Related
Kentucky basketball message boards want John Calipari sent to the moon
In what’s been a disappointing season for Kentucky basketball, the Wildcats and John Calipari hit a low point against Alabama on Saturday. After yet another top-5 recruiting class, what started as a very promising Kentucky season has turned into a nightmare before our very eyes. The Wildcats 10-4 record is slightly misleading, as they’ve lost every tough test against a ranked opponent this season. This made facing a No. 7-ranked Alabama on the road a daunting feat, and one they surely did not pass.
Juwan Howard discusses Michigan basketball's loss to Spartans, respect for Tom Izzo
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Juwan Howard met with the media following Michigan men's basketball's 59-53 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon at the Breslin Center. On if the low-scoring game was due to bad offense or good defense:. I would say great defense on both sides. I know...
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo dedicates gritty hoops win over Michigan to fellow head coach
Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans sweated out a win over rival Michigan Saturday, winning 59-53. Postgame, head coach Tom Izzo said that he dedicated the win to Mel Tucker. Michigan State’s football coach and the Spartans fell to Michigan 29-7 this season after winning a thrilling game in...
There's 1 Name Getting Mentioned To Replace Jim Harbaugh At Michigan
It remains to be seen if Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will make the jump to the National Football League in 2023. But if he does, who will replace Harbaugh at Michigan?. It's early, but so far, there's been one prominent name mentioned for the potential head coaching vacancy.
NFL Team Reportedly Makes Decision On Jim Harbaugh
If Jim Harbaugh is going to be coaching in the National Football League next year, it'll reportedly be somewhere other than Carolina. While the Michigan Wolverines head coach reportedly made a push to speak with the Panthers, the team has reportedly decided to focus its coaching search efforts in other places.
Lakers News: Latest LeBron James Performance Leaves Broadcasters Speechless
Spectrum SportsNet panel is at a loss for words for Lakers superstar LeBron James.
38th Annual Tournament of Champions week arrives
Since arriving in Springfield less than a month ago, I’m pretty impressed by how much the “Show Me” state shows love for basketball. And I can’t wait to see it on full display this week at the 38th Annual Bass Pro Tournament of Champions. Beginning Thursday, eight of the best high school boys basketball teams […]
NBC Connecticut
Brooklyn Nets Star Kevin Durant Out at Least Two Weeks With MCL Sprain
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant out at least two weeks with MCL sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks after an MRI revealed an isolated MCL sprain of his right knee, the team announced Monday. Durant, who suffered a...
NBC Connecticut
Eagles' Jalen Hurts Reportedly Expected to Start Vs. Giants
Hurts reportedly expected to start vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The worst-kept secret of the week if finally out. Jalen Hurts is expected to start for the Eagles in Week 18, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. This isn’t much of a surprise even after Hurts...
SEC Commissioner Wants To Make Big Recruiting Change
December has become a hectic time in college football. As some schools prepare for bowl games, others rush to locate new coaches before the transfer portal opens. Greg Sankey believes the Early Signing Period is another significant catalyst for that madness. The SEC commissioner told The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach that...
NBC Connecticut
Chiefs Hit ‘Ring Around the Rosie' Dance in Amusing Play Vs. Raiders
Chiefs hit ‘Ring Around the Rosie’ dance in amusing play vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who had the “Ring Around the Rosie” dance in an NFL game on their 2023 bingo card?. Yes, you read that right. During the Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas...
JJ Watt Unveils Special Custom Cleats for Final Game of NFL Career
The future Hall of Fame pass rusher will pay tribute to his family and football journeys with his custom cleats.
NBC Connecticut
‘We All Won': Damar Hamlin Launches ‘Did We Win?' Shirts
‘We all won’: Damar Hamlin launches 'Did We Win?' shirts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Damar Hamlin is already giving back. The 24-year-old, who spent his Sunday watching the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots, announced after the game that he wanted to give back “an ounce of love” shown to him after suffering a cardiac arrest in Week 17.
