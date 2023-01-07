The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons, and general manager Steve Keim announced his decision to resign from the team. Arizona went 28-37-1 in his four years on the sideline. His ouster comes after the team fell well short of expectations in 2022. The extent to which ownership soured on the 43-year-old is evident by the fact that he signed a contract extension in March 2022.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO