Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Professional Gary Yeoh Joins Malaysia’s Payments Network PayNet as CCO
Malaysia-based payments network and infrastructure provider PayNet has recently appointed Gary Yeoh as the firm’s new Chief Commercial Officer. The appointment to oversee PayNet’s commercial operations comes after quite a notable year for Yeoh, who is reportedly a veteran of the Malaysian payments sector and has had brief stints working at payments platform Fave as well as BNPL Fintech Atome during 2022.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Asset Platform Matrixport Signs Up Chainalysis for Compliance, Fraud Monitoring
Matrixport has enlisted the assistance of Chainalysis to provide compliance, fraud monitoring, risk assessment, and more. Matrixport is a Singapore based digital asset platform that is a prime brokerage, spot trading, lending, asset management and more. Christopher Liu, Chief Compliance Officer at Matrixport, said that compliance is the cornerstone of...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Starling Bank Expects to More than Quadruple Pre-Tax Profits in Annual Results
Starling Bank expects to “more than quadruple its pre-tax profits in its Annual Results for the year ending 31 March 2023.”. According to an update shared with CI, the bank “generated annualized pre-tax profits of more than £250 million on the back of almost £600 million of annualized revenue for the month of December 2022.”
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Axis Bank Teams Up with OPEN to Launch Digital Current Account Proposition for Businesses
Axis Bank, India’s third largest private sector bank, has partnered with the world’s fastest-growing digital banking enterprise, OPEN, “to provide a fully native digital current account journey for its customers including SMEs, freelancers, homepreneurs, influencers and more.”. This partnership “offers the larger business community access to Axis...
crowdfundinsider.com
France: Autorité des Marchés Financiers Prioritizes European Challenges Such as Crypto, Meeting Retail Expectations and More for 2023
The Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in France has published its priorities for 2023. AMF Chair Marie-Anne Barbat-Layani included working to enhance retail investor protection, pursuing sustainable finance as well as financial innovation during the next 12 months. “The AMF is the regulator of Europe’s leading financial center...
crowdfundinsider.com
Visa Invites Malaysian Startups to Join Accelerator Program
Visa (NYSE: V), which claims to be a world leader in digital payments, is announcing an open call for startups across the APAC region in order to apply for the Visa Accelerator Program 2023 and applications will close on January 10, 2022. Currently in its third year, the Visa Accelerator...
crowdfundinsider.com
Blockchain Tech Solutions Provider ChainUp Group Appoints Deputy CEO to Accelerate Business Growth
Global blockchain technology solutions provider ChainUp Group announced the appointment of Ms. Tan Bin Ru as its Deputy Chief Executive Officer cum Chief Operating Officer, “effective 3 January 2023, as part of the company’s business growth plan.”. In this role, Ms. Tan will “work closely with the executive...
crowdfundinsider.com
FLEETCOR Completes Cross-Border Payments Acquisition
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT), a global business payments company, completed the acquisition of Global Reach Group, a UK-based cross-border payments provider. With the acquisition, FLEETCOR “increases its cross-border payments scale and strengthens its position as a leading non-bank B2B global cross-border payments provider.”. Global Reach Group “facilitates international...
crowdfundinsider.com
Booking and Payments Platform WeTravel Appoints CEO, Co-Founder Moves to CPO
WeTravel—an integrated booking and payments platform built to automate and optimize the operational necessitates of multi-day tour operators—announced the appointment of Ted Clements to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and the migration of Johannes Koeppel, WeTravel’s co-founder, from CEO to the newly-created Chief Product Officer (CPO) role. Under...
crowdfundinsider.com
PayMax to Empower Consumers in Pakistan with Secure Financial Services Platform
China Mobile, the parent firm of Pakistan’s telecommunications network, Zong 4G, showcased its first digital payments solution ‘PayMax,’ during an exclusive product showcasing event at Zong HQ in Islamabad. This initiative aims to empower the consumers of Pakistan with a financial solution that is secure and ensures...
crowdfundinsider.com
Subscription, Bill Management Fintech Little Birdie Teams Up with Bud for Open Banking Capabilities
Powered by Bud‘s aggregation and data intelligence services, Little Birdie’s subscription management app will “help consumers save money by switching or ditching their unused subscriptions.”. As noted in an update from Bud, we’ve “all been there.” The audiobook membership that seemed “like a good idea at the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Singapore Consumers Want Option to Control Data, Visa Report Reveals
With Singapore consumers living their lives online, nearly eight out of 10 (around 77%) would like the option to control their data instead of leaving it up to the discretion of firms and governments, according to Consumer Data Confidence Research shared by Visa (NYSE: V). The research revealed that two...
crowdfundinsider.com
Binance Joins Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists to Further Compliance Standards
Binance is pleased to announce that they have joined the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS), which is reportedly the world’s only organization “bringing together sanctions compliance professionals.”. ACSS, established in 2018, “provides high-quality education and benefits to its members.” Binance claims it is “the first crypto exchange...
crowdfundinsider.com
Resilient: Prime Central London Property Sales Jump by 48% Since 2019
Property in London continues to be a hot asset class. In fact, according to a recent report, prime central London property sales have increased by 48% in the past three years. The information was provided by the property investment platform CapitalRise as well as Savills. The report states that property purchase activity has experienced a “strong post-pandemic recovery.”
crowdfundinsider.com
ICICI Bank Introduces Digital Solutions for Exporters
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) announced the launch of digital solutions for exporters, “a comprehensive set of banking and value-added services on a single platform.”. In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the industry, the suite of solutions “digitize the entire export life-cycle– from discovery of export markets, export finance, foreign exchange services to receipt of export incentives.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Majority of UK Consumers Believe Physical Wallets Will Become Less Relevant, Mastercard Survey Reveals
More than half (51%) of consumers in the United Kingdom believe physical wallets will become a lot less relevant as virtual payments continue to grow in adoption. This, according to the latest research shared by Mastercard (NYSE: MA). Mastercard teamed up Central Saint Martins on the research in order to...
Comments / 0