ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Six-year-old boy shoots and gravely wounds teacher in Virginia school

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

Jan 6 (Reuters) - A 6-year-old boy shot and wounded a teacher on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, police said, prompting consternation from local officials who vowed to find answers and prevent such an event from happening again.

The injury to the teacher, a woman in her 30s, was considered life-threatening, though she had shown some improvement in the hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew told reporters.

There was no further explanation for how a 6-year-old acquired the handgun. Police described it as an "altercation" in the first-grade classroom that resulted in one shot fired.

"This was not an accidental shooting," Drew said, later adding: "I want to know where that firearm came from."

The boy was in custody, Drew said.

No students were injured. They were moved to a gymnasium for their safety, and counselors were made available, Drew said.

"They are safe. They are interacting with officers and having some fun, slapping some high fives and teasing each other," Drew said.

Students were reunited with their parents under a school escort, Drew said.

"Right now it's still raw, but what I will tell you is there's going to be a full after-action (report), not only internally from the city council with the school board and others, but we are going to ensure that we have the right steps and policies so that this doesn't happen again," Newport News Mayor Phillip Jones told reporters.

In the same news conference, schools superintendent George Parker lamented educators' inability to keep guns out of school, saying he was "shocked" and "disheartened".

"We need to keep guns out of the hands of our young people," Parker said. "I cannot control access to weapons. My teachers cannot control access to weapons."

Parker said all school campuses are equipped for random metal detector searches but they were not deployed at Richneck Elementary on Friday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Virginia Teacher Shot By 6-Year-Old Tried to Confiscate Gun: Report

The first-grade teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students in Virginia on Friday was trying to confiscate the gun before the shot was fired, according to a report. “She was going to confiscate it, and that’s when he shot,” Brittaney Gregory, whose son was in the class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, told the The Washington Post. Abby Zwerner, 25, sustained “serious injuries” in the shooting but “is in a stable condition, and is talking with family and friends,” the school said in an update. The school added that it would be closed to students this week “to give our students and families additional time to heal.” The 6-year-old shooter was taken into custody after the incident, which Newport News Police Chief Drew said was “not an accidental shooting.”Read it at New York Post
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Still Unsolved

Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st Grader

Recently, a horrifying situation in an elementary school has been taking over the airwaves. In Virginia, 25-year-old Abby Zwerner was screaming at her young students to run to safety. The reason that she had to do that is tragic. Zwerner was shot in the chest by one of her students at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New York Post

Abby Zwerner hailed a hero after being shot by 6-year-old student

A critically injured first-grade teacher intentionally shot by a 6-year-old student in the classroom is being hailed as a hero for warning other kids to flee to safety amidst the gunfire. Abby Zwerner, 25, was identified by FOX3 Now News as the teacher who was shot in the chest around 2 pm Friday at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va. Zwerner, of nearby Williamsburg, Va., was rushed to Riverside Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in critical condition. There were no other reported injuries. Sebastian Gonzalez-Hernandez, whose own 6-year-old was also in the classroom during the shooting,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing woman in Newport News found dead

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 70-year-old woman reported missing in Newport News has been found dead. The Newport News Police Department says Christine Cunningham was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at 513 Rouvalis Circle. Police didn’t share additional details about where she may be...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

ODU player collapses during game

Imo Essien fell to the ground during Old Dominion's road game at Georgia Southern. Trainers from both programs tended to the sophomore, who was evaluated, was responsive, and after being helped to hit feet, rejoined his team during halftime and sat on the bench the remainder of the game.
NORFOLK, VA
Reuters

Reuters

678K+
Followers
371K+
Post
318M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy