties in the region ranked high on a new-business-growth chart for December from the West Virginia secretary of state. Comparing the number of existing firms at Dec. 1 with new business registrations in December, Doddridge County was second to Lincoln County for the month, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. The state reported 784 new business registrations in December.
