WIBW
Interfaith service kicks off Gov. Laura Kelly’s inauguration events on Monday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from several religious groups took part in an interfaith service Monday morning at the Statehouse, kicking off the inauguration celebration for Gov. Laura Kelly. The service started shortly after 9 a.m. in the Old Supreme Court Room on the third floor of the Statehouse. Around...
WIBW
United Way encourages organizations to attend meeting for new grants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Kaw Valley has encouraged organizations to attend an important in-person meeting for new grant opportunities which will not be recorded. The United Way of Kaw Valley says that on Monday, Jan. 9, staff will introduce partners to its updated grant opportunities which are aimed at the creation of a strong, healthy and equitable community.
WIBW
Topeka Civic Theatre hosts ‘Laugh Lines” improv group
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Civic Theatre hosted the improv group “Laugh Lines” Saturday night with improvisational comedy geared for a mature crowd. “Audience participation games and so they ask the audience for some suggestions and then they do some sketches that are fun. It’s very adult-oriented and so there’s lots of adult language,” said Dakota Mumford, costume designer at TCT.
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Vietnam vets volunteer to serve other veterans in Topeka area
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple of Topekans who served in Vietnam in the 1960s are heroes in their own right. Yet now they’re giving of their time to help other veterans in Topeka and northeast Kansas. For Roland Mayhew and Ron Zink, it’s a labor of love.
WIBW
Longtime Emporian to be honored for decades of community service
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A longtime Emporian with a large hand in the community will be honored for his decades of hard work in the community. The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau announced on Friday, Jan. 6, that Jim Kessler will be honored with the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award at its 125th Annual Meeting.
WIBW
Celebration held Monday in Topeka for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officers from various agencies were being honored Monday at the third annual National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day celebration in Topeka. The event got underway around midnight Sunday and was scheduled to continue non-stop until 11:59 p.m. Monday at the Governor’s Row House, 811 S.W. Buchanan.
WIBW
Topeka City Manager Steve Wade looks ahead to 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka City Manager Steve Wade says he’s looking forward to new faces among the city staff and new ideas to help Topeka continue to grow. Wade visited Eye on NE Kansas Monday to look ahead to 2023. His visit came on the first day of the 2023 Kansas Legislative session. Wade says he’s happy to welcome lawmakers to town, and looks forward to working with them on issues that could help the city.
WIBW
Wendy’s in Gage Center closes for complete remodel
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Wendy’s in Gage Center has closed for a complete remodel from the foundation to the roof. 13 NEWS has found out after viewer inquiries that the Wendy’s in Gage Center at Huntoon and Gage Blvd. has closed for a remodel. All signage has been taken off of the outside of the building and a note hangs on the door which says it is closed for remodeling.
WIBW
Law Enforcement rolling up sleeves for Blue Blood Drive
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 44 units of blood today were given as part of the Blue Blood Drive hosted by the Red Cross and Concerns of Police Survivors, or COPS. Linda Bohlender with COPS says this year’s Blue Blood Drive was a success. “This is our 4th or 5th...
WIBW
KHP warns Topekans to not be alarmed of inaugural cannon blast
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents of the Capital City have been warned that sounds of a cannon blast will ring across Topeka on inauguration morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol warned Topekans on Monday morning, Jan. 9, that they should not be alarmed when a cannon is fired at the State House Grounds for the inauguration of Governor Laura Kelly for her second term.
WIBW
Governor Kelly celebrates reelection, beginning of 2nd term with Inaugural Ball
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 1,000 people showed up for Governor Kelly’s Inaugural ball Sunday night at the Stormont Vail Events Center ahead of swearing-in ceremony Monday. The night’s affair had all the makings of a special evening, from dining to dancing. Oscar-winning filmmaker and Kansas native Kevin...
WIBW
Let’s Help announces new location
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time Topeka non-profit about to be displaced by Polk-Quincy viaduct reconstruction has found its new home. Let’s Help announced Friday that it will move operations to a vacant building at 245 SW MacVicar. The building is near the Shawnee Co. Health Dept. offices on the former Topeka State Hospital Grounds.
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023
KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
WIBW
City shares the departure of Planning and Development director
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has announced that its Director of Planning and Development, Bill Fiander, is retiring from the city to pursue a new community opportunity. Fiander will join Washburn University as a faculty member of the political science department. His last day will be January...
WIBW
Water main break forces closure of downtown Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has forced the complete closure of a street in downtown Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Monday morning, Jan. 9, that it has been forced to completely close SW 1st St. between SW Jackson and SW Kansas Ave. Staff noted that...
WIBW
Seaman Junior becomes first indigenous National All-American Miss Jr. Teen
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For Seaman High School Junior, Madison Wabaunsee, runner-up has been an all too familiar title, going back to when she was eight years old, and now the 16-years-old, holds the title of National All-American Miss Jr. Teen, making her the first indigenous queen in the National American Miss Pageant.
Cute Kid of the Day: Jaxten
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friday’s Cute Kid of the Day is Jaxten as he celebrates his 9th birthday.
WIBW
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide near downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 9, that it has identified the victim of a homicide the day before as Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka. Officials continue to investigate the circumstances...
WIBW
Local martial arts school to offer free women’s self defense workshop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local martial arts school will offer a free women’s self-defense workshop to usher in a safe 2023. Patrick Overbey of Master Overbey’s Martial Arts says that from 1 - 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, he will host a comprehensive, interactive seminar to cover important self-protection information that every woman should know.
