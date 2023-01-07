Read full article on original website
SFGate
Washington lawmakers convene for 105-day session
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Lawmakers in Washington state returned to Olympia on Monday to begin a 105-day legislative session, the first one fully in person since the COVID-19 pandemic forced lawmakers and the public to often meet and vote virtually. “Today we meet in person for the first time...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Signs Two Executive Orders in First Week in Office
Nevada's new Governor Joe Lombardo had a busy first week in office, according to his team. One of his big focuses was getting more state employees into the office. Governor Lombardo's Chief of Staff, Ben Kieckhefer, says that more than 24 percent of positions in Nevada are unfilled. Today, January...
D.C. Download: Nevada House members cast 60 ballots before speaker finally elected
Happy New Year! The House of Representatives is ringing in 2023 with an episode of administrative dysfunction unseen since before the Civil War. The post D.C. Download: Nevada House members cast 60 ballots before speaker finally elected appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year
Policy, politics and progressive commentary While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background. An estimated 240 unhoused people died in Southern Nevada between Nov. 1 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022, which was around the same […] The post 240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada Appeal
Lombardo spokesman: State workers get raise in budget
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo’s chief of staff said Friday state workers will get a pay raise in the new governor’s budget. “We’re evaluating the pay package for state employees for the upcoming biennium,” Ben Kieckhefer said. “It’s a work in progress but we’re committed to giving state employees a raise.”
mynews4.com
Gov. Lombardo declares liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency in Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Gov. Joe Lombardo issued a proclamation declaring a liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency in Nevada on Jan. 6. In a statement, Gov. Lombardo said that recent storms, along with existing supply chain issues, have delayed the delivery of propane in Nevada. These widespread delivery delays have caused a drop in propane supply.
963kklz.com
Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas
Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
Gov. Lombardo: Time for state workers to return to offices; Sisolak-era COVID orders repealed
Gov. Joe Lombardo signed the first two executive orders of his administration on Friday -- including an expected call to get workers back into state offices to get their jobs done in person.
Nevada Appeal
Jim Hartman: It’s now Gov. Joe Lombardo
In a quick Jan. 2 mini-ceremony, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. State law required the governor to be sworn in on the first Monday of the new year – irrespective of it being a federal holiday. On Tuesday, more than...
pvtimes.com
‘We’re toast,’ Nevada Republican elector wrote before Jan. 6 rally
Text exchanges between two of Nevada’s Republican electors who signed fake electoral certificates declaring President Donald Trump the winner in 2020 reveal a roller coaster of emotions. The U.S. House select committee appointed to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released text messages between Nevada National...
Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen?
Policy, politics and progressive commentary For decades, it’s been commonly observed that Nevada tends to rank at the bottom of good lists and the top of bad lists. That’s probably not what Gov. Joe Lombardo means when he says “the Nevada Way.” In case you missed it, in an inaugural address Tuesday Lombardo said the phrase “the Nevada Way” multiple […] The post Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen? appeared first on Nevada Current.
jammin1057.com
6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023
New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to distribute opioid settlement funds
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada will receive tens of millions after settling with Walmart and American Drug Stores. The state claimed the companies failed to properly regulate prescription drugs. The total opioid settlement amount rings in at 33.7 million dollars. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the annoucement at the...
NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. It’s his administration’s commitment to protect and empower survivors, prosecute traffickers, and end human trafficking. Ahead of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, Crimestoppers of Nevada is sharing the signs to look for when it comes to human trafficking. Richard […]
news3lv.com
Nevada DMV still short staff, calls for more online use from motorists
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is encouraging motorists to take advantage of online services in an effort to ease the load of department workers. A DMV spokesperson said there has been a decline in online use. Instead, people are opting to seek help...
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Another 'powerful' atmospheric river drenches California
NEW YORK — Another "powerful" atmospheric river is expected to impact a large portion of the West Coast in the coming hours and days, drenching a drought-ravaged region, forecasters said. Like rivers in the sky, the incoming storms will dump even more rain and snow over California and western...
“Most Haunted Road In Nevada”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Nevada is a state with a rich and varied history, and it's no surprise that some of its roads are rumored to be haunted. From deserted highways to winding mountain passes, these haunted roads are said to be home to ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural occurrences.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada citizens targeted by scam calls, emails pretending to be federal authorities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The United States Court for the District of Nevada released a warning Friday that citizens are being targeted by scam calls and emails. Federal courts do not call or email people requesting money or other sensitive information to avoid arrest, officials said. It is a...
SFGate
California storm kills 2, cuts power; next atmospheric rivers may be worse
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Hundreds of thousands of Californians were without electricity and at least two were killed Sunday during a stretch of storms that are expected to further drench the state this week. Rain and snow continued Sunday morning from the atmospheric river that arrived Saturday and unleashed high-speed...
