EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who told officers he had explosives on him and then made them chase him around an Emporia hotel may have other legal challenges to worry about. KVOE reports that Adam Nicklaus Lacer-D’Angelo was arrested on New Year’s Eve after an alleged incident at the Best Western in Emporia at 2836 W 18th Ave. on New Year’s Eve. He alleged to officials that he had explosives in his possession before he led them on a foot chase through the hotel before he was subdued and arrested.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO