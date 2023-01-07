ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News On 6

OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting

Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXAN

DPS to fire Texas Ranger for inaction during Uvalde school shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is planning to terminate a member of the Texas Rangers unit, who had previously been suspended over inaction during mass school at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell could be the first Texas Ranger terminated from DPS...
UVALDE, TX
News On 6

Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating

Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says information in affidavit was false

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County sheriff said on Friday that some information released by his office last month was false. The sheriff's office said a piece of information in a probable cause affidavit relating to a former Deer Creek teacher inappropriately messaging a student last month was not true. In the affidavit, an investigator claimed Deer Creek Public Schools threatened to cancel contracts between the office and the district in the past.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
YAHOO!

How a false tale of police heroism in Uvalde spread and unraveled

UVALDE — Standing on a darkened street in front of Robb Elementary School, while some of the 21 massacre victims still lay inside, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez spun a harrowing account of police heroism in a series of national network interviews. “The one thing I...
UVALDE, TX

