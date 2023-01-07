ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

FanSided

Kentucky basketball message boards want John Calipari sent to the moon

In what’s been a disappointing season for Kentucky basketball, the Wildcats and John Calipari hit a low point against Alabama on Saturday. After yet another top-5 recruiting class, what started as a very promising Kentucky season has turned into a nightmare before our very eyes. The Wildcats 10-4 record is slightly misleading, as they’ve lost every tough test against a ranked opponent this season. This made facing a No. 7-ranked Alabama on the road a daunting feat, and one they surely did not pass.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

NFL Team Reportedly Makes Decision On Jim Harbaugh

If Jim Harbaugh is going to be coaching in the National Football League next year, it'll reportedly be somewhere other than Carolina. While the Michigan Wolverines head coach reportedly made a push to speak with the Panthers, the team has reportedly decided to focus its coaching search efforts in other places.
ANN ARBOR, MI
KOLR10 News

38th Annual Tournament of Champions week arrives

Since arriving in Springfield less than a month ago, I’m pretty impressed by how much the “Show Me” state shows love for basketball. And I can’t wait to see it on full display this week at the 38th Annual Bass Pro Tournament of Champions. Beginning Thursday, eight of the best high school boys basketball teams […]
NBC Connecticut

Brooklyn Nets Star Kevin Durant Out at Least Two Weeks With MCL Sprain

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant out at least two weeks with MCL sprain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant will miss at least two weeks after an MRI revealed an isolated MCL sprain of his right knee, the team announced Monday. Durant, who suffered a...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Connecticut

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Reportedly Expected to Start Vs. Giants

Hurts reportedly expected to start vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The worst-kept secret of the week if finally out. Jalen Hurts is expected to start for the Eagles in Week 18, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. This isn’t much of a surprise even after Hurts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

SEC Commissioner Wants To Make Big Recruiting Change

December has become a hectic time in college football. As some schools prepare for bowl games, others rush to locate new coaches before the transfer portal opens. Greg Sankey believes the Early Signing Period is another significant catalyst for that madness. The SEC commissioner told The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach that...
NBC Connecticut

‘We All Won': Damar Hamlin Launches ‘Did We Win?' Shirts

‘We all won’: Damar Hamlin launches 'Did We Win?' shirts originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Damar Hamlin is already giving back. The 24-year-old, who spent his Sunday watching the Buffalo Bills beat the New England Patriots, announced after the game that he wanted to give back “an ounce of love” shown to him after suffering a cardiac arrest in Week 17.
OHIO STATE

