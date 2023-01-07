ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"An American hero": Philadelphia Military Academy student awarded JROTC Medal of Heroism

By Natasha Brown
 3 days ago

Special ceremony held for Philadelphia Military Academy student 02:06

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A special ceremony was held Friday for a Philadelphia Military Academy student whose quick thinking, selflessness and bravery helped earned him a unique honor.

As the Star-Spangled Banner played throughout the auditorium, those gathered at the Philadelphia Military Academy felt a deep sense of pride as one of their own would receive special recognition.

"It's the highest award that could be given to any junior or senior ROTC cadet," Colonel Russell Gallagher said.

Cadet 2nd Lt. Kaheem Bailey-Taylor was awarded the JROTC Medal of Heroism for his role in saving the life of a fellow cadet last summer.

"I am extremely overwhelmed with joy that we are here to celebrate the heroic acts of a young man who is the heart of this school," PMA Principal Kristian Ali said. "He is an example of how outstanding our cadets can be and he is an example for them to look up and for them to respect."

On Aug. 17, Bailey-Taylor was outside of a home on Bonsal Street in North Philadelphia when shots rang out.

Without hesitation, Bailey-Taylor ran inside the house to find that multiple people had been shot. He helped one of the most seriously wounded victims and a fellow cadet get into a police car and stayed by their side.

School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington attended Friday's ceremony and had a simple description of the cadet's actions.

"Nothing short of an American hero," Watlington said.

Bailey-Taylor is one of only 50 recipients of the JROTC Medal of Heroism, among millions of cadets over the last two decades.

"It is a humbling experience," Bailey-Taylor said.

Bailey-Taylor says he hopes to go to Temple University's ROTC and eventually, work for Homeland Security to help stop the entry of illegal guns.

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

