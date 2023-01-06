ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 68

William Whalen
4d ago

its very sad what happened to that player but the nfl is a business the world and business doesn't stop because someone got hurt regardless of the level of hurt they were and if i was being honest I would have had the game continue

Reply(2)
16
William Smith
4d ago

As soon as they decided that night not to continue, you had to know that someone was going to get screwed. Either a team, fans or both.

Reply(1)
24
TheEndOfOurCountry
4d ago

Wait what happened to all the only thing that matters is Hamlin health that didn't last very long..everyone calling skip Bayless racist should apologize and thats why the game should had been played Wednesday but the nfl has to worry about sensitive American bashing them like they do everything and everyone else

Reply(1)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Refs played their part to benefit Seahawks and eliminate Lions

The Seattle Seahawks are alive in the playoff hunt, while the Detroit Lions were eliminated. But the officiating late in the Seahawks-Rams game was under scrutiny. The NFC playoff picture was the focal point of the latter portion of the Sunday slate of Week 18 games. The Seattle Seahawks had the chance to help get closer to clinching the No. 7 seed if they were to defeat the Los Angeles Rams and if the Green Bay Packers were to lose to the Detroit Lions. Speaking of the Lions, they needed the Seahawks to lose to the Rams to stay alive in the playoff hunt.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Convinced Team Is Losing On Purpose Today

When the Colts decided to let go of Frank Reich and bring in Jeff Saturday, most fans knew the tank was on. By the time we go to Sunday's performance, they were convinced. Down two scores to the bottom-dwelling Houston Texans, Twitter couldn't help but accuse Indianapolis of having their eye on a top-three pick.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Stetson Bennett’s age sparks huge debate on Twitter

Stetson Bennett is not your typical college football senior, at age 25. So when the Georgia Bulldogs quarterback started out hot in the CFP National Championship, many fans felt compelled to debate his age on Twitter. Many fans poked fun at Bennett’s relatively advanced age, while others claimed his maturity...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

NFL World Is Not Happy With Roger Goodell's Decision

Cincinnati Bengals fans aren't too happy with the National Football League's front office, given what's transpired since the Monday night game in Buffalo. Sunday, Bengals fans had some anti-Roger Goodell signs in the crowd. However, the league reportedly made them take them down. "The NFL made some Bengals fans take...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bengals avoid coin flip drama with win; playoff picture set

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals (12-4) overcame the Ravens (10-7) Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium in a wonky 27-16 win that would be far more concerning were the team not coming off the most emotional week in memory. The Bengals are now locked into the No. 3 seed in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Legendary NFL Quarterback Violated League's Policy

Legendary NFL quarterback Bernie Kosar was removed from the Cleveland Browns radio broadcast on Sunday morning. Kosar announced the heartbreaking news on Sunday morning, much to the shock of Browns fans. "Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL Owner Reportedly Skipped Team's Final Game

An NFL owner reportedly no-showed his team's final game of the 2022 regular season. Washington hosted Dallas at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon. The Commanders upset the Cowboys, to finish the regular season with a victory. But the team's owner was not in attendance. According to a report, Dan Snyder...
DALLAS, TX
dayton247now.com

Cincinnati Bengals, other NFL teams show support for Bills' Hamlin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An outpouring of support continued across the NFL almost a week after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated in a game against Cincinnati. Players and teams showed their support by wearing No. 3 in honor of Hamlin. Bengals players wore "Love for...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Chad Johnson reacts to Bengals’ coin flip celebrations

The Cincinnati Bengals made clear how they felt about the NFL’s method of potentially determining home field advantage in the AFC wild-card round on Sunday, and Chad Johnson has their back if they hear from the NFL about it. The Bengals celebrated a touchdown by flipping a coin after...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy