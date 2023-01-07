Read full article on original website
Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink
GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
DWR: Sacramento Weir not expected to open Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California finds itself in an extremely wet period with atmospheric river event after atmospheric river event slamming into the state, stressing the state's water infrastructure following years of drought. Prior to the implementation of a reservoir and levee system, California's central valley would routinely flood during...
How Much Rain Does California Need To Get Out of Drought?
Parts of Del Norte, Imperial and Riverside Counties in California are officially drought-free, with the current rain having possibly played a role.
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
After Three Years of Drought, Lake Mendocino Rises
On a soggy weekend, all eyes are on Lake Mendocino, the rapidly filling reservoir behind Coyote Dam north of Ukiah. The surging east fork of the Russian River is fast filling up the lake, promising to end three years of drought conditions with current levels on Saturday reaching close to 100 percent of the target water supply level for the coming year, according to local and state water officials.
Crews fight heavy winds to clear backlog of tree damages in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of trees took a beating in the latest round of storms hitting Northern California, creating a backlog of damage to clear. ABC10 spotted city tree crews across Sacramento Monday, still working to clear roads and sidewalks of trees and large branches. Many of the trees have been down for two days after midnight wind gusts reached approximately 70 miles per hour.
Sonoma County, Dry Creek tribe poised to extend agreement banning casinos near Petaluma for another decade
A longstanding agreement between Sonoma County and the Dry Creek Rancheria Band of Pomo Indians is poised to be extended another decade, preventing the tribe from building a casino near Petaluma’s southern border until at least 2035. “We have come a long way in our intergovernmental relationships and this...
Shock flooding from huge California storm surge rocks Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
Highway 175 Closes as the Waters of the Russian River Rise
As of 5:00 p.m. today, Caltrans has confirmed that State Route 175, the east-west corridor between Hopland and Lake County, has closed due to flooding. The earliest estimate for reopening is Monday, January 9 around 11:00 a.m. In the last few hours, multiple major thoroughfares in Mendocino County have been...
'Too fast': Weekend storm brings flooding, mudslides and toppled trees to North Bay
In the North Bay, many are cleaning up and drying out after the last round of storms brought thunder, lightning and flooding to the region.
North Bay fire chief's prediction for flooding along Russian River: 'Disaster proportions'
New aerial video from Saturday shows a waterlogged Russian River Valley, shot from "Sonoma One," the County Fire District's new chopper.
2 homeless people killed in Sacramento storms identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified two homeless people killed over the weekend. They were both found after trees fell onto their tents. According to the coroner’s office, the first death happened Saturday night on north 5th Street, south of the American River. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde.
'Impactful atmospheric river' soaks SF Bay Area: What to know
An atmospheric river swept the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday.
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area
Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.
Harder: Tunnel will ‘crush’ farmers, ruin environment
Not building the controversial Delta tunnel means Southern California and Bay Area cities would need to invest in desalination plants and groundwater recharge of brackish water that could impact the visual pleasantries of coastal scenery. That is the bottom line buried in the no-project alternative of the Army Corps of...
270,000+ SMUD customers without power Sunday morning a storm pummels Sacramento region | Storm Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Another strong atmospheric river storm is forecast to bring high winds, rain to the Sacramento region and California on Sunday. Power outages are widespread with more than 900 outages leaving more than 226,000 SMUD customers without electricity as of 9 a.m. Sunday morning, down from more than 330,000 earlier in the morning. On its website, SMUD says, "High winds have caused outages throughout our area. Crews are working as safely and quickly as possible to restore power."
Car partially submerged in Petaluma parking lot
In Petaluma, a car was partially submerged underwater in a shopping mall parking lot. James Torrez reports.
Thousands remain in the dark as another round of rain and wind approach
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of people remain in the dark Sunday night after heavy winds knocked out power across the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District. The early morning storm knocked out power to 345,000 customers, and SMUD has restored power to all but 48,000 ahead of the next round of rain and wind.
Gavin Newsom, the sequel: Governor starts second term as leader of liberal America
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the sun finally broke through after days of brutal rainstorms across Northern California, Gov. Gavin Newsom marched today across Sacramento’s Tower Bridge and toward the state Capitol with an eye on a second term that could position him as the leader of not only the state but liberal America.
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
