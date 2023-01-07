Read full article on original website
San Benito Schools Sold Computers Containing Student, Staff Info
(TNS) — A computer company owner said Friday an auction house sold him San Benito school district computers containing employees' and students' personal data. David Avila, co-owner of Brownsville-based RDA Technologies, said his company bought about 700 district computers during a July 23 South Texas Auction Co. auction before discovering at least 11 computers' hard drives contained district data including employees' and students' names, phone numbers, addresses, students' grades and some bank account information.
UTRGV School of Medicine alumna earns fellowship spot at Texas Heart Institute
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Donna native and UTRGV School of Medicine graduate Dr. Daniella Concha has been selected as a fellow for the Texas Heart Institute Cardiology Fellowship Program for 2023-2024. According to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Concha qualified for one of the six top spots available from among 1,000 applicants. “My […]
riograndeguardian.com
Sakulenzki sends request to Valley legislators: please look into legalizing gambling
WESLACO, Texas – It is not yet part of her group’s legislative agenda but RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Cynthia Sakulenzki says she personally supports the legalization of gambling in Texas. Working with the Rio Grande Valley Partnership, the RGVHCC co-hosted a sendoff reception for...
Group built wheelchair ramp for San Benito couple, and they will help others
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Juan Perez, a retired air force and army veteran from San Benito, is one of many couples dealing with mobility and accessibility issues in their own homes. As a way to proactively help Perez and his wife, the Brownsville Fire Department Mobile Integrated Healthcare Division, along with the Combat Veterans […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: LaMantia: South Texas can lead the state in new, innovative, areas
WESLACO, Texas: State Sen.-elect Morgan LaMantia says South Texas is the future of this state. LaMantia, a Democrat from South Padre Island, spoke at a legislative sendoff reception co-hosted by the RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. It was held at UT-Rio Grande Valley’s Center...
mcallenisd.org
2023-2024 McAllen ISD Calendar Voting (Parents & Community)
2023-2024 McAllen ISD Calendar Voting (Parents & Community) 2023-2024 McAllen ISD Calendar Voting (Parents & Community) The McAllen ISD Board of Trustees is requesting input from parents and the community regarding the 2023-2024 District Calendar. The following calendars were developed and selected by the McAllen ISD LEAD committee for staff and community voting.
Houston man arrested at international bridge in Brownsville, officials say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Victor Manuel De Leon, 27, was taken into custody Sunday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference the warrant issued out of Harris County that alleges he had engaged in organized crime, according […]
McAllen library hosts yoga classes
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Library is set to host yoga classes by The Yoga House RGV. The yoga classes will be 2 p.m. through 3 p.m. Jan. 14 and Jan. 28 at the McAllen Public Library at 4100 N. 23rd St., Main library Room A. Participants can register for the free yoga […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Harlingen, TX
Harlingen is nestled in the Rio Grande Valley and is a stone's throw away from Mexico. Harlingen offers nature lovers and thrill-seekers activities in the heart of Cameron County, Texas. This thriving city is Cameron County's second-largest in size and population. It spans over 40 square miles with a vibrant...
KRGV
Local artist helping beautify McAllen by painting murals
The city of McAllen is seeking to turn their irrigation pipes into works of art. Local artists such as Siria Carrasco were selected as part of the Keep McAllen Beautiful project to use the pipes as a canvas. “I always gravitated to art just naturally," Carrasco recalled. “I continue doing...
KRGV
Parents react to Mercedes ISD's new interim superintendent
The Mercedes Independent School District has a new interim superintendent. Trustees with the Mercedes ISD school board selected Maria Chavez to take over the position after their previous interim superintendent — Richard Rivera — left the district to serve the Weslaco Independent School District. During a Tuesday school...
Investigation underway after ‘potential threat’ at IDEA Frontier, school says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA public schools released a statement Friday after a “potential threat” was made at IDEA Frontier. ValleyCentral reached out to IDEA Public Schools, who issued a statement in reference to the potential threat, saying: “On Wednesday, IDEA Frontier was notified of a potential threat made by an individual who was removed […]
What is the symbolism of the rosca de reyes?
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Traditionally, rosca de reyes is a sweet bread served with raisins, colored stripes and a plastic baby baked inside. In Mission, Valeria’s Bakery bakes the bread with cherries, membrillo, and guava and then adorn the Mexican pan dulce with almonds, colored glaze strips and chocolate. Other bakeries across the Rio Grande […]
KRGV
CDC raises COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention increased the COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties from low to medium following a surge in new cases in both counties. Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said he believes there are eight times as many Covid infections that people...
Edinburg breaks ground on new park; Mayor previews future projects
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg along with the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District held a groundbreaking ceremony this morning for the new De Zavala Park. De Zavala Park is being built next to Zavala Elementary where during the day, students will play at the park at recess and during their P.E. classes. […]
sbnewspaper.com
HD dealer shuts doors in SB
Mad Boar Harley-Davidson, formerly located at 3515 W Expressway 83, has been closed since its last day of operation on Oct. 31, 2022. The motorcycle shop has moved all its employees, gear and attire to its sister business in McAllen, Desperado. Both businesses were managed by the same company, Southern...
Talks underway to construct second causeway connecting Texas to South Padre Island
TEXAS, USA — Plans are underway to create a second causeway that would connect the Texas mainland to South Padre Island. The project comes more than 20 years after the deadly collapse of the Queen Isabella Causeway, which killed eight people and destroyed an 85-foot section of the bridge. Because the Queen Isabella Causeway is the only bridge that connects travelers and commuters to South Padre, island residents were stuck until it was repaired some two months later.
sbnewspaper.com
District Court bailiff arrested
On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at about 6 p.m., Cameron County Sheriff’s Investigators were informed of a video posted on Facebook in which an off-duty Cameron County District Court Bailiff, identified as Armando Lozano, can allegedly be seen discharging a firearm in the direction of several habitations. According to...
kurv.com
COVID Threat Increasing In The Valley
Chances are increasing that you could contract the coronavirus. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has heightened the COVID-19 threat levels for Cameron and Hidalgo counties from low to medium. The CDC points to the post-holiday surge in COVID cases and hospitalizations in the region. The agency says...
Investigation details sophistication of alleged auto theft ring
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Texas Auto Theft Task Force continues to make arrests through investigations that started in 2022 into an alleged auto theft ring that has stolen vehicles across the Rio Grande Valley, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Through the investigations, police say, investigators have linked the group based on the […]
