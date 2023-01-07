ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Dodgers call BS on Trevor Bauer’s statement after release

The Dodgers refuted the idea that they told Trevor Bauer they wanted him to pitch for the team this year before releasing him on Friday. After being released by the Dodgers on Friday, Trevor Bauer turned some heads when he claimed in his statement that LA officials told him “they wanted [him] to return and pitch for the team this year.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion

No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Former Braves GM John Coppolella's Lifetime MLB Ban Reversed 5 Years After Decision

Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella has had his lifetime ban from Major League Baseball overturned. MLB's confirmed Coppolella's reinstatement on Monday. "We can confirm that Mr. Coppolella has been reinstated, given the more than five years he spent on the ineligible list, the contrition he expressed and the other steps he took in response to this matter," the league said in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Each MLB Team's Potential Breakout Star for 2023 Season

You don't need us to tell you that players to watch for the 2023 Major League Baseball season include Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and the like. Those are names from the "Duh and/or Hello!" file. So instead, how about some breakout candidates that should be on everyone's radar?. We have...
Bleacher Report

White Sox Closer Liam Hendriks Announces Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Diagnosis

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks announced Sunday that he will begin undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma on Monday. "I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life," he said in his statement:
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Kliff Kingsbury Fired as Cardinals HC; Steve Keim Resigns as GM After 4-13 Season

The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons, and general manager Steve Keim announced his decision to resign from the team. Arizona went 28-37-1 in his four years on the sideline. His ouster comes after the team fell well short of expectations in 2022. The extent to which ownership soured on the 43-year-old is evident by the fact that he signed a contract extension in March 2022.
ARIZONA STATE
Bleacher Report

Fred VanVleet Denies Rumors Raptors Offered $114M Contract Before Season

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet has denied a report that he turned down a four-year, $114 million contract extension before the season. "I will never speak on my free agency or contract negotiations, especially conversations between me and management, so it certainly didn't come from me," VanVleet said Sunday. "But I was never made a formal offer."
Bleacher Report

Kyler Murray to Have Input in Cardinals' HC Search After Kliff Kingsbury Firing

The Arizona Cardinals are set to begin a new era after firing head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday, and the team wants to ensure that star quarterback Kyler Murray has a say in its future. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill told reporters that Murray will have input on who the team...
True Blue LA

Dodgers notes: Quiet offseason, Julio Urías World Baseball Classic captain

The Dodgers’ sustained run of excellence — a .645 winning percentage since the start of 2017, and 21 more wins than the next-best MLB team during that stretch — is the backdrop for Ben Clemens’ summary of the team’s relatively quiet offseason at FanGraphs, noting that the Dodgers have a long way to fall before falling out of the “very good” class.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

NFL Black Monday 2023: Coaches on Hot Seat, Rumors and Firing News

The final Sunday of the NFL season often comes with the elation of teams making the playoffs and jockeying for position. The following Monday often comes with a flurry of coaches who will be updating their resumes. Black Monday in the league generally serves as a reminder that expectations in...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Lovie Smith Fired After 1 Season as Texans HC; Houston Finished 3-13-1

The Houston Texans fired head coach Lovie Smith after just one season, a move that came hours after the team pulled out a 32-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo previously reported the news. Rapoport and Tom Pelissero noted Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans are among the top candidates to replace Smith.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. 'Is Undeniably Available' Ahead of Deadline

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly shopping guard Gary Trent Jr. ahead of next month's NBA trade deadline. NBA insider Marc Stein reported Trent is "undeniably available," though the Raptors are not expected to undergo a "broad fire sale." Trent, who turns 24 later this month, is averaging 18.4 points, 2.3...

