Nevada State

SFGate

Washington lawmakers convene for 105-day session

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Lawmakers in Washington state returned to Olympia on Monday to begin a 105-day legislative session, the first one fully in person since the COVID-19 pandemic forced lawmakers and the public to often meet and vote virtually. “Today we meet in person for the first time...
WASHINGTON STATE
2news.com

Governor Lombardo Signs Two Executive Orders in First Week in Office

Nevada's new Governor Joe Lombardo had a busy first week in office, according to his team. One of his big focuses was getting more state employees into the office. Governor Lombardo's Chief of Staff, Ben Kieckhefer, says that more than 24 percent of positions in Nevada are unfilled. Today, January...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year

Policy, politics and progressive commentary While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background.  An estimated 240 unhoused people died in Southern Nevada between Nov. 1 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022, which was around the same […] The post 240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Lombardo spokesman: State workers get raise in budget

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo’s chief of staff said Friday state workers will get a pay raise in the new governor’s budget. “We’re evaluating the pay package for state employees for the upcoming biennium,” Ben Kieckhefer said. “It’s a work in progress but we’re committed to giving state employees a raise.”
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Gov. Lombardo declares liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Gov. Joe Lombardo issued a proclamation declaring a liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency in Nevada on Jan. 6. In a statement, Gov. Lombardo said that recent storms, along with existing supply chain issues, have delayed the delivery of propane in Nevada. These widespread delivery delays have caused a drop in propane supply.
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas

Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Nevada Appeal

Jim Hartman: It’s now Gov. Joe Lombardo

In a quick Jan. 2 mini-ceremony, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo was sworn in as the 31st governor of Nevada. State law required the governor to be sworn in on the first Monday of the new year – irrespective of it being a federal holiday. On Tuesday, more than...
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

‘We’re toast,’ Nevada Republican elector wrote before Jan. 6 rally

Text exchanges between two of Nevada’s Republican electors who signed fake electoral certificates declaring President Donald Trump the winner in 2020 reveal a roller coaster of emotions. The U.S. House select committee appointed to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released text messages between Nevada National...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen?

Policy, politics and progressive commentary For decades, it’s been commonly observed that Nevada tends to rank at the bottom of good lists and the top of bad lists.  That’s probably not what Gov. Joe Lombardo means when he says “the Nevada Way.” In case you missed it, in an inaugural address Tuesday Lombardo said the phrase “the Nevada Way” multiple […] The post Lombardo says NV is ‘needlessly’ polarized. Hmm, how’d that happen? appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023

New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to distribute opioid settlement funds

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada will receive tens of millions after settling with Walmart and American Drug Stores. The state claimed the companies failed to properly regulate prescription drugs. The total opioid settlement amount rings in at 33.7 million dollars. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford made the annoucement at the...
RENO, NV
8 News Now

NV Crimestoppers warns against oversharing on social media

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— President Joe Biden proclaimed January as National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. It’s his administration’s commitment to protect and empower survivors, prosecute traffickers, and end human trafficking. Ahead of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, Crimestoppers of Nevada is sharing the signs to look for when it comes to human trafficking. Richard […]
NEVADA STATE
WGAU

Another 'powerful' atmospheric river drenches California

NEW YORK — Another "powerful" atmospheric river is expected to impact a large portion of the West Coast in the coming hours and days, drenching a drought-ravaged region, forecasters said. Like rivers in the sky, the incoming storms will dump even more rain and snow over California and western...
CALIFORNIA STATE

