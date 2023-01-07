Read full article on original website
Related
'Difficult to impossible' travel forecast for Tahoe area amid Calif. storm
A moisture-packed California storm was blasting the Tahoe Basin with snow and rain Monday.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Latest storm has 'direct threat to life and property' in California
Start your day with the latest weather news – The latest atmospheric river storm Monday is a "direct threat to life and property" with heavy rain, widespread flooding and power outages expected from the storm.
Post Register
Another atmospheric river to pound California
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A very mild flow will continue out of the southwest for the next several days. This will guarantee warmer than normal temperatures with highs in the mid 40's and overnight lows in the mid 30's. An atmospheric river of moisture will move in from the Pacific Ocean and bring the potential for a wintry mix to the Treasure Valley Monday morning. If we do see any snow, it will likely change over to rain showers by mid-morning. However, the mountains just north of the I-84 corridor will see snow and gusty winds through much of the day on Monday.
travelyourway.net
Gimme All the Atmospheric Rivers You Got
Seen the news? The earth is attempting to purge Northern California from the the planet with rain storm after rain storm. Bomb cyclones, atmospheric rivers, all sorts of impressive sounding terms are bandied about by meteorologists, locals in coffee shops, the bartender pouring your dark beer as the rain beats on the windows. My little rain gauge in the backyard gets emptied daily and seems to quickly fill up to the 5-inch mark, and on and on it goes.
Gusts top out at nearly 70 mph in Sacramento as wind storm batters Northern California
SACRAMENTO -- California braced for more stormy weather with rain sweeping into the northern part the state and the San Francisco Bay area, preceding a series of powerful incoming Pacific storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.The National Weather Service warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" over the coming week, producing heavy rain and mountain snow. Atmospheric river storms are long plumes of moisture stretching out into the Pacific and are capable of dropping staggering amounts of rain and snow.The agency's Sacramento office tweeted early...
NWS warns of hail, waterspouts and high speed winds off Northern California coast
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The National Weather Service issued a Special Marine Warning for waters off the Northern California coastline on Saturday evening. The tweet from the NWS warns that hail, high-speed winds and even waterspouts could be seen in the area. A waterspout is a a tornado that forms over water. The winds are […]
More heavy rain headed for Southern California
Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
Lake County News
State officials issue update on impending series of heavy winter storms
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — State officials on Saturday evening gave an update on the powerful storm conditions moving across California, which in some areas have led to flooding. California Department of Water Resources staff said a series of big storms will be hitting California this week, bringing not just more water but high winds.
SFGate
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
Dramatic time-lapse videos show floodwaters turn roads into rivers from atmospheric river slamming California
Areas such as Santa Cruz, San Lorenzo in the San Francisco Bay Area and Santa Barbara are once again being walloped as more heavy rain falls onto an already-drenched region of Northern and Central California.
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Storm Drenches Southern California. Here's When the Heaviest Rain Arrives
A storm that drenched Ventura County overnight with heavy rain moved south Monday morning into the Los Angeles area, bringing light showers that will intensify throughout the day. The storm, fueled by a long plume of moisture over the Pacific Ocean, will deliver the heaviest rain Monday afternoon and into...
Significant rain, snowfall and flooding expected next few days
A major storm is moving in across California, blanketing the Valley in rain and snow for the higher elevations.
California Flood Fears as Reservoir Water Levels Exceed Seasonal Averages
Recent storms, which are expected to continue, have led to a spike in certain reservoir levels.
Large surf damages piers, closes beaches along California coast
Dangerously large surf brought in by this week’s Pacific storm led to closed beaches, high surf warnings and advisories, and damaged piers along the California coast Friday, and on Saturday, the scope of the damage became clearer. The larger-than-average waves and rip currents made for dangerous conditions for visitors and possible flooding along the coast, […]
KTLA.com
These 2 corners of California are no longer in a drought
(NEXSTAR) – It’s early in California’s rainy season, but a series of atmospheric rivers has already made an impact – for better or worse. In just two weeks, the state’s drought situation saw notable improvement. The worst classification, “exceptional drought,” was completely wiped off the map.
More extreme weather on tap for California as series of atmospheric river events arrive
California has been battered by heavy snow, damaging winds and flooding this week -- and now another round of storms is set to hit the West Coast this weekend.
Atmospheric river hammers California with life-threatening flash flooding as residents told to evacuate
A dire situation has been unfolding in California on Monday as another powerful atmospheric river storm is bringing torrential rain to the state and has led to life-threatening flash flooding that prompted officials to issue evacuation warnings in several communities.
Lake County News
U.S. Geological Survey crews continue to measure record-high streamflow in California
U.S. Geological Survey field crews measured high streamflows this past week throughout California, thirteen of which were record high-flow measurements. These measurements provide information that protect life, property, and the environment including uses for water supply and management, monitoring floods and droughts, bridge and road design, determination of flood risk and many recreational activities.
Hike in California That Feels Like Switzerland Is Too Dreamy
It's just perfect this time of year.
Comments / 0