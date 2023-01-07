Read full article on original website
Catalytic converter thefts surge in Topeka, police offer solution
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s City Council will soon consider a new ordinance to combat catalytic converter thefts. Those behind the proposal hope it will give police the tools they need to stop what’s becoming one of the most common and expensive property crimes in recent history. Topeka police say the city has seen a steady […]
WIBW
Shawnee County Sheriff releases picture related to NYE shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify this person as part of a shooting investigation. Shortly before 2:00am December 31st, deputies responded to a fight at a business located at 5300 SW Topeka Blvd. A fight at the entrance spilled over into the parking lot. Multiple gunshots were fired and one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.
WIBW
Emporia New Year’s Eve hotel disturbance suspect wanted in Colorado
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who told officers he had explosives on him and then made them chase him around an Emporia hotel may have other legal challenges to worry about. KVOE reports that Adam Nicklaus Lacer-D’Angelo was arrested on New Year’s Eve after an alleged incident at the Best Western in Emporia at 2836 W 18th Ave. on New Year’s Eve. He alleged to officials that he had explosives in his possession before he led them on a foot chase through the hotel before he was subdued and arrested.
WIBW
Water main break forces closure of downtown Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has forced the complete closure of a street in downtown Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Monday morning, Jan. 9, that it has been forced to completely close SW 1st St. between SW Jackson and SW Kansas Ave. Staff noted that...
WIBW
Local officials plead with residents to lock doors after rise in car thefts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After multiple car thefts were reported in December and the first week of January, Shawnee Co. and Topeka officials have pleaded with residents to lock their doors. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that between Dec. 7 and Dec. 24, it responded to four burglaries...
WIBW
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide near downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 9, that it has identified the victim of a homicide the day before as Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka. Officials continue to investigate the circumstances...
WIBW
KHP warns Topekans to not be alarmed of inaugural cannon blast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of the Capital City have been warned that sounds of a cannon blast will ring across Topeka on inauguration morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol warned Topekans on Monday morning, Jan. 9, that they should not be alarmed when a cannon is fired at the State House Grounds for the inauguration of Governor Laura Kelly for her second term.
WIBW
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade looks ahead to 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Manager Steve Wade says he’s looking forward to new faces among the city staff and new ideas to help Topeka continue to grow. Wade visited Eye on NE Kansas Monday to look ahead to 2023. His visit came on the first day of the 2023 Kansas Legislative session. Wade says he’s happy to welcome lawmakers to town, and looks forward to working with them on issues that could help the city.
WIBW
Celebration held Monday in Topeka for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from various agencies were being honored Monday at the third annual National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day celebration in Topeka. The event got underway around midnight Sunday and was scheduled to continue non-stop until 11:59 p.m. Monday at the Governor’s Row House, 811 S.W. Buchanan.
WIBW
Officials to close existing Quarry Rd. as old road eradicated, new road finished
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials will close the existing Quarry Rd. in Geary Co. as the old part of the road is done away with and the new part is finished. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as realignment nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Quarry Rd. to begin to get rid of the old road.
WIBW
Topeka man injured after cut off in KC traffic, crashes into trees
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured after he was cut off in Kansas City traffic over the weekend and crashed his car as a result. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 221.8 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Police ID person killed in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police have released the name of a person found dead in a weekend shooting. Shawn Carter, 45, of Topeka, was found dead Sunday morning near 13th and Madison in Southeast Topeka, police said Monday. Police said Carter was shot to death. Officers were dispatched to the shooting at 8:51 a.m. Sunday.
WIBW
Manhattan residents to soon pay for spots in Aggieville Parking Garage
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan residents will soon be required to pay for the spot they occupy in the Aggieville Parking Garage and time is running out to take advantage of the free rate. City of Manhattan officials warned residents that they have until Tuesday, Jan. 17, to take advantage...
Topeka taking action to put an end to vacant house fires
TOPEKA (KSNT) – After multiple house fires in the last 72 hours, Topeka leaders are working towards creating a better living culture in the city. Stopping these vacant house fires is just one purpose for the “Change our Culture for Property Maintenance” initiative. 27 news spoke to District 1 Topeka City Councilwoman Karen Hiller on […]
KVOE
Kansas Turnpike Authority approves two contracts for bridge work, one for repaving at area locations
Two area bridges on the Kansas Turnpike are set for significant work as part of contracts approved last week by the Kansas Turnpike Authority. AM Cohron & Son of Atlantic, Iowa, won the bid for a redecking and widening of a bridge two miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate at an estimated cost of over $10 million. It also won the bid for a similar project in Osage County nearly 30 miles northeast of the Emporia gate. That estimated cost is just under $4 million.
WIBW
Law Enforcement rolling up sleeves for Blue Blood Drive
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 44 units of blood today were given as part of the Blue Blood Drive hosted by the Red Cross and Concerns of Police Survivors, or COPS. Linda Bohlender with COPS says this year’s Blue Blood Drive was a success. “This is our 4th or 5th...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia man transported after evading animal on US-56
An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon. According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
WIBW
Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.
Kansas Gas Service helps users save on utilities
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Gas Service is going city to city to help people in Northeast Kansas secure affordable utilities. The Kansas Gas Service and Evergy were at the Salvation Army in Topeka today to help people fill out their applications for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP). This federally funded program is in […]
Junction City police investigating teenage homicide
The Junction City Police Department (JCPD) is investigating after a teenager was found dead.
