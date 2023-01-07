Read full article on original website
Dodgers call BS on Trevor Bauer’s statement after release
The Dodgers refuted the idea that they told Trevor Bauer they wanted him to pitch for the team this year before releasing him on Friday. After being released by the Dodgers on Friday, Trevor Bauer turned some heads when he claimed in his statement that LA officials told him “they wanted [him] to return and pitch for the team this year.”
Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion
No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
Despite release, Trevor Bauer says Dodgers wanted him to return
Less than 24 hours after Major League Baseball reinstated pitcher Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers officially cut ties with the former Cy Young winner, designating him for assignment on Friday. While the move by the Dodgers to part ways with Bauer comes as no surprise, the 31-year-old is telling...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Bleacher Report
Giants, RP Luke Jackson Agree to 2-Year, $11.5M Contract in Return from Injury
The San Francisco Giants are hoping Luke Jackson can provide depth to their bullpen next season. The team announced Monday that Jackson has agreed to a two-year contract. Per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, Jackson's deal is worth $11.5 million in total value and includes a team option for 2025.
Bleacher Report
Former Braves GM John Coppolella's Lifetime MLB Ban Reversed 5 Years After Decision
Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella has had his lifetime ban from Major League Baseball overturned. MLB's confirmed Coppolella's reinstatement on Monday. "We can confirm that Mr. Coppolella has been reinstated, given the more than five years he spent on the ineligible list, the contrition he expressed and the other steps he took in response to this matter," the league said in a statement.
Bleacher Report
Each MLB Team's Potential Breakout Star for 2023 Season
You don't need us to tell you that players to watch for the 2023 Major League Baseball season include Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and the like. Those are names from the "Duh and/or Hello!" file. So instead, how about some breakout candidates that should be on everyone's radar?. We have...
Phillies acquire pitcher Yunior Marte from Giants
The Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants swapped pitchers Monday, with right-hander Yunior Marte heading to Philadelphia and minor league
Bleacher Report
White Sox Closer Liam Hendriks Announces Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Diagnosis
Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced Sunday that he will begin undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma on Monday. "I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life," he said in his statement:
Phillies swing trade with Tigers, acquire Gregory Soto to boost bullpen: Report
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Phillies have added to their bullpen by acquiring Gregory Soto from the Tigers in a five player trade.
Bleacher Report
Kliff Kingsbury Fired as Cardinals HC; Steve Keim Resigns as GM After 4-13 Season
The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons, and general manager Steve Keim announced his decision to resign from the team. Arizona went 28-37-1 in his four years on the sideline. His ouster comes after the team fell well short of expectations in 2022. The extent to which ownership soured on the 43-year-old is evident by the fact that he signed a contract extension in March 2022.
Bleacher Report
NFL Fans Mock Cardinals for Firing Kliff Kingsbury 10 Months After Contract Extension
Kliff Kingbsury's time in Arizona has come to a close. The Cardinals announced on Monday that Kingsbury was fired and general manager Steve Keim made the decision to step down from his post:. Kingsbury, 43, was 28-37-1 in his four years as the team's head coach, leading Arizona to the...
Bleacher Report
Fred VanVleet Denies Rumors Raptors Offered $114M Contract Before Season
Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has denied a report that he turned down a four-year, $114 million contract extension before the season. "I will never speak on my free agency or contract negotiations, especially conversations between me and management, so it certainly didn't come from me," VanVleet said Sunday. "But I was never made a formal offer."
Bleacher Report
Kyler Murray to Have Input in Cardinals' HC Search After Kliff Kingsbury Firing
The Arizona Cardinals are set to begin a new era after firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday, and the team wants to ensure that star quarterback Kyler Murray has a say in its future. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill told reporters that Murray will have input on who the team...
True Blue LA
Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain
The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.
Bleacher Report
NFL Black Monday 2023: Coaches on Hot Seat, Rumors and Firing News
The final Sunday of the NFL season often comes with the elation of teams making the playoffs and jockeying for position. The following Monday often comes with a flurry of coaches who will be updating their resumes. Black Monday in the league generally serves as a reminder that expectations in...
Bleacher Report
Lovie Smith Fired After 1 Season as Texans HC; Houston Finished 3-13-1
The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season, a move that came hours after the team pulled out a 32-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo previously reported the news. Rapoport and Tom Pelissero noted Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans are among the top candidates to replace Smith.
Bleacher Report
Texans GM Nick Caserio Has Owner Cal McNair's 'Full Confidence' Amid Firing Rumors
Houston Texans owner Cal McNair reaffirmed his commitment to general manager Nick Caserio after the team fired head coach Lovie Smith. McNair told reporters Monday he has "full confidence" in Caserio moving forward. Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Sunday that "one or both" of Smith and Caserio was expected to...
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders on Possibly Coaching in NFL: 'I Just Have No Desire to Coach Rich Men'
Deion Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Famer thanks to his accomplishments in the NFL as a player, but don't expect him to be on the sidelines as a coach at the sport's highest level. "I just have no desire to coach rich men," he said, per Donovan X....
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. 'Is Undeniably Available' Ahead of Deadline
The Toronto Raptors are reportedly shopping guard Gary Trent Jr. ahead of next month's NBA trade deadline. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Trent is "undeniably available," though the Raptors are not expected to undergo a "broad fire sale." Trent, who turns 24 later this month, is averaging 18.4 points, 2.3...
