Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MissouriTed RiversMissouri State
Historic automobile manufacturer: St. Louis Motor Carriage Company founders, John L. French and George P. Dorris, Sr.CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
When St. Louis Was Bigger Than ChicagoEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenMissouri State
Related
Former Phillies pitcher, MLB all-star has died
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Bill Campbell has died after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Campbell had reportedly been in hospice care in the Chicago area. Campbell spent the 1984 season with the Philadelphia Phillies, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.43 era and one save. Campbell...
‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023
Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
Look: Roger Clemens' Son Reportedly Traded Today
The Rocket's son is reportedly on the move. According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network (via NBCS' Jim Salisbury), the Tigers and Phillies agreed to a deal that will Gregory Soto and Roger Clemens' son, Kody, to Philadelphia. With Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands headed to the Motor City.
Dan McLaughlin to leave position as Cardinals broadcaster, focus on recovery
Dan McLaughlin is leaving his longtime post as Cardinals television broadcaster. He was charged last week with a felony charge of “persistent” driving while intoxicated offender.
Aaron Rodgers refusing to give his jersey to Lions rookie had NFL fans speculating about ... retirement?
It was a small moment in the chaos of the Packers’ Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions that eliminated Green Bay from the postseason: Aaron Rodgers was caught on camera being asked something by Lions rookie Jameson Williams. It was, perhaps, a request for Rodgers’ jersey from the...
4 best destinations for Trevor Bauer after getting DFA’d by Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made their decision with right-hander Trevor Bauer. After his sexual assault allegations and suspension, the organization designated the veteran for assignment. With $22 million remaining on his contract for 2023, LA can still try and trade him, but there have reportedly been no teams interested in doing so. By next […] The post 4 best destinations for Trevor Bauer after getting DFA’d by Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Major League Baseball Legend Dies
Major League Baseball legend and three-time MLB All-Star Nate Colbert has died, according to reports. Colbert, who starred for the San Diego Padres from 1969 to 1974, reportedly died late last week, according to a statement released by the team.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'
A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
Dodgers: Former Fan Favorite Hoping to Make Comeback
Perhaps the former fan favorite can find himself back on the Dodgers
Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’
Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
3 best Cardinals head coaching candidates after firing Kliff Kingsbury
After finishing 4-13 in the 2022 NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals decided to fire Kliff Kingsbury. This comes after he signed a five-year contract extension with the team back in March. The organization expected to have him through the 2027 season. However, the team had its worst record under Kingsbury in 2022, failing to reach the playoffs once again.
Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced on social media Sunday he has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will begin cancer treatment this week. Hendriks, who signed with the White Sox prior to the 2021 season, says he hopes he will pitch this season, and he is confident that he will be able to fight back against the illness.
Despite release, Trevor Bauer says Dodgers wanted him to return
Less than 24 hours after Major League Baseball reinstated pitcher Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially cut ties with the former Cy Young winner, designating him for assignment on Friday. While the move by the Dodgers to part ways with Bauer comes as no surprise, the 31-year-old is telling...
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Coach Should Be Fired 'Tonight'
If it were up to Colin Cowherd, the Las Vegas Raiders would be looking for a new head coach heading into the 2023 offseason. That's right, he thinks it's time for the Raiders to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. He made that clear in a message he posted to Twitter on Saturday night as the Raiders faced off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Why the Steelers are jumping for joy after Bears get No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers had high hopes of earning a playoff spot well into their Week 18 game with the Cleveland Browns. Those hopes were scuttled when the Miami Dolphins registered a last-minute win over the New York Jets. While head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers (9-8) missed out on...
Rumor: True reason Sean McVay could step down as Rams’ head coach
After a rocky season, rumors have begun to float about Sean McVay stepping down as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Those rumors are starting to get some more substance, and a potential reason for McVay‘s departure from Los Angeles has been revealed. With a 19-16 loss to...
Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received an overwhelming amount of love and support in these past few days. The NFL community and its fans have come together for Hamlin in more ways than one. The Bills have been as present as a team could be throughout his entire ordeal, and they just completed another […] The post Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
130K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1