William Whalen
4d ago
its very sad what happened to that player but the nfl is a business the world and business doesn't stop because someone got hurt regardless of the level of hurt they were and if i was being honest I would have had the game continue
William Smith
4d ago
As soon as they decided that night not to continue, you had to know that someone was going to get screwed. Either a team, fans or both.
TheEndOfOurCountry
4d ago
Wait what happened to all the only thing that matters is Hamlin health that didn't last very long..everyone calling skip Bayless racist should apologize and thats why the game should had been played Wednesday but the nfl has to worry about sensitive American bashing them like they do everything and everyone else
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
