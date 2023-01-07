Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
News On 6
OCPD Identify Victim In Weekend Shooting
Oklahoma City Police have identified a victim who died in a shooting that happened Saturday in southwest Oklahoma City shooting. Investigators said at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers found Rocky Gonzalez, age unknown, lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th Street and Drexel Avenue.
News On 6
Fatal Shooting Victim Found Between 2 Cars At SW Oklahoma City Apartment Complex
Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the southwest side of the city. The victim's body was discovered Saturday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Southwest 89th and Drexel Ave. Police at the scene did not have any details about the victim and said no arrests...
Community Tips Lead To Raid, Arrests At Local Pool Hall
An undercover investigation of a pool hall in northwest Oklahoma City revealed a number of alleged crimes. Police arrested the business owner and another man during a recent raid. The investigation involving Oklahoma City police and state authorities started with tips from the community. Tipsters alerted police the Cue Pro...
MySanAntonio
‘I’d rather keep shooting til I die’: Laredo teen idolized Uvalde shooter
The Laredo teen who made a public threat idolized and mimicked the Uvalde school shooter, and showed behavior and actions that were a sign that “he will engage in acts of violence at the mass level,” according to an arrest affidavit. Court documents also state that Brandon Ray...
KOCO
Oklahoma City police search for suspect accused of shooting, killing person
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a person. On Saturday night, police responded to a scene near Interstate 44 and May Avenue where a person had been shot and was found between two cars. Police said the person was...
Mother Of Uvalde School Shooter Suspect Arrested In Oklahoma City
The mother of the Uvalde, Texas, school shooter suspect was arrested Wednesday in Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Oklahoma City Police confirm Adriana Reyes is accused of assault and threatening to kill a man. She was arrested Wednesday at a home near Southwest 25th and Barnes. Police said Reyes identified...
OKC Police swarm SE neighborhood after fake call
A shooting call in Southeast Oklahoma City turned out to be a hoax, according to the Oklahoma Police Department.
Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified
The suspect who led officers on a chase through parts of Jones and Oklahoma City has been identified by authorities. Hunter Eugene Berry, 22, was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a firearm and shooting with intent to kill, as well as other charges. Law enforcement officers said besides...
One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
OKC Stolen Car Victim Sets Up GoFundMe Page To Help With Damages
A single mother from McLoud is asking for help after her car was stolen and crashed following a high-speed chase Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City Police identified the suspect in the chase Friday morning as 22-year-old Hunter Berry. Berry is in custody, facing at least half a dozen charges, including eluding...
KXAN
DPS to fire Texas Ranger for inaction during Uvalde school shooting
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is planning to terminate a member of the Texas Rangers unit, who had previously been suspended over inaction during mass school at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Ranger Christopher Ryan Kindell could be the first Texas Ranger terminated from DPS...
Homeless woman killed in hit and run crash
Oklahoma City Police confirm overnight a homeless woman was hit by several vehicles and left lying in the street has died.
OKC mover accused of robbing clients, couple held at gunpoint while $15k stolen
Shortly after an elderly couple moved into a new home in NW Oklahoma City, they were robbed at gunpoint by three masked men while a man who moved them into their home waited outside as the getaway driver.
News On 6
Police: Body Found In SE OKC; Authorities Investigating
Oklahoma City Police are investigating after a body was found in the road Friday night in southeast Oklahoma City. Police said they responded to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. near Southeast 57th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers located the victim on scene, and they were transported to a...
Motorcycle driver runs from police & crashes
Oklahoma City Police say a motorcycle driver is in the hospital after trying to evade police and crashed in downtown Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says information in affidavit was false
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma County sheriff said on Friday that some information released by his office last month was false. The sheriff's office said a piece of information in a probable cause affidavit relating to a former Deer Creek teacher inappropriately messaging a student last month was not true. In the affidavit, an investigator claimed Deer Creek Public Schools threatened to cancel contracts between the office and the district in the past.
Police: Local bar, pool hall allegedly caught with people selling, using drugs & gambling inside
Two people affiliated with a local bar and pool hall near NW 36th Street and May Avenue are in jail Friday after police said they found evidence of illegal activity inside.
YAHOO!
How a false tale of police heroism in Uvalde spread and unraveled
UVALDE — Standing on a darkened street in front of Robb Elementary School, while some of the 21 massacre victims still lay inside, Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez spun a harrowing account of police heroism in a series of national network interviews. “The one thing I...
1 In Custody After Pursuit Through NE Oklahoma City
UPDATE: 11:35, Jan. 6, Suspect Arrested After NE OKC Chase Identified. One person is in custody following a pursuit Thursday afternoon in northeast Oklahoma City. The pursuit moved through Jones into parts of northeast Oklahoma City, and at one point turned into the parking lot of National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum along 63rd Street.
